Seedify promotes massive airdrop of new utility token to top NFT communities
The leading blockchain gaming and NFT Launchpad and Incubator, is about to launch its new utility token, $SNFTS. This will be the primary token for the upcoming NFT Marketplace that Seedify is building, providing higher chances of joining the NFT launches that will take place in the Seedify NFT Launchpad.
390M Shiba Inu [SHIB] removed but ‘all is well’ might not hold water
Shiba Inu [SHIB], the renowned ‘meme-token’ has witnessed significant support from all over the crypto community. Owing to this, various dominant buyers have flocked in to buy the token. And, SHIB’s burning mechanism continues to impress them. Keep burning. Binance, the largest crypto exchange continues to show...
Ethereum whales reignite Shiba Inu [SHIB] interest- Decoding details
Ethereum [ETH] whales seem to have turned the tables on their previous action to leave Shiba Inu [SHIB] out of their top holdings. Recollect that these whales had exited a three-figure million dollar SHIB holdings. Now, SHIB is back as a matter of interest. WhaleStats says the top 100 ETH...
Is going long on FTX token a safer bet for swing traders
The FTX token, at the time of writing, was trading at $27.54 and witnessed a spike of 1.54% in the last 24 hours. The token offers a bunch of utilities and is backed by one of the biggest centralized exchanges in the crypto space. Now, as an investor, you might ask- Could this token be a safe bet in the long term?
Waiting for ETH Merge culmination? This news might excite you
The Ethereum [ETH] Foundation recently announced that the last and final major Bellatrix upgrade will be released on 6 September. This has caused another wave of excitement among enthusiasts. Not only did this development increase social activity, but it also affected ETH’s price action positively. At the time of writing,...
Polkadot: New deployment activated; what spot does it leave DOT at
Having several parachains that support its decentralized web objectives has been one reason Polkadot [DOT] has stayed relevant in the crypto ecosystem. In fact, its growing ecosystem has left the comfort of its network to contribute to new blockchain development. While many may have considered the Polkadot architecture limited, the...
Tether takes an interesting stance, USDT benefits from it
In an unprecedented move, Tether [USDT] has defied Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctions. The organization has decided to go against the OFAC on the grounds of the latter not indicating “that a stablecoin issuer is expected to freeze secondary market addresses.”. Tether, thus stood its ground and...
Ethereum Classic’s [ETC] near-term uptrend can extend if…
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. After a relatively dull week, sellers toned down the buying efforts by pulling Ethereum Classic [ETC] toward the $31 baseline. But the buying re-emergence pushed the altcoin above the four-hour 20/50/200 EMA to reveal a slight bullish edge.
Singapore is getting serious with crypto scrutiny- Here’s how
According to Bloomberg report, Singapore is tightening up its surveillance of cryptocurrency-related businesses. The country is adopting these measures in light of the upcoming legislative reforms. According to the anonymous source, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has sent a questionnaire to select applicants and holders of its digital-payments licenses.
Evaluating Ethereum’s potential for a sustained short-term recovery
Ethereum [ETH] has notably had lower volumes this week as compared to the first two weeks of August. Its latest crash last week appears to have downed investors’ mood. Thus, resulting in a limited recovery this week. This was further exasperated by concerns of more potential downside as the weekend approaches.
Shiba Inu: Going long on SHIB? All you need to know before placing near-term calls
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. After over three months, Shiba Inu [SHIB] found a bullish volatile break beyond the $0.0126-level. (For brevity, SHIB prices are multiplied by 1000 from here on). However, the $0.017...
BAYC, CryptoPunks holders might not be elated to read this NFT report
Ethereum [ETH]-based NFT collection, Azuki was the subject of a 311% increase in sales volume over the last 24 hours. According to CryptoSlam, about $703,760 exchanged hands between buyers and sellers within the aforementioned period. Interestingly, Azuki was not the only collection involved, as one Solana [SOL] NFT collection joined the party.
Bitcoin HODLers’ behavior has these tips for your next trade
Long-term investors holding Bitcoin [BTC] are keener on holding on to their BTCs rather than spending them, even in the face of rising prices, a new report from CoinShares revealed. In a previously published report, Coinshares found that new investors ape into the Bitcoin market, at each halving. Therefore, laying...
What MATIC investors should anticipate post-Ethereum Merge
As the Ethereum [ETH] transition from Proof-of-Work (PoW) to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) draws nearer, it is expected that specific crypto projects might be affected by the switch. Some might get a good outcome. For others, the consequence might be negative. One of such is Polygon [MATIC], the scaling solution that runs...
Cardano [ADA]: A lot of hype around Vasil, but where’s the cigar
Cardano [ADA]’s price movement had been towards the negative side as the seven-day chart was painted mostly red. After the recent plunge in its price, ADA showed resistance at the $0.4694 mark. However, the recent developments regarding the much-awaited Vasil hard fork somewhat changed the scenario. The developments helped...
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong concedes to making this ‘mistake’
Brian Armstrong, the CEO of Coinbase, has predicted that cryptocurrency-related services would someday become commodities. He discussed the ambitions his organisation has to rely on subscription-based business models for revenue. In fact, Armstrong also suggested that the subscription model may contribute significantly to the company’s revenue. The strategy, however, has a long-term outlook and a 20-year vision.
Did Voyager Digital [VGX] say ‘hasta la vista’ to bears
Data from CoinMarketCap revealed that VGX, the native token of the failed crypto brokerage firm Voyager Digital, rallied by 40% during the intraday trading session on 25 August. This was due to the news that bidding for the assets of the bankrupt crypto broker was underway and was due on...
Bitcoin’s deep-pocketed investors are doing this but should you
Bitcoin just entered the sixth day of relatively low activity while hovering within a 9-week ascending support line. Its current performance underscores the increased state of uncertainty especially after the bearish performance it delivered last week. In most cases, the smart money makes moves while the retail market waits for...
Is Bitcoin headed for the next black swan event coming month
Bitcoin’s performance since mid-June may have ignited hopes of a major bullish recovery. However, the limited nature of its upside now suggests that something else might be brewing. Zooming out on its price chart reveals that it might be forming a bearish flag pattern. The probability of this outcome...
Litecoin [LTC] investors must know that chances of capitulation are…
Litecoin [LTC] investors are still uncertain about their fate especially after starting their week on a low, courtesy of last week’s bearish performance. This is despite a bit of recovery but LTC’s short-term fate is still up in the air. Litecoin’s pullback of last week triggered a retest...
