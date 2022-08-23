POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) - The Point Pleasant girls soccer team welcomed visiting Shady Spring into town on Saturday morning, and the hosts delivered a total beatdown of the Lady Tigers by a final score of 9-0. The Lady Knights (3-0-1) had some early scoring chances in the first half, but little did they know the abundance of opportunities they would cash in on later in the contest.

