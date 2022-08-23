Read full article on original website
Daily Record
Tarantula tunnels under Colorado highways may promote mating, stop squishing, bug advocates say
Arachnid advocates trying to prevent the squishing of tarantulas as they seek mates on southeastern Colorado plains have asked the Colorado Department of Transportation to create safe crossing tunnels under several highways. Hundreds of male tarantulas perish under vehicle tires this time of year as they trek from their foot-deep...
Are Colorado teachers the nation’s most underpaid?
Colorado teachers earn almost 36% less than other workers with college degrees, the widest such gap in the nation and a full 3 percentage points worse than the next closest state, Virginia. That finding comes from the Economic Policy Institute, a union-backed progressive think tank, that for years has studied...
The Sinister History of an Abandoned Colorado Institution
The city of Arvada, Colorado was once home to the Colorado State Home and Training School near the corner of Kipling and 52nd Place. This home for mentally ill patients was also known as Ridge Home. At its peak, Ridge Home served nearly 1500 patients from 1912 to about 1992,...
cpr.org
Some Colorado IDs will soon have a new mark for ‘hidden’ disabilities
People with less-visible disabilities like autism or deafness can now disclose those on their state IDs and vehicle registrations. The subtle marker is designed to help communicate important information to first responders like police officers and EMTs in a discreet way, Division of Motor Vehicles officials say. The new identifiers were mandated under a 2021 law.
Colorado launches free training program for healthcare workers
After a new Colorado law hit the books, state higher education leaders and the governor are outlining how it will help aspiring healthcare professionals get the training they need to succeed in the industry.
This Colorado Cookie Shop Delivers Until 3am. Have You Ever Tried It?
If you're ever craving cookies late at night, you're in luck because this Colorado cookie store chain delivers late to help cure those late-night munchies. I have a problem... That problem is sweets. I just love them. I feel like there are a lot of people stuck on the sweet-tooth train right along with me. The hardest part of this new lifestyle change journey I've been on has been the elimination of sweets whenever I want them. I know it's for the best, but I sure do miss my sweets. Especially cookies. Now that I'm learning about this Colorado cookie shop that not only delivers cookies but delivers them late at night, I might have to have myself a cheat day soon and check them out. Let's learn more about these awesome late-night sweet treats.
KRDO
Controversial Colorado secure voting PSA no longer airing on TV
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- For weeks, Democratic Secretary of State Jenna Griswold had been running a television public service announcement promoting the security of Colorado's elections. In doing so, she used more than a million taxpayer dollars to pay for them. However, the ads are now being pulled from the air.
How You Can Visit A Colorado State Park For Free Anytime
If you are on a tight budget and you love the outdoors, there is an easy way you can enjoy Colorado state parks for free. Colorado Has 42 State Parks You Can Visit For Free. There are 42 state parks in Colorado and free days are offered occasionally throughout the year. But, there is a way you can visit a state park for free -- even if it's not on the "free" day. That could be something as close at Highline Lake or the James M. Robb Colorado River State Park, or something far away like Jackson Lake or Lake Pueblo on the front range.
Americans have this Colorado mountain town on their radar, other spots... not so much
MoveBuddha recently released their Colorado migration report based on data from the start of the year until August 5, looking at what cities people are looking to move to and what cities people are looking to move out of, based on search queries entered into their website. One interesting aspect...
Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado
Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
realvail.com
Bennet, O’Dea cross campaign paths, offer very different views on Colorado River water, climate crisis
Along the winding rural highways and forested watersheds of northern Colorado, the paths of Colorado’s two U.S. Senate candidates intertwined on Tuesday at a series of events that put a spotlight on the all-important Colorado River Basin and what fate awaits it in an age of catastrophic climate change.
coloradofoic.org
A year after the legislature passed a law on police radio encryption, Denver-area news outlets are still blocked from listening
Following three years of failed bills, state lawmakers in 2021 finally agreed on statutory language to address the trend among Colorado law enforcement agencies to fully encrypt their radio communications. A provision inserted into police accountability legislation requires agencies to create a “communications access policy” for letting local news media...
