Petoskey News Review

Prep roundup: GHS soccer, J-L Volleyball get tourney wins, J-L football falls in opener

With the final high school football games wrapping up over the weekend, the first week of fall sports in full swing is in the books. By now, hopefully you have heard about the stunning comeback victory by Gaylord football or the stellar performance by St. Mary's Dillon Croff. However, you may have missed some other top storylines, like the Gaylord soccer team's tournament win in Grayling or Johannesburg-Lewiston volleyball's three-peat in the J-L Invitational.
JOHANNESBURG, MI
Kingsport Times-News

Blue Devils host Blue Tornado in season opener

Gate City just missed the football postseason last year. This year the Blue Devils have goals of playing past Week 11, and Friday’s season opener against Richlands is the first test to see how far coach Jeremy Houseright’s squad has come.
GATE CITY, VA

