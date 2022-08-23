Read full article on original website
More pet parents concerned after parvo outbreak, as vet clinics battle staffing shortages
SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich. — A deadly virus that has killed dozens of dogs in Michigan has been confirmed as canine parvovirus. The reported symptoms of vomiting and bloody stool emulated the symptoms of parvo, but initial screenings had come back negative. After being sent for lab testing, the virus was in fact confirmed to be parvo.
Michigan State Police stopping THC blood tests due to possible discrepancies
FLINT, Mich - The Michigan State Police have confirmed they have immediately stopped the processing of THC blood samples due to discrepancies. State Police issued a statement saying earlier this week a discrepancy was discovered in THC blood testing results in which the presence of CBD in a blood sample may have led to a positive result for THC.
Gov. Whitmer declares energy emergency following BP refinery fire
LANSING, Mich. – Saturday, Gov. Whitmer took action after a fire caused BP’s Whiting, Indiana oil refinery to temporarily go offline. The EPA has also issued a fuel waiver for Michigan and three other states impacted by the refinery shutdown. The EPA issued the following statement:. As part...
Pedestrian struck and killed on US-31 in Ottawa County
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 39 year-old-man died while crossing US-31, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's office. Police responded to a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on US-31, near Greenly Street in Holland Township, at 9:28pm, Saturday night. Hit and Run: KDPS: 21-year-old in critical condition...
AG Nessel: Beware of student loan forgiveness scammers
LANSING, Mich. - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel wants to warn Michiganders to be on the lookout for potential scammers seeking to take advantage of borrowers pursuing new sweeping student loan debt relief announced recently by the Biden Administration. AG Nessel encourages residents to follow these tips to avoid scams...
Friday Night Football Fever: August 25 MHSAA Opening Night
It's a Thursday night edition of Friday Night Football Fever for the beginning of the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) football season. Watervliet at Brandywine, 7 p.m. Saugatuck at Buchanan, 7 p.m. Allegan at Cassopolis, 7 p.m. Benton Harbor at Lawton, 7 p.m. South Haven at Dowagiac, 7 p.m.
