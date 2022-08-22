Two women were wounded while sitting inside a vehicle in West Rogers Park on the North Side. They were parked in the 6400 block of North Bell Avenue about 10 p.m. when they heard gunshots and felt pain, Chicago police said. One woman, 29, was shot in the neck, and the other woman, whose age is not known, was shot in the face. They were transported to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition.

