ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

These Android apps can steal money from your bank account; uninstall them now

Be careful Android users. According to security researchers at Trend Micro, there has been a growing number of apps containing malware aimed at collecting personal banking information from users. Such data includes a victim's banking credentials, PIN numbers, passwords, and any other information that will help the bad actors steal from an online banking app.
CELL PHONES
CNBC

If you’re getting fake texts from scammers posing as Amazon, you’re not alone—here’s what you can do

If it feels like more scammers and spammers are flooding your various inboxes, that's because they probably are. Fake text messages and e-mails carrying phishing attempts by virtual scammers have been on the rise since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. And, one of the more prevalent methods scammers have been using recently is fake messages purporting to be from an Amazon representative, who might claim to be checking in about suspicious activity on your account or even a delayed package.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software#Malware#Computer System#Scammers#Sky News
Benzinga

The Growing Email Scam That's Almost Impossible To Reverse

Phishing emails could be described as the pestilent occurrence of the modern workforce. As we ditched the typewriter for the computer, and faxes for emails, one unexpected (yet always prevalent) consequence, was spam. According to Verizon’s 2019 Data Breach Report, 32% of data breaches in the U.S. involved phishing. These...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
TechRadar

Hackers have a new tool that downloads Gmail, Yahoo, Outlook inboxes

Iranian state-sponsored hackers have built a new tool capable of downloading Gmail, Yahoo, and Outlook inboxes, and are using it against unknown high-profile targets. This is according to a new report from Google’s Threat Analysis Group (TAG), which managed to obtain a version of the tool and perform an analysis to see just how dangerous it is.
TECHNOLOGY
Vice

Hackers Are Breaking Into and Emptying Cash App Accounts

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. Hackers are breaking into unsuspecting victims’ Cash App accounts, a massively popular payment app, and stealing hundreds of dollars, according to victims Motherboard spoke to. In one person’s case, they said, Cash App has not reimbursed them for the stolen funds.
TECHNOLOGY
ohmymag.co.uk

Messenger: Here’s how you can delete a message you’ve already sent

We've all had the experience of inadvertently sending a message to the wrong person, or opening the wrong group conversation and accidentally revealing information to friends, family or colleagues that they weren't supposed to know. At such times, one would do just about anything for the opportunity to delete the...
INTERNET
ohmymag.co.uk

Think your phone may have been hacked? Here's how to tell

Apple, which has a reputation for being secure, recently warned iPhone, iPad and Mac users of a serious security breach that could give hackers full, remote access to these devices. Google, which owns the Android operating system, is constantly in the news for malware-laced apps that find their way to its Play Store and subsequently to users’ phones, putting their security at risk.
CELL PHONES
Daily Mail

How a mother was scammed out of her $200,000 house deposit when $210 was unexpectedly deposited into her Commonwealth Bank account

A mother was left devastated after hackers drained her bank account of $200,000 in life savings following a mysterious $210 deposit. Donna Brain, 56, from Melbourne, had saved the money to buy a new house following a painful divorce but it all disappeared in day after she noticed an unexpected $210 in her Commonwealth Bank Account.
ACCIDENTS
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg’s ‘$10 billion selfie’ is an international laughingstock

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was criticized on social media for a selfie he posted announcing expansion of the company's Horizon Worlds metaverse platform. When Meta launched its metaverse platform Horizon Worlds in France and Spain this week, it got plenty of buzz—but probably not the sort the social media giant was hoping to receive. Instead of discussing Meta’s new platform, most people chattered about the artificial-looking metaverse selfie CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted on Facebook.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy