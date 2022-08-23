ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

These Are The 10 Most Affordable Places To Live In Colorado

Nothing is cheap these days - that includes the cost of living. Those who don't actually live in Colorado might see the state as nothing more than a traveler's paradise (and perhaps, specifically for those looking to drop a lot of money), but those who live here (or, at the very least, have visited different parts of the state... and I'm talking beyond Aspen, Denver or *insert popular mountain town here*) know that Colorado, as a whole, has so much to offer.
Drone Captures Amazing Footage of Abandoned Colorado Mine

Colorado has a rich mining history that dates back to 1858. The industry was booming in the state during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries and at that time, mining contributed massively to Colorado's successful economy. A majority of Colorado's mining towns are situated in the mountainous central and southwest...
Colorado Traction Law Going Back into Effect, Are You Ready?

Summer may not end until late September, but here in Colorado, we're preparing for winter. Each year Colorado's vehicle traction and chain laws for passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles go into effect at the beginning of September to keep travelers safe. Colorado Traction and Chain Law Dates. Beginning September 1st,...
cpr.org

Some Colorado IDs will soon have a new mark for ‘hidden’ disabilities

People with less-visible disabilities like autism or deafness can now disclose those on their state IDs and vehicle registrations. The subtle marker is designed to help communicate important information to first responders like police officers and EMTs in a discreet way, Division of Motor Vehicles officials say. The new identifiers were mandated under a 2021 law.
This Colorado Cookie Shop Delivers Until 3am. Have You Ever Tried It?

If you're ever craving cookies late at night, you're in luck because this Colorado cookie store chain delivers late to help cure those late-night munchies. I have a problem... That problem is sweets. I just love them. I feel like there are a lot of people stuck on the sweet-tooth train right along with me. The hardest part of this new lifestyle change journey I've been on has been the elimination of sweets whenever I want them. I know it's for the best, but I sure do miss my sweets. Especially cookies. Now that I'm learning about this Colorado cookie shop that not only delivers cookies but delivers them late at night, I might have to have myself a cheat day soon and check them out. Let's learn more about these awesome late-night sweet treats.
Controversial Colorado secure voting PSA no longer airing on TV

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- For weeks, Democratic Secretary of State Jenna Griswold had been running a television public service announcement promoting the security of Colorado's elections. In doing so, she used more than a million taxpayer dollars to pay for them. However, the ads are now being pulled from the air.
How You Can Visit A Colorado State Park For Free Anytime

If you are on a tight budget and you love the outdoors, there is an easy way you can enjoy Colorado state parks for free. Colorado Has 42 State Parks You Can Visit For Free. There are 42 state parks in Colorado and free days are offered occasionally throughout the year. But, there is a way you can visit a state park for free -- even if it's not on the "free" day. That could be something as close at Highline Lake or the James M. Robb Colorado River State Park, or something far away like Jackson Lake or Lake Pueblo on the front range.
Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado

Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
A year after the legislature passed a law on police radio encryption, Denver-area news outlets are still blocked from listening

Following three years of failed bills, state lawmakers in 2021 finally agreed on statutory language to address the trend among Colorado law enforcement agencies to fully encrypt their radio communications. A provision inserted into police accountability legislation requires agencies to create a “communications access policy” for letting local news media...
KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado.

