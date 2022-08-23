Read full article on original website
ladybug3660
5d ago
crazy reporting!! the title causes us 2 read the article, the article just states this as normal summer time rain, in the Houston area, that could always = flooding!
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Caught on dashcam: Houston Uber driver is shaken after man pulls out an assault rifle and aims it at her in the Heightshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Four dead after suspect sets fire to a house, shoots at firefighters, and is killed by a Houston Police Officerhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Choosing a family dentist in Humble, TXAnnie EdithHumble, TX
This man is now the richest person in Houston (and he is giving a lot of it away)Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Climate Change Poses A Growing Threat To HoustonMatt LillywhiteHouston, TX
Related
Prepare for this storm season in Fort Bend County's drive-thru distribution event
The drive-thru distribution comes five years after Hurricane Harvey hit, a reminder that we need to have a supply kit ready during hurricane season.
thepostnewspaper.net
Bait Camp Legend Lives On
“I’m proud of Galveston. The people just pull their bootstraps up and take care of themselves,” shared Pam Goff, owner of Galveston Bait and Tackle. Pam is one of those who has pulled herself up through many storms sent by Mother Nature and several storms that life sent her way.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
13 Unsolved: Patricia Kaye Humphreys vanished from drive-in movie theater in NW Houston in 1975
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — On June 25, 1975, Patricia Kaye Humphreys, 15, and her sister Debra, 16, went to the Thunderbird Drive-In located in northwest Harris County for a double feature. Two Dustin Hoffman movies were playing: “Lenny” followed by “Midnight Cowboy.” It was the first time their mother let her girls take the family car out by themselves.
cw39.com
Prayers answered, and then some: 8 inches of rain prompts flash flood warning
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Persistent rain Wednesday morning dropped 8″ of rain west of Houston in an area that was in exceptional drought. Yet another example of going from drought to flood in Texas. While covering the flash flood warning between Columbus and Sealy along I-10, CW39 Meteorologist Carrigan...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missing woman at center of Silver Alert found, police say
HOUSTON — A woman who went missing on Saturday has been located, officials say. FOLLOW KHOU 11 on social media for updates on this and other breaking stories: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube. What to do when someone goes missing. Thousands of people go missing every year...
spacecityweather.com
Rain shifts south of metro Houston today, and we’re watching the tropics ahead of Labor Day weekend
Good morning. The focus for moderate to heavy rainfall has shifted to the coast and offshore this morning, putting down a considerable amount of rain in locations near Matagorda Bay. The Houston metro area will continue to see healthy rain chances through at least the middle of next week, but accumulations do not look all that significant, such that we should be worried about flooding. We also need to keep an eye on the tropics, which may start to blossom as we approach Labor Day Weekend. We’ll discuss all of this below.
L'Observateur
Coast Guard to enforce safety zone in Houston, Galveston for tow of battleship USS Texas
HOUSTON — The Coast Guard will enforce a safety zone in the Houston Ship Channel and Galveston Ship Channel for the tow of the battleship USS Texas, Wednesday, Aug. 31. During the tow of the USS Texas from the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site in La Porte, Texas, to a dry dock in Galveston, Texas, the Coast Guard Captain of the Port will establish a safety zone to ensure the safety of the public and security for all vessels in the channel. The tow is expected to take place from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
fox26houston.com
2 Texas cities ranked among top 10 best in the country for work conferences, according to study
HOUSTON - For businesses looking to host face-to-face conferences, why not consider Texas?. A recent study by SmartAsset found Houston and San Antonio to be among the 10 best cities for work conferences in the U.S. The report looked at several factors including affordability, travel accessibility, as well as hotel...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woodlands Online& LLC
Crime Stoppers of Houston Fugitive Friday - 8/26/22
HOUSTON, TX -- In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's help locating the following individuals that have active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location...
Heavy rains cause historic, deadly flooding in Texas leading to high-water rescues
HOUSTON — While the rain hasn’t caused too much of a problem here in Houston, it’s a different story for the rest of the state. Gov. Greg Abbott canceled his visit to Spring Tuesday to address the flash flooding in Dallas. An emergency response briefing is set...
Click2Houston.com
Stucco homes: To buy or not to buy in Houston
We’re tackling the sticky subject of stucco this week on “House 2 Home with Lily Jang”. Each week, Lily Jang of Lily Jang Real Estate takes you inside homes on the market right now and connects with experts on a variety of topics important to homeowners. In...
Man struck and killed on I-45 near The Woodlands, officials say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — An investigation into a crash is underway after a man was found dead on the side of the highway near The Woodlands, according to officials. The crash happened Saturday morning just after midnight on I-45 southbound near Woodlands Parkway. First responders arrived and found the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Houston Press
Openings and Closings: Orleans Seafood Fulshear, Killen's Barbecue Cypress
Orleans Seafood Kitchen , 6230 FM 1463, opened in Fulshear August 25. It's the second location for the Cajun restaurant from Houstonians Chance Comstock and Marcus Payavla. The duo opened the first Orleans in Katy in 2008. The business partners met in 1993 while working in a local restaurant, all...
KHOU
Houston-area high school football scoreboard
HOUSTON — High school football is back across the Houston area and we've got you covered with scores from gridirons all across southeast Texas. And make sure to catch Matt Musil with Football Friday Nights on KHOU 11 News, and then Inside High School Sports Saturdays at 11 p.m.
Man wanted after robbing at least 12 food trucks in north Houston, police say
Houston police need your help searching for the man accused of robbing several food trucks in the north Houston area using a sawed-off gun.
fox26houston.com
Speeding driver killed after falling over freeway interchange in north Houston
HOUSTON - Authorities said a driver died Friday night after crashing into a street wall in north Houston and falling over the interchange. It happened at the 11990 block of North Fwy around 11:15 p.m. That's when police said an unidentified driver in a black Mercedes was speeding southbound on North Fwy and took the interchange to the eastbound Beltway.
Experts weigh in on what needs to happen to keep the Texas governor's race close
Election experts say that the race may hinge on if Republicans switch sides and young voter turnout.
Man wrongly billed after calling CenterPoint energy to report a downed tree on a power line
HOUSTON — A KHOU 11 viewer says he was wrongly charged by CenterPoint Energy after he called to report a downed tree that had fallen on a power line across the street from his home. Esequiel Saenz says on his next bill, he was charged $109 for the calls...
spacecityweather.com
Rain chances shift toward coast as Houston area faces a wet Wednesday
Good morning. Houston’s wet pattern will persist for awhile, but today and Thursday offer the best chances for widespread and heavy rainfall before the precipitation eases back just a bit. Overall we don’t have any real concerns for significant flooding, but we should continue to see the potential for some street flooding beneath the stronger storms. Additionally, we will need to monitor the tropics over the next month, as there are indications that the Atlantic is waking from its long slumber.
Police: Houston tenant kills 3 others, set fire to lure them
HOUSTON — (AP) — A man evicted from a Houston apartment building shot five other tenants — killing three of them — Sunday morning after setting fire to the house to lure them out, police said. Officers fatally shot the gunman. The incident happened at about...
Comments / 3