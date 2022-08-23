Read full article on original website
MLB
Dodgers' Outman rockets walk-off homer to complete cycle
The 2022 season has been nothing short of a whirlwind for James Outman. He started the year in Double-A, made his Major League debut with the Dodgers in July, homered in his first at-bat and was optioned back to Triple-A six games later. But in a season full of firsts,...
MLB
Mariners lose despite 3 HRs, stellar start from Castillo
SEATTLE -- Frustration boiled over when Ty France was ejected in the fifth inning of Saturday’s 4-3 loss to the Guardians, an all-encapsulating moment to an aggravating night in which Seattle saw a two-run lead evaporate in the eighth inning. Andrés Muñoz, who’s been among the game’s best leverage...
MLB
Yanks' bats face 'challenge' in 1-hit, 11-inning loss
OAKLAND -- Just as it looked like the Yankees' bats were heating up after a tepid start to the second half, the offense fell flat on Saturday night. After recording 29 hits over the first two contests of this weekend's four-game series at the Oakland Coliseum, the Yankees mustered only one knock in a 3-2 loss to the A's, an 11-inning affair that snapped their five-game winning streak. The Yanks also missed a chance to increase their American League East lead and to gain ground in the race for the AL pennant, as the Rays, Blue Jays and Astros all lost Saturday.
MLB
Powered by dad strength, Arenado homers in 4-hit night
ST. LOUIS -- Already sleep deprived, physically running on fumes and further taxed following a taut game won in walk-off fashion Saturday night, Cardinals superstar Nolan Arenado explained in detail how his emotions had run the gamut over the past four days. “It’s been a funny few days,” Arenado said...
MLB
Free passes doom Giants in walk-off loss
MINNEAPOLIS -- For more than two hours and seven innings, the Giants' pitching was holding down the Twins and looking to carry the team while the offense had just one hit. When the teams came back after a 51-minute rain delay, San Francisco’s one-run lead evaporated. After a strong night of pitching, too many free passes undid the Giants’ slim margin for error.
MLB
Patience pays: 3 walks and Twins walk off
MINNEAPOLIS -- When the skies opened up above Target Field following the seventh inning of Saturday’s game, the FOX national broadcast switched over to the matchup between the Cardinals and Braves -- and so did the Twins’ attention, apparently. “I think we got inspired by the Cardinals' walk-off,”...
MLB
Consistent playing time serving Thomas well
WASHINGTON -- Lane Thomas had strived for regular playing time since making his Major League debut in 2019. He achieved it in the Nationals outfield three years later, and the increase in playing time this season has paid off. “I feel like the more reps you get, the better you’re...
MLB
Offense fades after outclassing 'one of the best' early
KANSAS CITY -- When the Royals jumped on Yu Darvish for three quick runs in the first inning Saturday night, not many thought the Padres starter would last deep into the game. But by the time the seventh inning rolled around, Darvish was still on the mound, using the Royals’ aggressiveness shown in the first inning against them in their 4-3 loss to the Padres at Kauffman Stadium.
MLB
Ramírez continues to make noise in AL MVP race
SEATTLE -- So much attention has fallen on Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge because of the ridiculously hot season he’s had in 2022 -- and rightfully so. But because of that, what José Ramírez has been able to do for Cleveland has been largely overshadowed. Ramírez topped his...
MLB
Cessa provides needed length amid rotation injuries
WASHINGTON -- Reds manager David Bell had a good feeling Luis Cessa could pitch more than the two innings he completed in his last start. And because of the club’s dire need for starting pitching due to recent injuries, they had to have more. The veteran right-hander, who was...
MLB
Colorado-born pitchers duel in 'a night to remember'
NEW YORK -- Two mile-high southpaws came to sea level for a friendly pitchers' duel at Citi Field on Saturday, as Kyle Freeland and David Peterson faced each other for the first time. Freeland and Peterson are both Colorado natives who grew up in the Denver area; Freeland went to...
MLB
Keuchel's Rangers debut dampened by hungry Tigers
ARLINGTON -- When Dallas Keuchel signed a Minor League deal with the Rangers and headed off on assignment with Triple-A Round Rock, he was on a mission to get back to being himself on the baseball field. Texas signed Keuchel on July 26 after he was designated for assignment by...
MLB
De Jong tames hot Phillies lineup to continue scoreless streak
PITTSBURGH -- In one swift motion Chase De Jong rotated towards center field, clenched his fists and let out a cathartic yell. He escaped the pressure cooker, striking out a multi-time All-Star to end an inning. As he walked back to the third-base dugout, he could take satisfaction in knowing he fulfilled his obligation.
MLB
Abreu to slumping Sox: 'We have to believe'
CHICAGO -- The message from José Abreu, delivered through the media prior to Saturday night’s contest with the D-backs at Guaranteed Rate Field, presented a beacon of light for the fading White Sox. • Box score. A little self-confidence can go a long way -- or so said...
MLB
Defense stings Dodgers in pitchers' duel
MIAMI -- Mookie Betts was able to erase three errors from the Dodgers’ defense with his bat in the series opener against the Marlins. On Saturday, Betts hit his 30th homer of the season and Dustin May delivered a quality start, but the Dodgers weren’t so lucky to overcome mistakes this time, as two misplays in the sixth inning from May and Chris Taylor -- and a dominant performance by NL Cy Young Award frontrunner Sandy Alcantara, were ultimately too much to overcome in a 2-1 loss against the Marlins at loanDepot Park.
MLB
The best player at each position to debut in '22
There is a celebration associated with Major League debuts, because we love bright, new, shiny things and the optimism associated with freshly promoted prospects. But there is great difficulty in maintaining that celebration because -- news flash -- the big leagues are pretty darn hard. So it is only natural that many young players need time -- in some cases years -- to sharpen and hone their skills at the highest level.
MLB
Alcantara 'unbelievable' in CG rematch vs. Dodgers
MIAMI -- In the top of the ninth inning on Saturday, competing “Let’s go Marlins” and “Let’s go Dodgers” chants echoed across loanDepot park. Los Angeles had the bases loaded with two outs against Miami ace Sandy Alcantara, who was vying for his fourth complete game of the season in front of a crowd of 23,543 fans.
MLB
Alvarez endures long August: 'Nobody stays hot all year'
HOUSTON -- The only run the Astros have managed in the first two games of what has been a frustrating series for them offensively against the Orioles at Minute Maid Park came in the seventh inning Saturday night when Yordan Alvarez singled into right field to score Jose Altuve. The...
MLB
Hill makes quick work of Rays in 11-K outing
BOSTON -- Pitching like a man who had an early dinner reservation on this beautiful summer Saturday, Rich Hill carved up the Rays by pitching at a breakneck pace and turning in an exquisite performance for a 42-year-old, or, really, a pitcher of any age. Backed by a vintage performance...
MLB
Ohtani outduels Manoah with 7 shutout innings
TORONTO -- Alek Manoah blinked first. Shohei Ohtani didn’t blink at all. The Angels’ two-way star dazzled in his Saturday start, shutting out a powerful Blue Jays lineup and prevailing over Manoah for a 2-0 Halos win at Rogers Centre. Ohtani pitched seven innings and allowed just two...
