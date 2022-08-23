Read full article on original website
Prep roundup: GHS soccer, J-L Volleyball get tourney wins, J-L football falls in opener
With the final high school football games wrapping up over the weekend, the first week of fall sports in full swing is in the books. By now, hopefully you have heard about the stunning comeback victory by Gaylord football or the stellar performance by St. Mary's Dillon Croff. However, you may have missed some other top storylines, like the Gaylord soccer team's tournament win in Grayling or Johannesburg-Lewiston volleyball's three-peat in the J-L Invitational.
Kingsport Times-News
Brown rides into Richlands record book in season-opening win over Gate City
GATE CITY — Dylan Brown rushed into the Richlands record book Friday. The senior ran for a school-record 353 yards on 29 carries to lead the Blue Tornado to a 27-13 nondistrict win over Gate City in the season opener at Legion Field.
Kingsport Times-News
Blue Devils host Blue Tornado in season opener
Gate City just missed the football postseason last year. This year the Blue Devils have goals of playing past Week 11, and Friday’s season opener against Richlands is the first test to see how far coach Jeremy Houseright’s squad has come.
