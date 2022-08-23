Read full article on original website
WEAR
FWC advises that citizens leave fawn alone
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is advising that you leave alone fawn in the Florida Panhandle. "White-tailed deer fawning is in full swing in the Florida Panhandle," the FWC says in a release. "Sometimes people assume a fawn they find by itself has been abandoned, and they try to 'rescue' it. But instead of trying to rescue it, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission advises that you leave it alone."
WEAR
4 oz. Great Value Walnut Chopped pouches sold in Florida recalled due to mislabeling
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WEAR) -- A recall has been issued for specific pouches of Great Value branded Walnuts sold at Walmart stores in Florida. South Georgia Pecan Co. is recalling certain 4 oz. Great Value Walnut Chopped pouches due to mislabeling. The company says the recall was initiated due to the...
WEAR
Non-profit partners with Pensacola gas station to offer reduced price
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Americans for Prosperity-Florida partnered with a Pensacola gas station Friday morning to lower the price of gasoline to $2.38 per gallon. It took place from 10 a.m. to noon at the BP at 7815 N Davis Hwy. It was only for regular, unleaded gas. "The federal government’s...
