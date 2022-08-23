Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wgxa.tv
Macon community hosts balloon release in memory of recent murder victim
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) - A balloon release was held for the late Ja'Mya Warner. All gathered around the Tattnall Park Fountain where the family and friends mourned the loss of the 18-year-old. Warner just graduated with the class of 2022 at Westside High School. Warner was fatally shot while driving...
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Two shot in Macon Saturday night, victims not cooperating with investigators
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Saturday night shooting in Macon is under investigation. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, two people were shot on Elkan Avenue. That's off Rocky Creek Road in south Macon. Investigators say they still don't know the exact location of where the shooting happened...
41nbc.com
Community calls for answers in the death of Jamaya Warner
MACON, Ga (41NBC/WMGT)- Macon pastors, family members, community leaders and the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office gathered at New Beginning International Fellowship of Covenant Churches on Thursday. They’re calling for justice in the murder of Jamaya Warner. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, she was shot near the...
wgxa.tv
Warrant clinic in Macon helps to get out of the political shadow
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The group, Black Voters Matter, lead a warrant clinic Saturday to help people eliminate warrants brought on by misdemeanor offenses. The day included festivities like a DJ, food truck, snow cones, and a bounce house to assure the public, that it was a safe setting. Rebecca Grist of the Bibb County Solicitor-General's Office was there to help everyone get out of the political shadow and guide them through legal issues.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgxa.tv
Fort Valley Police: Fugutive arrested in connection to a teen homicide victim
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The suspect in a Fort Valley homicide has been arrested. In a post on Facebook, the Fort Valley Police Department says Daquan Williams was arrested at a home Sunday morning by the Peach County Sheriff's Office. Investigators say Williams was wanted for aggravated assault in...
wgxa.tv
2022, Fading five list unveiled, Macon's first black doctor's house vulnerable
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Time could be ticking before the bulldozer plows away. "We have an opportunity right now because the houses are still there because it can be revitalized, we can celebrate but, just like in the Tybee neighborhood, once they are lost it becomes very hard to share those stories and recognize those people."
41nbc.com
$8K being offered in Warner Robins unsolved homicide
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— An eight thousand dollar reward is being offered for an arrest and conviction in a unsolved homicide. The Warner Robins Police Department says in March of 1987, officers responded to a home on Crawford Street in reference to a person down. That’s where they found 59-year-old Evelyn Springer unconscious with a head injury.
Macon-Bibb commissioner hosts block parties to curb gun violence
MACON, Ga. — Last year, Macon-Bibb rolled out its Macon Violence Prevention program to curb violent crime in Macon. Thursday, one of that program's partner agencies took a more lighthearted approach to their mission. They hosted a block party at Filmore Thomas Park. When you think of a block party with food, fun, games and a bounce house, you probably aren't thinking of guns. Exactly the point, says Commissioner Al Tillman.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJCL
3 people injured in Georgia warehouse shooting
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Video above shows scene of the shooting. Three people were shot at a warehouse south of Atlanta Thursday. Henry County police say they responded to reports of a shooting in McDonough. Two people were taken to hospitals and one was treated and released at the...
wgxa.tv
GBI: 16-year-old and his mother charged in Macon County man's murder
DODGE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A 16-year-old and his mother have been arrested in a murder investigation in Eastman. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation states that 16-year-old Andre Lynn Johnson and 38-year-old Jemel Wilcox, both of Rhine, were arrested Wednesday. Johnson is charged with malice murder, felony murder, and aggravated...
Home of Macon’s first African-American doctor added to Historic Macon’s Fading Five
MACON, Ga. — The home of Macon's first African-American doctor has been added to Historic Macon's Fading Five. The 2022 list was released Thursday. The foundation goes through nominations each year to put the list together to draw attention to sites across Macon-Bibb County that could be lost due to development or neglect.
'I'm believing that it's going to happen for me': Warner Robins opens application for home-repair grants
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The City of Warner Robins is offering grants for homeowners in the northeast section of town whose houses need a fix-up. It's a federally-funded home-repair grant we told you about in May. The Warner Robins Community and Economic Development Department has been working to get this grant application ready for you.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Arrest made in fatal 2020 drive-by shooting of Macon 15-year-old
MACON, Ga. — A second arrest has been made in the shooting of a 15-year-old in 2020 on Center Street in Macon, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. Jamarion Lawrence was standing on the house's porch in the 600 block of Center Street just before 5 p.m. on Dec. 6, 2020, when several shots were heard. Lawrence was hit multiple times in the upper body, according to the release.
16-year-old charged in Eastman murder, his mom also faces charges
EASTMAN, Ga. — An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a 21-year-old man in Eastman on Aug. 21, according to a release from the GBI. 16-year-old Andre Lynn Johnson of Rhine was arrested on Wednesday and charged with Malice Murder, Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault in the death of Za’Quon Brown.
wgxa.tv
Blood drive held in memory of late Stratford Academy student
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Stratford Academy held a blood drive Friday in honor of a late student. Rising senior Walker Bethune tragically died after being struck by lightning during a family vacation to Florida in July 2021. Bethune was Stratford Academy's incoming student body president, an athlete, and an honor...
wgxa.tv
Macon man wanted for entering auto in Monroe County
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect in an entering auto investigation. The sheriff's office states that 37-year-old Deonta Keon Curry, of Macon, is wanted for the incident which occurred on August 15. Deputies state that Curry was last known to reside at...
Macon, GA is actually cool
A decade ago, downtown Macon was boring, says Justin Andrews, a Macon native and director of special projects and outreach at the Otis Redding Foundation. "It used to be empty parking spots and the same three or four restaurants.""Now you've got people all over the place; you can't find parking,” Andrews told Axios. “It's how a downtown should be."What's happening: Just an hour and a half south of Atlanta, Macon — the midsize city anchoring middle Georgia — has been quietly remaking itself for decades. Why it matters: One secret to Macon’s success has been its underestimated history and culture,...
41nbc.com
Fort Valley Police Department announces arrest in connection with shooting death of teen
FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Fort Valley Police announced an arrest Thursday in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old on Saturday, August 20. Witnesses identified Keyshon Williams and two other males as the people who assaulted the juvenile and a relative before the shooting, which resulted in the victim’s death.
msn.com
Georgia man dies from injuries sustained in Hampton parking lot shooting
A man who was shot in a Hampton parking lot on Thursday has died from his injuries, police said Friday. A report of a shooting in the 1400 block of West Pembroke Avenue came in at about 6:14 p.m. Police found Hollis G. Mason, Jr. at the scene and had him transported to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.
Family of Warner Robins man killed in Atlanta officer-involved shooting seeks answers
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — More than 100 days ago, Rogers Kyaruzi was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Atlanta. His family in Warner Robins says they still haven’t gotten any new information on his case. The family of Rogers Kyaruzi says the Georgia Bureau of Investigation told them...
Comments / 0