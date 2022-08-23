Read full article on original website
Related
Kayakers, canoeists take on 1st lake-to-lake paddle in Mercer County
k on a 30-mile course starting at Pymatuning State Park, while the adventure class journeyed 15 miles starting at Kidd's Mill Covered Bridge Park.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Twins crowned Westmoreland Fair royalty
Ties to the Westmoreland Fair run deep in Emma and Addison Heeter’s family. The twins’ dad has been involved with the fair for years, their grandfather attended the first fair in 1954, and their mom was crowned fair princess twice. Perhaps it is only natural that Emma and...
Washington Examiner
A chance meeting at the gas station
EXPORT, Pennsylvania — After logging several thousand miles driving along the back roads of the United States — most of them numbered U.S. highways and state roads, but also some dirt roads that I wasn’t quite sure were even supposed to be actual roads — I pulled up to a Sheetz gas station. Once again, I was to fill up a tank that had been depleted many times over in those two weeks. Both parenthood and the nature of my job taught me to always go home with a full tank of gas.
fatherpitt.com
The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse
Aluminum, vinyl, Insulbrick, and Perma-Stone: old Pa Pitt calls them the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. They are the four most common artificial sidings applied to Pittsburgh houses, especially frame houses. (But not exclusively frame houses: siding salesmen were aggressive enough to go for brick houses if they sensed weakness in the buyer.) They are responsible for more uglification in the city than any other single force. That is not to say that it is impossible to use them well, only that they are almost never used well. We can find perfect illustrations within a block of each other on the South Side.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pennsylvania Almanac
Rev 'em up car cruise set for Sept. 4
It’s time once again for classic cars to rev ‘em up. The 12th annual Pasta Too Rev ‘Em Up for Kids Mega Car Cruise is scheduled for noon to 7 p.m. Sept. 4 in the South Park VIP and Ice Skating Rink paved parking lots, 30 Corrigan Drive in Bethel Park.
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Announces Investment to Increase Plumber and Pipefitter Apprenticeships in Pennsylvania
Governor Tom Wolf is continuing to invest in the commonwealth’s workforce with the announcement of $297,000 in new funding to help Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 354 meet the demand for a certified, well-trained workforce in 14 Pennsylvania counties. “Supporting Local 354’s apprenticeship program will help develop talented workers for...
cranberryeagle.com
PennDOT plans road work
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s Butler County maintenance crews are planning a number of road projects beginning Monday, Aug. 29. The projects include pipe installation on Franklin Road in Cranberry Township; milling and pothole filling on Evans City Road in Forward Township; patching on Winfield Road in Winfield Township; drainage work on Herman Road in Summit Township; patching on Pittsburgh Road in Penn Township; rock lining on Oneida Valley in Oakland Township; bridge repair on Muddy Creek Road in Muddy Creek Township; patching on Glade Mills Road in Franklin Township; and patching on New Castle Road in Muddy Creek Township.
wtae.com
Driver: Crews painting lines on parkway, painted her truck
PITTSBURGH — Lela Checco said she was driving on the Parkway East near Edgewood when a truck with an arrow pointed her into the next lane. When she got over, Checco said, she realized she was driving next to a PennDOT crew painting lines. "I'm upset. I just kind...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Ligonier teen impresses judges in Westmoreland Fair horse shows
Horses have been a part of Laurel Daniels’ life forever. The 16-year-old began showing horses at age 6. Ten years later, she’s still showing them – and her hard work and dedication have paid off. During the Westmoreland Fair’s miniature horse halter class show on Thursday, Daniels...
philasun.com
As Pennsylvania goes…
With the 2022 midterm elections coming up, last weekend’s Netroots Nation conference in Pittsburgh was a strategy session. ABOVE PHOTO: 1Hood Power CEO Jasiri X speaks at Netroots Nation on August 20, 2022. (Photos courtesy Netroots Nation) By Denise Clay-Murray. When the 2020 presidential election was called in favor...
