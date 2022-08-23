ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

The Post and Courier

Behre: A very unusual project — and a very unusual deal

The evolution of Union Pier will be worth watching closely in the coming years, most obviously because of the implications for Charleston: The redevelopment will make the city either a better or worse place to live, work and play. But it’s also worth closely watching because of the unique deal...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston leaders want input on what to do with 70-acre waterfront port property

Charleston residents have a unique opportunity to weigh in on what happens to a 70-acre parcel of waterfront property on the peninsula. The property, which is 10 acres larger than Hampton Park, is primarily used as parking for Carnival Sunshine cruise passengers. The State Ports Authority owns the lot and the aging 1970s terminal, known as Union Pier.
CHARLESTON, SC
City
North Charleston, SC
North Charleston, SC
Government
The Post and Courier

Charleston's ex-Colony House and Harbour Club building eyed for a boutique hotel

The latest tussle over the spread of hotels in downtown Charleston has landed on quiet Prioleau Street, on the same spot where an early 19th-century warehouse was transformed into one of the peninsula's largest and splashiest restaurants in the late 1960s — decades before the city began to really step up its culinary game.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

West of the Ashley: A tale of two sections

Prices are up, inventory is spare, houses for sale spend historically little time on the market and sell for more than asking price. And while the market has cooled a bit the past couple of months as interest rates leaped, prices remain high and houses for sale remain endangered species.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Deaths Summary for Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022

CARTER, Frederick Daniel, 49, of Charleston died Wednesday. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home. DAIS, George, 93, of Edisto Island died Friday. Arrangements by Smith-McNeal's North Charleston Chapel. RICHARDSON, Melvin, 72, of North Charleston died Friday. Arrangements by Dash Funeral Homes of Orangeburg. Colleton County. BROWN, Beatrice Preer,...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Deaths Summary for Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022

CARTER, Gerald, 61, of North Charleston died Friday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary. DAVIDSON, Sheila, 69, of Charleston died Wednesday. Arrangements by Millers-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home of Chesterfield. HALE, Malcom Burns, 88, of Charleston died Friday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's James Island Chapel. HICKS, Reubin Gordon Jr., 84, of Charleston died Saturday. Arrangements...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Summons - 9 POT O’ GOLD GAMBLING MACHINES

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF CHARLESTON IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT CIVIL ACTION NO. 2022-CP-10-3840 OCA # 2022020653 SUMMONS NON JURY CITY OF NORTH CHARLESTON PLAINTIFF -VERSUS- ONE THOUSAND FIVE HUNDRED TWENTY SIX DOLLARS ($1,526.00) US CURRENCY; 9 POT O' GOLD GAMBLING MACHINES DEFENDANT TO THE DEFENDANT ABOVE-NAMED, PERSON(S) KNOWN TO PLAINTIFF TO HAVE INTERESTS IN THE DEFENDANT PROPERTY AND THE FOLLOWING INTERESTED PARTY: UNKNOWN YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to answer the Complaint for Forfeiture herein, a copy of which is herewith served upon you, and to serve a copy of your answer to this Complaint for Forfeiture upon the subscriber, at the address shown below, within sixty (60) days after service hereof, exclusive of the date of such service, and if you fail to answer the complaint, judgment by default will be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint for Forfeiture. For the City of North Charleston: /s Frances D. Austin Frances D. Austin Attorney for the Plaintiff Post Office Box 190016 North Charleston, SC 29419-9016 North Charleston, South Carolina This 18TH day of August, 2022 AD# 2019466.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

820 Gahagan Road, Summerville, SC 29485

Prime piece of land minutes from burgeoning downtown Summerville SC ! 5+/- Acres at the busy intersection of Miles Jamison / Gahagan - land has great frontage and is virtually at the corner of 2 busy roads . The property owner is currently in the process of having the land rezoned to residential zoning which will allow for multiple homes per acre. The property sits amidst several existing developments and is a great opportunity to participate in the growth of the Lowcountry. The property has several out structures and a 3 Bed 2 Bath Ranch that is being sold as is with the land. Several grand oaks sit on the property which serve as great focal pieces for a new development. Animals do not convey.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

'Not Another Generation' event held in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN — The "Not Another Generation" event, held Aug. 27 in the Backyard Social Event Park behind Lutheran Trinity Church in Georgetown, featured bounce houses. games food and speakers for area youth, as well as displays from area agencies and churches. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top...
GEORGETOWN, SC
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
The Post and Courier

3402 Farmers Market Drive, Charleston, SC 29414

Beautiful ranch home huge corner lot & great curb appeal! Hickory hardwood flooring throughout vaulted ceilings wood fireplace & beautiful accents enhance this open & airy floorplan! The kitchen lends to open shelving stainless steel appliances custom concrete countertops & an eat-in dining space. The owners' suite is gorgeous & has dual vanities garden tub & a wood plank ceiling. The secondary bedrooms are spacious & well-lit. Outback you'll find a generous fenced-in yard that is an oasis in itself with a deck & covered pergola for outdoor entertaining. A $1500.00 Lender Credit is available and will be applied towards the buyer's closing costs and pre-paids if the buyer chooses to use the seller's preferred lender. This credit is in addition to any negotiated seller concessions.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston-based Refuel Market opens latest convenience store in Little River

LITTLE RIVER — A Charleston-based convenience store continues to expand into Horry and Georgetown counties, this time with its seventh area location in Little River. Refuel Market recently opened a 4,600-square-foot store off of U.S. 17 at 4743 River Hills Drive, which sits at the entrance to River Hills Golf & Country Club and the River Hills Medical Plaza.
LITTLE RIVER, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston chamber's new affordable housing effort gets Truist funding

One of the Lowcountry's largest banks is donating $200,000 to help a newly formed coalition address the region's affordable housing crisis. The philanthropic arm of Charlotte-based Truist Financial Corp. presented the check to the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce's foundation this week. The two groups said in an Aug. 25...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Photos: Windjammer at Isle of Palms

Before Charleston's most notorious hurricane blew through and shredded the place to bits, The Windjammer on Isle of Palms was a one-story brick block sports bar that served up cold Budweisers and cheeseburgers to island locals. Now, the beachfront venue is celebrating its 50th anniversary. 1 of 21.
ISLE OF PALMS, SC
The Post and Courier

Editorial: Stono Rebellion isn't a happy part of SC history, but it's worth remembering

Next month, a group of scholars will convene in Charleston to share their understanding of colonial America's most deadly revolt of enslaved African Americans. The event underscores how the Stono Rebellion, which began on Sept. 9, 1739, in what today is southern Charleston County, remains an important and tragic piece of our history from which we all can learn.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Motorcyclists identified in fatal downtown Charleston car crash

Two motorcycle riders killed in a crash in downtown Charleston earlier this week have been identified as a Florence County woman and a man from Maryland. Patrick Marrah, 31, was operating the motorcycle that was rear-ended Aug. 23 by a Chevrolet box truck and then collided with a third vehicle, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. Marrah is from Saint Michaels, Md.
CHARLESTON, SC

