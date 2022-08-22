Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This popular steakburger and frozen custard chain is adding 6 more locations in ChicagolandJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This unique Chicago license plate is the first of its kind and is being auctioned offKath LeeChicago, IL
This Entire Family Is Missing From Chicago, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Narcissism: May A Lack of Empathy Have A Genetic Component?Tyler Mc.Chicago, IL
CPS Reveals School Safety Plan And Resources For Staff And FamiliesLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Related
2 women shot while sitting inside parked vehicle on North Side
CHICAGO — An investigation is underway after two women were shot while sitting in a car on the city’s North Side. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Thursday in the 6400 block of North Bell Avenue. A 29-year-old woman was sitting inside a parked vehicle with another woman, who police say is 28-years-old. The women […]
fox32chicago.com
Man charged in deadly Humboldt Park shooting
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged in a deadly shooting this April in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Stevion Davis, 22, allegedly got out of a dark sedan and opened fire on DeLance Wilson on April 25 in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue, police said. Wilson, 32,...
Chicago's Jeffery Pub Sets Minimum Age Killed in Hit-and-Run Nearby
The Jeffery Pub, a popular gay bar in Chicago's South Shore community, has implemented age restrictions a and reduced hip hop music following a horrific hit-and-run that killed three patrons and injured a fourth earlier this month. The victims were involved in an altercation in the early morning hours of...
fox32chicago.com
14-year-old boy arrested for carrying a weapon aboard CTA Red Line train
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy who was allegedly carrying a weapon aboard a CTA Red Line train in Englewood is facing a felony charge. Chicago police said officers were conducting a platform check Thursday night at a Red Line station in the 200 block of West 63rd Street when they saw the boy crossing between train cars.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
17-year-old critically wounded; 2 others injured in West Side shooting
CHICAGO — Three teens were shot Friday on Chicago’s West Side. According to police, two 17-year-old males and a 19-year-old man were in the 400 block of South Laramie round 2:30 p.m. Friday in the South Austin neighborhood. Police said the three were possibly involved in a physical altercation when they were struck by gunfire. […]
fox32chicago.com
5 wounded, 4 critically, in shootings Thursday across Chicago
Two women were wounded while sitting inside a vehicle in West Rogers Park on the North Side. They were parked in the 6400 block of North Bell Avenue about 10 p.m. when they heard gunshots and felt pain, Chicago police said. One woman, 29, was shot in the neck, and the other woman, whose age is not known, was shot in the face. They were transported to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition.
Vehicle runs red light, strikes 2 pedestrians on South Side
CHICAGO — Two people were critically injured Friday when they were struck by a vehicle in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood. According to police, a 28-year-old man driving GMC ran a red light in the 6300 block of South Halsted around 4:30 p.m. The GMC struck a Honda that was driven by a 54-year-old woman.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man killed in road rage stabbing near Mag Mile 'took care of a lot of people,' girlfriend says
"He was loved by a lot of people. He took care of a lot of people. And we are just feeling lost now."
5 critically injured after vehicle runs red light on South Side
CHICAGO — Two children and three adults were critically injured Friday in a crash on Chicago’s South Side. According to police, a 28-year-old man driving GMC ran a red light in the 6300 block of South Halsted around 4:30 p.m. The GMC struck a Honda that was driven by a 54-year-old woman. The GMC then […]
fox32chicago.com
New details released about man who tried to kidnap woman in West Loop
CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for a man who attempted to kidnap a woman in the West Loop Wednesday. The attempted kidnapping occurred at 203 S. Sangamon St. At about 7:19 a.m., the offender exited the rear of a deep red four-door vehicle, and stopped the victim in her tracks.
Chicago shooting: Woman killed, another hurt in Little Village, police say
Two women were shot, one fatally, while standing outside on Chicago's Southwest Side, police said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox32chicago.com
Cicero police recover heroin, cannabis after responding to call of shots fired
CICERO, Ill. - The Cicero Police Department announced a major drug bust Friday. Ismael Castilla has been charged with four felony drug charges. The bust stemmed from a report of shots fired in the 4800 block of 23rd Street. Officers recovered 2 kilograms of heroin and 33 pounds of cannabis.
fox32chicago.com
Elmwood Park man charged with murder in Humboldt Park shooting
CHICAGO - An Elmwood Park man is being charged with first degree murder following a deadly shooting in Humboldt Park earlier this month. Steven Alfaro, 27, allegedly shot and killed 32-year-old Anil Paul during an argument around 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 14 in the 1100 block of North Ridgeway Avenue.
Man violently robbed on CTA train; Chicago police release photos of suspects
The man suffered injuries to his face that required stitches, according to police.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 24, shot in back, abdomen in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was shot in Englewood Friday night. The shooting occurred in the 6900 block of South Carpenter. At about 7:04 p.m., the 24-year-old man was struck in the abdomen and back by gunfire, Chicago police said. He was transported to an area hospital in serious condition. No...
fox32chicago.com
Man charged in East Garfield Park shooting
CHICAGO - A man was charged in connection with a drive-by shooting last May in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. Glenn Bland, 38, is accused of shooting and wounding a 19-year-old man on May 20 in the 700 block of North Homan Avenue, according to Chicago police. The man was...
1 killed, 8 wounded in shootings in Chicago Wednesday
4 teens wounded in drive-by shooting across from Schurz High School on Northwest Side. Four teenagers were shot in a drive-by attack outside an ice cream shop across the street from Schurz High School on the Northwest Side Wednesday afternoon, according to Chicago police. A woman was killed and another...
Man charged in fatal hit-and-run outside Jeffery Pub, Chicago police say
A man has been charged with murder after three men were fatally struck outside a gay bar in the South Shore neighborhood.
2 sisters shot in Little Village, 1 killed
CHICAGO — Two sisters were shot, one fatally, in Little Village Wednesday night. The women, Celeste, 24 and Jezabell Perez, 22, were standing outside around 8:20 p.m. in the 2700 block of South Homan Avenue when shots were fired. Jezabell was shot several times in the torso and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where […]
Hyde Park Herald
Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
113K+
Views
ABOUT
The Hyde Park Herald, Chicago's oldest community newspaper since 1882.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0