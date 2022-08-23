Read full article on original website
Power chords: The partnership between academics and entertainment
The 20-year collaboration between Gretsch Guitars and Fender isn’t the only major affiliation Fred and Dinah Gretsch have to celebrate. In 2021, the Gretsches gave their support and name to the School of Music at Georgia Southern University. “The Fred and Dinah Gretsch School of Music has been boosted...
Twelve startups selected in first batch of Savannah Logistics Innovation Center and Plugand Play’s Accelerator Program
The Savannah Logistics Innovation Center (SLIC), a public-private partnership co-led by Georgia Southern University, and Plug and Play, a Silicon-Valley based venture capital firm and corporate innovation platform that recently located an office in Savannah, have chosen the first cohort of startup companies for their accelerator program. Startup accelerators programs...
