STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF CHARLESTON IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT CIVIL ACTION NO. 2022-CP-10-3840 OCA # 2022020653 SUMMONS NON JURY CITY OF NORTH CHARLESTON PLAINTIFF -VERSUS- ONE THOUSAND FIVE HUNDRED TWENTY SIX DOLLARS ($1,526.00) US CURRENCY; 9 POT O' GOLD GAMBLING MACHINES DEFENDANT TO THE DEFENDANT ABOVE-NAMED, PERSON(S) KNOWN TO PLAINTIFF TO HAVE INTERESTS IN THE DEFENDANT PROPERTY AND THE FOLLOWING INTERESTED PARTY: UNKNOWN YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to answer the Complaint for Forfeiture herein, a copy of which is herewith served upon you, and to serve a copy of your answer to this Complaint for Forfeiture upon the subscriber, at the address shown below, within sixty (60) days after service hereof, exclusive of the date of such service, and if you fail to answer the complaint, judgment by default will be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint for Forfeiture. For the City of North Charleston: /s Frances D. Austin Frances D. Austin Attorney for the Plaintiff Post Office Box 190016 North Charleston, SC 29419-9016 North Charleston, South Carolina This 18TH day of August, 2022 AD# 2019466.

