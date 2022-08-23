Read full article on original website
Related
connect-bridgeport.com
A Little Mountain State Secret Most Don't Know: There is a 400-Million-Year-Old Ocean under West Virginia
Did you know there’s a 400-million-year-old ocean beneath West Virginia? It’s called the Iapetus Ocean, and it lies underneath the beautiful Appalachian Mountains. The Iapetus Ocean, which predates the Atlantic Ocean, was named after a Greek Titan. It was ultimately shifted by. geological forces and driven underground beneath...
connect-bridgeport.com
DHHR Reports 1060 New COVID Cases; Harrison County's Active Cases at 107; State Deaths at 7,268
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting as of this morning (Friday, Aug.26) the total number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 578,535 with an increase of 1,060 new cases since the last update. Friday's report shows the percentage of positive cases vs. tests given is...
connect-bridgeport.com
Looking to do Some ATV Riding? West Virginia Terrain Provides Riders with World-Class Trails and Fun
World-class ATV riding awaits in Almost Heaven. West Virginia’s mountainous terrain makes it an ideal destination for atv riding and off- roading and West Virginia’s state parks and forests are in perfect locations to get out on the trails. The Hatfield-McCoy Trail System is one of the largest...
connect-bridgeport.com
West Virginia Black Heritage Festival Announces a Full Slate of Activities for Event Running Sept. 9-11
The West Virginia Black Heritage Festival Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament is scheduled for Friday Sept. 9, 2022 starting at Registration starts at 8 a.m. at the Bel Meadow Country Club. in Mt. Clare. The Youth Block Party is scheduled for Friday Sept. 9, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m....
Comments / 0