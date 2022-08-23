ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Comments / 0

Related
connect-bridgeport.com

Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Accident on Interstate 79

On August 14, 2022 at approximately 1:30 pm, Monongalia County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on I-79 southbound near the 143-mile marker. The driver of the vehicle Charles Delaney, 68 years of age from St. Albans, WV appears to have lost control of the vehicle and swerved across both southbound lane’s multiple times, before colliding with the rock face on the westside of the roadway. Mr. Delaney was pronounced deceased at the scene.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Elkins Fire Department#The Randolph Lrb County#Ems#Davis Medical Center
CBS Pittsburgh

16-year-old best man dies in Fayette County crash on the way to wedding

SALTLICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A community is mourning a 16-year-old boy who died in a crash over the weekend in Fayette County.  The crash happened on Indian Creek Valley Road in Saltlick Township on Saturday, and the Fayette County coroner identified the victim as Tyler Nicholson.  State police say 19-year-old Ryan Leighty was driving a Ford Mustang with Nicholson as his passenger when their car hit another vehicle turning onto Calvary Church Road. Nicholson was pronounced dead at the scene.  The coroner said neither teen was wearing a seatbelt and the vehicle did not have an airbag system.  Nicholson's...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
Daily Mail

Neighbour, 44, admits killing 'beautiful' two-year-old boy after gas pipe was cut to spark enormous explosion that flattened two homes

A man has admitted killing a 'beautiful' two-year-old boy who died in a massive gas explosion that completely flattened two homes. Darren Greenham, 44, admitted manslaughter and theft offences after George Hinds perished in a fireball that ripped through his family's semi-detached house in May last year. Four others, including...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS Boston

Drunk, wrong-way driver kills man in horrific 495 crash, police say

HOPKINTON - A driver was killed in a horrific crash on Route 495 early Wednesday morning caused by a wrong way driver, police said.Massachusetts State Police said a man was driving drunk in a van and heading the wrong way down 495 north in Hopkinton just after midnight when he slammed head-on into a car."A tractor trailer that was behind the car saw the crash unfold in front of him and braked but could not stop in time and hit the car from behind," State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in an email to WBZ-TV.The driver of the crushed car was rushed to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester where he died. His name has not been released yet.The van driver was arrested and also went to the hospital. Police have only identified him so far as a 29-year-old from Taunton.The truck driver was not hurt.
HOPKINTON, MA
CBS Denver

Couple who witnessed deadly crash recount horror of what they saw

Sarah Blair and John Morgan were driving along Interstate 25 Monday evening with their three children when they saw what they thought was an explosion."We saw a big plume of what looked like dust, just a huge cloud of dust and all of a sudden a white car was coming very quickly into our southbound lane, into the median," Blair said.Unsure of what caused the vehicle to lose control, they knew that the driver needed help."That's when we saw the child in the car trying to climb into the front seat to get his mom's phone," Morgan said."We just realized...
ACCIDENTS
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"

Mitchell OwensState of California Attorney General. Ora Owens is the mother of three sons. The family lived in the eastern area of Menlo Park, California. On February 3, 1983, a police officer arrived at her apartment. The officer was there to question Ora about a police report on a stolen purse that she had filed the previous month.
MENLO PARK, CA
Black Enterprise

Nurse Who Killed Several People in Car Crash Charged With Six Counts of Murder

Suspected of causing a car crash near Los Angeles that killed six people, the nurse behind the wheel was charged with six counts of murder on Monday. Linton, a traveling nurse from Houston, was also charged with vehicular manslaughter and was ordered to be held without bail earlier this week. If convicted on all charges, she could face a sentence of up to 90 years to life in prison.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Ex-CNN Anchor Arrested After Alleged Hit-and-Run Crash

Former CNN anchor Felicia Taylor was arrested in Palm Beach, Florida for an alleged hit-and-run. She allegedly hit another car on July 28 and left the scene, Palm Beach Police said, reports Page Six. Taylor, 57, denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty. Taylor was driving her white Mercedes when...
PALM BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy