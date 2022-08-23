Ohio families saved more than $163 million in 2021 through college credit plus, and even more teens could be earning credits

Read full article on original website
Record set in 2021 for donated legal time
Thousands of attorneys across the state volunteered professional time to low-income Ohioans in need of critical legal services, according to the 2021 report by the Ohio Access to Justice Foundation. The annual pro bono survey of Ohio attorneys asks if they volunteered legal services, how much time was spent, and...
Common Pleas filings received on August 26, 2022
"CI" are the letters of designation for inquiries on Common Pleas Civil Cases:. “TF” are the letters of designation for inquiries on Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure Cases:. CI202203526 Carrington Mortgage Service, LLC. vs Cierra N. Mikolajczyjk & Unknown Spouse, if any, Joseph R. Obregon & Unknown Spouse, if any. Action for judgt for $ 64,696.85 with int & cost alleged due on prom note, foreclosure of mtg on:2710 119th. St. Toledo, OH 43611 PPN 10-12751, marshalling liens order of sale. Jessica M. Johnson (93300) (Marks)