explore venango
PennDOT Honors Two Local Men as Star of Excellence Recipients
OIL CITY, Pa. – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Yassmin Gramian on Tuesday recognized 29 PennDOT employees for their outstanding performance with the Star of Excellence Award, PennDOT’s highest recognition. (Pictured above: Mike Hanna, left, and Todd Palmer, right.) Two employees from PennDOT’s District 1, which represents...
cranberryeagle.com
Overdose victims to be remembered at event
Butler County victims of the ongoing opioid crisis will be remembered Wednesday, Aug. 31, in downtown Butler in a ceremony by the Butler County Opioid Overdose Coalition. The coalition will have a National Overdose Awareness Day event from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Grace Community Wellness Center of Glade Run Lutheran Services in the former Grace @ Calvary Church at 123 E. Diamond St. across from Diamond Park.
Years in the making: Southern Beltway finally completed
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A major milestone has been reached on one of the biggest road construction projects in our region in the past two decades. The Southern Beltway that connects Pittsburgh International Airport to Interstate 79 is wrapping up construction. It's a relief for the thousands of drivers who have been delayed so often in the construction on the Washington-Allegheny County line. The visual of the nearly spotless concrete says it all - as of Thursday, I-79 through the beltway project area was open to traffic in all lanes. "It's a brand new roadway," said Renee Vid Colburn of the Pennsylvania Turnpike. "It'll have...
cranberryeagle.com
Sybert joins Tri-State Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine
Butler County native Dr. Michael W. Sybert, M.D., has joined Tri-State Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine as a surgeon specializing in hip and knee replacement, revision and reconstruction, as well as a variety of general orthopaedic conditions and work-related injuries. Sybert recently completed the yearlong Adult Hip and Knee Reconstruction Fellowship...
cranberryeagle.com
2 new cadets coming to Troop D, Butler barracks
Of the 64 cadets who graduated from Pennsylvania State Police Academy, two will report to Troop D, Butler barracks. Patrick J. McClure and Jessica A. Mosura were among the 164th class to graduate from the academy in Hershey since it began educating state troopers in 1960. Col. Robert Evanchick, state...
erienewsnow.com
City of Titusville Hires New Trash Collector after Raccoon Refuse Closure
The City of Titusville now has a new trash collector following the closure of Raccoon Refuse. Mayor Jon Crouch declared a public health emergency for Titusville on Thursday afternoon. In doing so, he was able to skip the bidding process and hire Tri-County Industries to collect the city's garbage. Ten...
Armstrong County man dies in accident after burn barrel explodes
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. — A husband and father died in a “freak” accident Tuesday. Chris Liti described his younger brother, Mark, as healthy and active. Mark Liti loved motocross and fishing but loved his family most of all. “He was a great family guy. He just had...
Police say shooting in Monroeville was suicide
MONROEVILLE, PA – police responded to a home in Monroeville on Wednesday in response to...
WYFF4.com
Python on the loose in Pennsylvania after getting away from owner while on a walk
Police in a city outside of Pittsburgh are searching for a pet python that was reported missing Thursday. Previous video above: 15-foot python escapes in Morgantown, West Virginia (2019) The Duquesne police chief told sister station WTAE that the snake's owner took it for a walk Wednesday afternoon when the...
wcn247.com
In Pa.-- Driver sought in fatal crash wounded by detective
WILKINSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a vehicle fleeing police struck and killed a motor bike operator in western Pennsylvania, and the suspected driver was shot and wounded by police before he was captured. Allegheny County police say a Monroeville officer tried to stop a driver on felony arrest warrants, but the vehicle fled and hit a mini motor bike operator in Wilkinsburg, killing 39-year-old Luis Hernandez. County detectives found the vehicle but say the driver tried to strike a detective, who fired. Forty-eight-year-old Jack Sherwood was later arrested and faces charges including attempted homicide and assault; court documents don’t list an attorney.
Comments / 0