ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
ambcrypto.com

Seedify promotes massive airdrop of new utility token to top NFT communities

The leading blockchain gaming and NFT Launchpad and Incubator, is about to launch its new utility token, $SNFTS. This will be the primary token for the upcoming NFT Marketplace that Seedify is building, providing higher chances of joining the NFT launches that will take place in the Seedify NFT Launchpad.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

390M Shiba Inu [SHIB] removed but ‘all is well’ might not hold water

Shiba Inu [SHIB], the renowned ‘meme-token’ has witnessed significant support from all over the crypto community. Owing to this, various dominant buyers have flocked in to buy the token. And, SHIB’s burning mechanism continues to impress them. Keep burning. Binance, the largest crypto exchange continues to show...
PETS
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum whales reignite Shiba Inu [SHIB] interest- Decoding details

Ethereum [ETH] whales seem to have turned the tables on their previous action to leave Shiba Inu [SHIB] out of their top holdings. Recollect that these whales had exited a three-figure million dollar SHIB holdings. Now, SHIB is back as a matter of interest. WhaleStats says the top 100 ETH...
PETS
ambcrypto.com

Is going long on FTX token a safer bet for swing traders

The FTX token, at the time of writing, was trading at $27.54 and witnessed a spike of 1.54% in the last 24 hours. The token offers a bunch of utilities and is backed by one of the biggest centralized exchanges in the crypto space. Now, as an investor, you might ask- Could this token be a safe bet in the long term?
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Freedom#Passive Income#A Safe Place#Nft#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Web3#Launch#Nft Marketplace#United
ambcrypto.com

Waiting for ETH Merge culmination? This news might excite you

The Ethereum [ETH] Foundation recently announced that the last and final major Bellatrix upgrade will be released on 6 September. This has caused another wave of excitement among enthusiasts. Not only did this development increase social activity, but it also affected ETH’s price action positively. At the time of writing,...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Polkadot: New deployment activated; what spot does it leave DOT at

Having several parachains that support its decentralized web objectives has been one reason Polkadot [DOT] has stayed relevant in the crypto ecosystem. In fact, its growing ecosystem has left the comfort of its network to contribute to new blockchain development. While many may have considered the Polkadot architecture limited, the...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Tether takes an interesting stance, USDT benefits from it

In an unprecedented move, Tether [USDT] has defied Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctions. The organization has decided to go against the OFAC on the grounds of the latter not indicating “that a stablecoin issuer is expected to freeze secondary market addresses.”. Tether, thus stood its ground and...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum Classic’s [ETC] near-term uptrend can extend if…

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. After a relatively dull week, sellers toned down the buying efforts by pulling Ethereum Classic [ETC] toward the $31 baseline. But the buying re-emergence pushed the altcoin above the four-hour 20/50/200 EMA to reveal a slight bullish edge.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
ambcrypto.com

Singapore is getting serious with crypto scrutiny- Here’s how

According to Bloomberg report, Singapore is tightening up its surveillance of cryptocurrency-related businesses. The country is adopting these measures in light of the upcoming legislative reforms. According to the anonymous source, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has sent a questionnaire to select applicants and holders of its digital-payments licenses.
WORLD
ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu: Going long on SHIB? All you need to know before placing near-term calls

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. After over three months, Shiba Inu [SHIB] found a bullish volatile break beyond the $0.0126-level. (For brevity, SHIB prices are multiplied by 1000 from here on). However, the $0.017...
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

BAYC, CryptoPunks holders might not be elated to read this NFT report

Ethereum [ETH]-based NFT collection, Azuki was the subject of a 311% increase in sales volume over the last 24 hours. According to CryptoSlam, about $703,760 exchanged hands between buyers and sellers within the aforementioned period. Interestingly, Azuki was not the only collection involved, as one Solana [SOL] NFT collection joined the party.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin HODLers’ behavior has these tips for your next trade

Long-term investors holding Bitcoin [BTC] are keener on holding on to their BTCs rather than spending them, even in the face of rising prices, a new report from CoinShares revealed. In a previously published report, Coinshares found that new investors ape into the Bitcoin market, at each halving. Therefore, laying...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

What MATIC investors should anticipate post-Ethereum Merge

As the Ethereum [ETH] transition from Proof-of-Work (PoW) to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) draws nearer, it is expected that specific crypto projects might be affected by the switch. Some might get a good outcome. For others, the consequence might be negative. One of such is Polygon [MATIC], the scaling solution that runs...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Cardano [ADA]: A lot of hype around Vasil, but where’s the cigar

Cardano [ADA]’s price movement had been towards the negative side as the seven-day chart was painted mostly red. After the recent plunge in its price, ADA showed resistance at the $0.4694 mark. However, the recent developments regarding the much-awaited Vasil hard fork somewhat changed the scenario. The developments helped...
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong concedes to making this ‘mistake’

Brian Armstrong, the CEO of Coinbase, has predicted that cryptocurrency-related services would someday become commodities. He discussed the ambitions his organisation has to rely on subscription-based business models for revenue. In fact, Armstrong also suggested that the subscription model may contribute significantly to the company’s revenue. The strategy, however, has a long-term outlook and a 20-year vision.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Did Voyager Digital [VGX] say ‘hasta la vista’ to bears

Data from CoinMarketCap revealed that VGX, the native token of the failed crypto brokerage firm Voyager Digital, rallied by 40% during the intraday trading session on 25 August. This was due to the news that bidding for the assets of the bankrupt crypto broker was underway and was due on...
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin’s deep-pocketed investors are doing this but should you

Bitcoin just entered the sixth day of relatively low activity while hovering within a 9-week ascending support line. Its current performance underscores the increased state of uncertainty especially after the bearish performance it delivered last week. In most cases, the smart money makes moves while the retail market waits for...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Is Bitcoin headed for the next black swan event coming month

Bitcoin’s performance since mid-June may have ignited hopes of a major bullish recovery. However, the limited nature of its upside now suggests that something else might be brewing. Zooming out on its price chart reveals that it might be forming a bearish flag pattern. The probability of this outcome...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Litecoin [LTC] investors must know that chances of capitulation are…

Litecoin [LTC] investors are still uncertain about their fate especially after starting their week on a low, courtesy of last week’s bearish performance. This is despite a bit of recovery but LTC’s short-term fate is still up in the air. Litecoin’s pullback of last week triggered a retest...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy