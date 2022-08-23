ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Running on Love

Ultrarunner Shan Riggs Proposes After Completing First-Ever Run of East Coast Greenway. Running 3,000 miles over the course of 78 days, 43-year-old Shan Riggs became the first person to run the entire East Coast Greenway from Key West, Florida, to the Canadian border. After making history with the 15-state journey that finished on July 2, there was still something else the ultra runner wanted to do: get down on one knee.
