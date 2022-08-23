Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Post and Courier
Carolina calls for community to unite on litter, blight conditions at Graves Station meeting
GEORGETOWN — Litter control and temporary easements will be necessary steps in addressing drainage in the Graves Station area, county employees said at an Aug. 26 meeting hosted by County Councilman Everett Carolina. Carolina's district consists of much of southern Georgetown County below the city of Georgetown, but includes...
The Post and Courier
Behre: A very unusual project — and a very unusual deal
The evolution of Union Pier will be worth watching closely in the coming years, most obviously because of the implications for Charleston: The redevelopment will make the city either a better or worse place to live, work and play. But it’s also worth closely watching because of the unique deal...
The Post and Courier
260-unit cottage project slated on last residential tract in Ingleside in North Charleston
A 260-unit, build-to-rent cottage development is on the way to North Charleston. Birmingham, Ala.-based Capstone Communities will build The Cottages at Ingleside on the last available residential tract in the master-planned Ingleside community off U.S. Highway 78 and Interstate 26. Capstone paid $5.7 million for the 25-acre site off Ingleside...
The Post and Courier
Charleston leaders want input on what to do with 70-acre waterfront port property
Charleston residents have a unique opportunity to weigh in on what happens to a 70-acre parcel of waterfront property on the peninsula. The property, which is 10 acres larger than Hampton Park, is primarily used as parking for Carnival Sunshine cruise passengers. The State Ports Authority owns the lot and the aging 1970s terminal, known as Union Pier.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Post and Courier
Charleston's ex-Colony House and Harbour Club building eyed for a boutique hotel
The latest tussle over the spread of hotels in downtown Charleston has landed on quiet Prioleau Street, on the same spot where an early 19th-century warehouse was transformed into one of the peninsula's largest and splashiest restaurants in the late 1960s — decades before the city began to really step up its culinary game.
The Post and Courier
City of North Charleston poised to sell 3 vacant lots to nonprofit for affordable housing
NORTH CHARLESTON — In an effort to create more affordable places to live, the city intends to sell several lots located in a neighborhood threatened by gentrification to a housing nonprofit. City Council gave unanimous approval Aug. 25 to sell three parcels the city owns in the Chicora-Cherokee neighborhood...
The Post and Courier
West of the Ashley: A tale of two sections
Prices are up, inventory is spare, houses for sale spend historically little time on the market and sell for more than asking price. And while the market has cooled a bit the past couple of months as interest rates leaped, prices remain high and houses for sale remain endangered species.
The Post and Courier
Deaths Summary for Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022
CARTER, Frederick Daniel, 49, of Charleston died Wednesday. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home. DAIS, George, 93, of Edisto Island died Friday. Arrangements by Smith-McNeal's North Charleston Chapel. RICHARDSON, Melvin, 72, of North Charleston died Friday. Arrangements by Dash Funeral Homes of Orangeburg. Colleton County. BROWN, Beatrice Preer,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Post and Courier
Deaths Summary for Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022
CARTER, Gerald, 61, of North Charleston died Friday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary. DAVIDSON, Sheila, 69, of Charleston died Wednesday. Arrangements by Millers-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home of Chesterfield. HALE, Malcom Burns, 88, of Charleston died Friday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's James Island Chapel. HICKS, Reubin Gordon Jr., 84, of Charleston died Saturday. Arrangements...
The Post and Courier
Summons - 9 POT O’ GOLD GAMBLING MACHINES
STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF CHARLESTON IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT CIVIL ACTION NO. 2022-CP-10-3840 OCA # 2022020653 SUMMONS NON JURY CITY OF NORTH CHARLESTON PLAINTIFF -VERSUS- ONE THOUSAND FIVE HUNDRED TWENTY SIX DOLLARS ($1,526.00) US CURRENCY; 9 POT O' GOLD GAMBLING MACHINES DEFENDANT TO THE DEFENDANT ABOVE-NAMED, PERSON(S) KNOWN TO PLAINTIFF TO HAVE INTERESTS IN THE DEFENDANT PROPERTY AND THE FOLLOWING INTERESTED PARTY: UNKNOWN YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to answer the Complaint for Forfeiture herein, a copy of which is herewith served upon you, and to serve a copy of your answer to this Complaint for Forfeiture upon the subscriber, at the address shown below, within sixty (60) days after service hereof, exclusive of the date of such service, and if you fail to answer the complaint, judgment by default will be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint for Forfeiture. For the City of North Charleston: /s Frances D. Austin Frances D. Austin Attorney for the Plaintiff Post Office Box 190016 North Charleston, SC 29419-9016 North Charleston, South Carolina This 18TH day of August, 2022 AD# 2019466.
