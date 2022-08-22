If it feels like more scammers and spammers are flooding your various inboxes, that's because they probably are. Fake text messages and e-mails carrying phishing attempts by virtual scammers have been on the rise since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. And, one of the more prevalent methods scammers have been using recently is fake messages purporting to be from an Amazon representative, who might claim to be checking in about suspicious activity on your account or even a delayed package.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 26 DAYS AGO