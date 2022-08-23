Read full article on original website
Come Float the Day Away in Our Crystal Clear Quarry
If jumping from towering cliffs of granite into a crystal clear quarry sounds like your idea of adventure, you have to head to Carrigan Farms in Mooresville, NC. The 25 foot deep water in the natural quarry is refreshing and the perfect way to cool off in the summer heat.
Running on Love
Ultrarunner Shan Riggs Proposes After Completing First-Ever Run of East Coast Greenway. Running 3,000 miles over the course of 78 days, 43-year-old Shan Riggs became the first person to run the entire East Coast Greenway from Key West, Florida, to the Canadian border. After making history with the 15-state journey that finished on July 2, there was still something else the ultra runner wanted to do: get down on one knee.
