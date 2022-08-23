Read full article on original website
Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Accident on Interstate 79
On August 14, 2022 at approximately 1:30 pm, Monongalia County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on I-79 southbound near the 143-mile marker. The driver of the vehicle Charles Delaney, 68 years of age from St. Albans, WV appears to have lost control of the vehicle and swerved across both southbound lane’s multiple times, before colliding with the rock face on the westside of the roadway. Mr. Delaney was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Multiple Injuries Reported After A Multi-Vehicle Crash On Highway 411 (Floyd County, GA)
Floyd County 911 responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 411 on Thursday afternoon. The crash happened just past East Rome Wal-Mart at the loop. An overturned transfer trailer truck carrying logs had rolled onto the highway spilling the timber onto the opposite side of the [..]
Mystery as bloodied woman in her 20s is seen screaming for help inside cab of tractor-trailer in New Jersey
Cops in New Jersey put out an urgent appeal for help after a bloodied woman was seen screaming for help inside a truck. Surveillance footage shows the tractor-trailer pull up next to a Toyota garage parking lot by Ridge Road, South Brunswick, around 2pm Wednesday. The woman then shouted to...
Missing Ky. Girl, 12, Found Slain 2 Miles from Where Dad Was Found with Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound
Authorities in Kentucky are investigating the shooting death of a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing after police found her unresponsive father nearby, with the father suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Stacy Collins has not been charged with a crime in connection with the death of his daughter,...
2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally: Man Dies, Several Injured in Crash
Since 1938, Sturgis has held the position of the absolute pinnacle of motorcycle rallies. Every… The post 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally: Man Dies, Several Injured in Crash appeared first on Outsider.
Teen Found Dead in Walmart Parking Lot With Several Gunshot Wounds: Police
Caleb Boling, 18, died after being shot multiple times in the Georgia Walmart parking lot, police said.
16-year-old best man dies in Fayette County crash on the way to wedding
SALTLICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A community is mourning a 16-year-old boy who died in a crash over the weekend in Fayette County. The crash happened on Indian Creek Valley Road in Saltlick Township on Saturday, and the Fayette County coroner identified the victim as Tyler Nicholson. State police say 19-year-old Ryan Leighty was driving a Ford Mustang with Nicholson as his passenger when their car hit another vehicle turning onto Calvary Church Road. Nicholson was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner said neither teen was wearing a seatbelt and the vehicle did not have an airbag system. Nicholson's...
Neighbour, 44, admits killing 'beautiful' two-year-old boy after gas pipe was cut to spark enormous explosion that flattened two homes
A man has admitted killing a 'beautiful' two-year-old boy who died in a massive gas explosion that completely flattened two homes. Darren Greenham, 44, admitted manslaughter and theft offences after George Hinds perished in a fireball that ripped through his family's semi-detached house in May last year. Four others, including...
Law Enforcement Investigating Death of 22-Year-Old Found Seriously Injured Near Area College Campus
WDTV is reporting that officials with the Elkins Police Department are investigating a death near the campus of Davis & Elkins College. According to Elkins Police Chief Travis Bennett, officers responded to a call early Sunday morning and found a seriously injured person on Graceland Drive. Graceland Drive runs parallel...
Okla. woman who was crawling on ground 'barking like a dog' escapes handcuffs, shoots AR-15 at deputy
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (TCD) -- A woman who was put in handcuffs for allegedly behaving erratically reportedly managed to escape the cuffs and then open fire at deputies using their assault rifle. According to KFOR-TV, on Friday, Aug. 12, at approximately 11:45 a.m., Grady County deputies responded to a home...
Woman killed by her five Great Danes
A woman in northwest Iowa, who was found in a ditch and later died, is believed to have been attacked by her five Great Danes, resulting in her death, local authorities shared.
Heartbreaking update after entire family killed in wrong-way crash that left eight people dead
A FATHER has died in the hospital, marking the eighth fatality in a horrific crash that killed five children and his wife. Thomas Dobosz, 32, was hospitalized at Loyola University Medical Center after the crash on early Sunday morning. Dobosz was driving on I-90 near Hampshire, Illinois when his blue...
UPDATE: Ohio couple identified as victims of fatal crash in Downtown Wheeling
UPDATE: WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The driver and passenger involved in a fatal crash last week in Downtown Wheeling have been identified as indicated by a Friday afternoon report from the Wheeling Police Department. The identities of the individuals involved in a single-vehicle collision with a utility pole on...
Drunk, wrong-way driver kills man in horrific 495 crash, police say
HOPKINTON - A driver was killed in a horrific crash on Route 495 early Wednesday morning caused by a wrong way driver, police said.Massachusetts State Police said a man was driving drunk in a van and heading the wrong way down 495 north in Hopkinton just after midnight when he slammed head-on into a car."A tractor trailer that was behind the car saw the crash unfold in front of him and braked but could not stop in time and hit the car from behind," State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in an email to WBZ-TV.The driver of the crushed car was rushed to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester where he died. His name has not been released yet.The van driver was arrested and also went to the hospital. Police have only identified him so far as a 29-year-old from Taunton.The truck driver was not hurt.
Autopsy confirms Tahoe teen's death after family issues emotional statement
An autopsy conducted Tuesday confirmed the body found submerged in a vehicle at Tahoe’s Prosser Creek Reservoir is missing teenager Kiely Rodni.
Couple who witnessed deadly crash recount horror of what they saw
Sarah Blair and John Morgan were driving along Interstate 25 Monday evening with their three children when they saw what they thought was an explosion."We saw a big plume of what looked like dust, just a huge cloud of dust and all of a sudden a white car was coming very quickly into our southbound lane, into the median," Blair said.Unsure of what caused the vehicle to lose control, they knew that the driver needed help."That's when we saw the child in the car trying to climb into the front seat to get his mom's phone," Morgan said."We just realized...
Five People Killed in Florida Wrong-Way Crash; Driver Charged With Vehicular Homicide
A Florida man has been charged with five counts of vehicular homicide after authorities say he drove the wrong way on an expressway, causing a crash that killed five people in another vehicle. Maiky Simeon, 30, is still hospitalized from injuries he sustained in the crash, Local 10 News reports....
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"
Mitchell OwensState of California Attorney General. Ora Owens is the mother of three sons. The family lived in the eastern area of Menlo Park, California. On February 3, 1983, a police officer arrived at her apartment. The officer was there to question Ora about a police report on a stolen purse that she had filed the previous month.
Nurse Who Killed Several People in Car Crash Charged With Six Counts of Murder
Suspected of causing a car crash near Los Angeles that killed six people, the nurse behind the wheel was charged with six counts of murder on Monday. Linton, a traveling nurse from Houston, was also charged with vehicular manslaughter and was ordered to be held without bail earlier this week. If convicted on all charges, she could face a sentence of up to 90 years to life in prison.
Ex-CNN Anchor Arrested After Alleged Hit-and-Run Crash
Former CNN anchor Felicia Taylor was arrested in Palm Beach, Florida for an alleged hit-and-run. She allegedly hit another car on July 28 and left the scene, Palm Beach Police said, reports Page Six. Taylor, 57, denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty. Taylor was driving her white Mercedes when...
