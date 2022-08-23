ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Twins crowned Westmoreland Fair royalty

Ties to the Westmoreland Fair run deep in Emma and Addison Heeter’s family. The twins’ dad has been involved with the fair for years, their grandfather attended the first fair in 1954, and their mom was crowned fair princess twice. Perhaps it is only natural that Emma and...
CLARKSBURG, PA
Washington Examiner

A chance meeting at the gas station

EXPORT, Pennsylvania — After logging several thousand miles driving along the back roads of the United States — most of them numbered U.S. highways and state roads, but also some dirt roads that I wasn’t quite sure were even supposed to be actual roads — I pulled up to a Sheetz gas station. Once again, I was to fill up a tank that had been depleted many times over in those two weeks. Both parenthood and the nature of my job taught me to always go home with a full tank of gas.
PITTSBURGH, PA
fatherpitt.com

The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse

Aluminum, vinyl, Insulbrick, and Perma-Stone: old Pa Pitt calls them the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. They are the four most common artificial sidings applied to Pittsburgh houses, especially frame houses. (But not exclusively frame houses: siding salesmen were aggressive enough to go for brick houses if they sensed weakness in the buyer.) They are responsible for more uglification in the city than any other single force. That is not to say that it is impossible to use them well, only that they are almost never used well. We can find perfect illustrations within a block of each other on the South Side.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol Abuse#Family Farm#Valencia Post Office
Pennsylvania Almanac

Rev 'em up car cruise set for Sept. 4

It’s time once again for classic cars to rev ‘em up. The 12th annual Pasta Too Rev ‘Em Up for Kids Mega Car Cruise is scheduled for noon to 7 p.m. Sept. 4 in the South Park VIP and Ice Skating Rink paved parking lots, 30 Corrigan Drive in Bethel Park.
BETHEL PARK, PA
cranberryeagle.com

PennDOT plans road work

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s Butler County maintenance crews are planning a number of road projects beginning Monday, Aug. 29. The projects include pipe installation on Franklin Road in Cranberry Township; milling and pothole filling on Evans City Road in Forward Township; patching on Winfield Road in Winfield Township; drainage work on Herman Road in Summit Township; patching on Pittsburgh Road in Penn Township; rock lining on Oneida Valley in Oakland Township; bridge repair on Muddy Creek Road in Muddy Creek Township; patching on Glade Mills Road in Franklin Township; and patching on New Castle Road in Muddy Creek Township.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Driver: Crews painting lines on parkway, painted her truck

PITTSBURGH — Lela Checco said she was driving on the Parkway East near Edgewood when a truck with an arrow pointed her into the next lane. When she got over, Checco said, she realized she was driving next to a PennDOT crew painting lines. "I'm upset. I just kind...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Ligonier teen impresses judges in Westmoreland Fair horse shows

Horses have been a part of Laurel Daniels’ life forever. The 16-year-old began showing horses at age 6. Ten years later, she’s still showing them – and her hard work and dedication have paid off. During the Westmoreland Fair’s miniature horse halter class show on Thursday, Daniels...
LIGONIER, PA
philasun.com

As Pennsylvania goes…

With the 2022 midterm elections coming up, last weekend’s Netroots Nation conference in Pittsburgh was a strategy session. ABOVE PHOTO: 1Hood Power CEO Jasiri X speaks at Netroots Nation on August 20, 2022. (Photos courtesy Netroots Nation) By Denise Clay-Murray. When the 2020 presidential election was called in favor...
PITTSBURGH, PA
explore venango

PennDOT Honors Two Local Men as Star of Excellence Recipients

OIL CITY, Pa. – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Yassmin Gramian on Tuesday recognized 29 PennDOT employees for their outstanding performance with the Star of Excellence Award, PennDOT’s highest recognition. (Pictured above: Mike Hanna, left, and Todd Palmer, right.) Two employees from PennDOT’s District 1, which represents...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
cranberryeagle.com

Overdose victims to be remembered at event

Butler County victims of the ongoing opioid crisis will be remembered Wednesday, Aug. 31, in downtown Butler in a ceremony by the Butler County Opioid Overdose Coalition. The coalition will have a National Overdose Awareness Day event from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Grace Community Wellness Center of Glade Run Lutheran Services in the former Grace @ Calvary Church at 123 E. Diamond St. across from Diamond Park.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Years in the making: Southern Beltway finally completed

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A major milestone has been reached on one of the biggest road construction projects in our region in the past two decades. The Southern Beltway that connects Pittsburgh International Airport to Interstate 79 is wrapping up construction. It's a relief for the thousands of drivers who have been delayed so often in the construction on the Washington-Allegheny County line. The visual of the nearly spotless concrete says it all - as of Thursday, I-79 through the beltway project area was open to traffic in all lanes. "It's a brand new roadway," said Renee Vid Colburn of the Pennsylvania Turnpike. "It'll have...
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Sybert joins Tri-State Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine

Butler County native Dr. Michael W. Sybert, M.D., has joined Tri-State Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine as a surgeon specializing in hip and knee replacement, revision and reconstruction, as well as a variety of general orthopaedic conditions and work-related injuries. Sybert recently completed the yearlong Adult Hip and Knee Reconstruction Fellowship...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

2 new cadets coming to Troop D, Butler barracks

Of the 64 cadets who graduated from Pennsylvania State Police Academy, two will report to Troop D, Butler barracks. Patrick J. McClure and Jessica A. Mosura were among the 164th class to graduate from the academy in Hershey since it began educating state troopers in 1960. Col. Robert Evanchick, state...
BUTLER, PA
wcn247.com

In Pa.-- Driver sought in fatal crash wounded by detective

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a vehicle fleeing police struck and killed a motor bike operator in western Pennsylvania, and the suspected driver was shot and wounded by police before he was captured. Allegheny County police say a Monroeville officer tried to stop a driver on felony arrest warrants, but the vehicle fled and hit a mini motor bike operator in Wilkinsburg, killing 39-year-old Luis Hernandez. County detectives found the vehicle but say the driver tried to strike a detective, who fired. Forty-eight-year-old Jack Sherwood was later arrested and faces charges including attempted homicide and assault; court documents don’t list an attorney.
WILKINSBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy