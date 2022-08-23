Ohio families saved more than $163 million in 2021 through college credit plus, and even more teens could be earning credits

"CI" are the letters of designation for inquiries on Common Pleas Civil Cases:. “TF” are the letters of designation for inquiries on Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure Cases:. CI202203526 Carrington Mortgage Service, LLC. vs Cierra N. Mikolajczyjk & Unknown Spouse, if any, Joseph R. Obregon & Unknown Spouse, if any. Action for judgt for $ 64,696.85 with int & cost alleged due on prom note, foreclosure of mtg on:2710 119th. St. Toledo, OH 43611 PPN 10-12751, marshalling liens order of sale. Jessica M. Johnson (93300) (Marks)

