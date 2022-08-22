Read full article on original website
SOUTHWEST INDIANA CHASE ARREST
Indiana State Police say that a southwestern Indiana man is in custody on multiple charges after an early morning chase Wednesday in Knox County. Reports indicate that at around 3 a.m. EDT, a trooper was patrolling near US 41 and 6th Street when he attempted to stop a 2009 Toyota SUV for no taillights. The driver refused to stop and sped up traveling north on the Old Bruceville Road at speeds close to 85 mph. The vehicle left the roadway and the male suspect fled on foot into a bean field. A Knox County Sheriffs Department K-9 Unit tracked down the subject and he was arrested after a brief struggle. The driver was identified as 28 year old David Neidige of Washington. A search of his person revealed a small amount of suspected methamphetamine. He also showed signs of impairment. The SUV Neidige was driving was also discovered to be stolen from Daviess County Indiana. Neidige was booked into the Knox County Jail and has been preliminarily charged with Resisting Law Enforcement, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of Methamphetamine and Operating a vehicle While Intoxicated.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL OPENING NIGHT
The 2022 Illinois high school football season opens Friday night with both Lawrence County teams in action. The Lawrenceville Indians will be at home at Ed Loeb Field to begin with the visiting Olney (Richland County) Tigers in Little Illini Conference (LIC) play. Hear the action on Lite 103 WAKO with Steve Anderson and Bill Richardson beginning with the pregame show at 6:45 p.m. CDT and the kickoff at 7 p.m. Meanwhile, the Red Hill Salukis begin their first season as an independent as they travel north to meet Cerro Gordo for their opening contest. The game can be heard on the Legend 99.3 FM and AM 910 with Stewart Brooking and Ryan Shick on the call. Pregame is at 6:45 p.m. CDT and kickoff at 7 p.m.
LOCAL ARRESTS
The Lawrence County Sheriffs Department Wednesday arrested a local man on multiple offenses. Taken into custody was 30 year old Johnny Vantlin of Bridgeport who was wanted on a warrant for Failure to Appear in Court. He was also charged with Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine and Unlawful Possession of a Hypodermic Syringe. Vantlin was booked into the Lawrence County Jail and was being held on $3000 bond. Arrested early Thursday was 34 year old Nathan Tolbert who was also wanted on a warrant for Failure to Appear in Court. He was also being held on $3000 bond in the Lawrence County Jail.
BASEBALL SALUKIS SHUTOUT BRAVES
The Red Hill Junior High Baseball Salukis reached the .500 mark Thursday at 4-4 as they beat the Parkview Braves 9-0 at Unit 20 Ballpark in Lawrenceville. The Salukis got combined shutout pitching from starter Braden Carie and Marcus Davis in the win. They scored 9 runs on 11 hits and made no errors. The Braves lost their second in a row to fall to 2-7 as they were blanked on only 2 hits and committed 8 errors on the day. Both teams are off till next week-the Salukis host Grayville Monday while the Braves are at Oblong Tuesday.
PARIS MAYO ROLLS OVER BRAVES
Paris Mayo scored in every inning Tuesday afternoon at Unit 20 Ballpark in Lawrenceville enroute to a 16-4 5 inning win over the Parkview Braves in junior high baseball. The visitors scored 16 runs on 11 hits with 1 error while the hosts were held to 4 runs on 5 hits and made 5 errors. Parkview falls to 2-6 on the season and will host Red Hill Junior High Thursday.