The Post and Courier
820 Gahagan Road, Summerville, SC 29485
Prime piece of land minutes from burgeoning downtown Summerville SC ! 5+/- Acres at the busy intersection of Miles Jamison / Gahagan - land has great frontage and is virtually at the corner of 2 busy roads . The property owner is currently in the process of having the land rezoned to residential zoning which will allow for multiple homes per acre. The property sits amidst several existing developments and is a great opportunity to participate in the growth of the Lowcountry. The property has several out structures and a 3 Bed 2 Bath Ranch that is being sold as is with the land. Several grand oaks sit on the property which serve as great focal pieces for a new development. Animals do not convey.
The Post and Courier
'Not Another Generation' event held in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN — The "Not Another Generation" event, held Aug. 27 in the Backyard Social Event Park behind Lutheran Trinity Church in Georgetown, featured bounce houses. games food and speakers for area youth, as well as displays from area agencies and churches. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Post and Courier
Scoppe: Are you in danger of being purged from SC voter rolls? Why it's worth checking.
Nancy Vinson nearly threw away her right to vote like so much junk mail. Or at least that's what she thought. The retired environmental lobbyist said she originally assumed the “little thin paper postcard with the tiniest of print” was “a really cheap piece of poorly printed junk mail.”
The Post and Courier
3402 Farmers Market Drive, Charleston, SC 29414
Beautiful ranch home huge corner lot & great curb appeal! Hickory hardwood flooring throughout vaulted ceilings wood fireplace & beautiful accents enhance this open & airy floorplan! The kitchen lends to open shelving stainless steel appliances custom concrete countertops & an eat-in dining space. The owners' suite is gorgeous & has dual vanities garden tub & a wood plank ceiling. The secondary bedrooms are spacious & well-lit. Outback you'll find a generous fenced-in yard that is an oasis in itself with a deck & covered pergola for outdoor entertaining. A $1500.00 Lender Credit is available and will be applied towards the buyer's closing costs and pre-paids if the buyer chooses to use the seller's preferred lender. This credit is in addition to any negotiated seller concessions.
The Post and Courier
Charleston-based Refuel Market opens latest convenience store in Little River
LITTLE RIVER — A Charleston-based convenience store continues to expand into Horry and Georgetown counties, this time with its seventh area location in Little River. Refuel Market recently opened a 4,600-square-foot store off of U.S. 17 at 4743 River Hills Drive, which sits at the entrance to River Hills Golf & Country Club and the River Hills Medical Plaza.
The Post and Courier
Charleston chamber's new affordable housing effort gets Truist funding
One of the Lowcountry's largest banks is donating $200,000 to help a newly formed coalition address the region's affordable housing crisis. The philanthropic arm of Charlotte-based Truist Financial Corp. presented the check to the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce's foundation this week. The two groups said in an Aug. 25...
The Post and Courier
Photos: Windjammer at Isle of Palms
Before Charleston's most notorious hurricane blew through and shredded the place to bits, The Windjammer on Isle of Palms was a one-story brick block sports bar that served up cold Budweisers and cheeseburgers to island locals. Now, the beachfront venue is celebrating its 50th anniversary. 1 of 21.
The Post and Courier
Editorial: Stono Rebellion isn't a happy part of SC history, but it's worth remembering
Next month, a group of scholars will convene in Charleston to share their understanding of colonial America's most deadly revolt of enslaved African Americans. The event underscores how the Stono Rebellion, which began on Sept. 9, 1739, in what today is southern Charleston County, remains an important and tragic piece of our history from which we all can learn.
The Post and Courier
Motorcyclists identified in fatal downtown Charleston car crash
Two motorcycle riders killed in a crash in downtown Charleston earlier this week have been identified as a Florence County woman and a man from Maryland. Patrick Marrah, 31, was operating the motorcycle that was rear-ended Aug. 23 by a Chevrolet box truck and then collided with a third vehicle, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. Marrah is from Saint Michaels, Md.
The Post and Courier
As kids head back to school, some Charleston teachers start first year in education
Phil Davis peers over a second-grader’s shoulder at the edge of a dimly lit classroom. He circles the room, helping E.B. Ellington Elementary students open scissor packages while his co-teacher demonstrates the first assignment of the year. Davis is at ease despite it being his first day as a...
Comments / 0