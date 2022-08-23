Read full article on original website
Lil Baby & P Appear To Taunt Offset Following Quality Control Lawsuit
Things are heating up in the Quality Control camp these days. While Takeoff and Quavo are embarking on a new musical journey as a duo, Offset is trying to take control of his solo career. Yesterday, we reported that Offset filed a lawsuit against Quality Control, claiming that they didn't honor their agreement with him.
Lil Baby Gives James Harden $250,000 For His Birthday
The bromance between rapper, Lil Baby, and NBA player, James Harden, has existed for quite some time now. The two have referred to each other as "brothers" and have been spotted with each other on numerous occasions. From ditching their duties and spending time together to getting in trouble in Paris, the two men seem to be the best of friends.
DJ Khaled Flexes $3M Watch For Future Ahead Of "God Did"
We're inching closer and closer to the release of DJ Khaled's forthcoming studio album, GOD DID. He's been showing out more than usual these days as he's unveiled new details surrounding the project. Earlier this year, he was marching through the streets of Toronto in anticipation of the release of "Staying Alive" ft. Drake and Lil Baby.
Real Boston Richey & Future Tag Team "Bullseye 2" From "Public Housing" Album
Aside from huge new arrivals from names like DJ Khaled and J.I.D – who delivered GOD DID and The Forever Story respectively – this New Music Friday we've also received a project from Real Boston Richey, called Public Housing. For the 17-track effort, Richey connected with a few...
Lil Gnar Drops Off Debut 43B Record Label Single, "Almighty Gnar" Feat. Chief Keef
Just a few months after Chief Keef shared the exciting news that Atlanta's Lil Gnar would be the first signee of his 43B record label, the duo have dropped off the former's inaugural track, "Almighty Gnar." Keef starts things off over the Shawn Ferrari and Akachi-produced beat, referencing his Chicago...
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Jay-Z Breaks Silence On Meek Mill's Departure From Roc Nation
DJ Khaled returned with his latest album, God Did this morning. As expected, the project is stacked with top-tier features, from Drake, Kanye West, Eminem, and Jay-Z, who appears on the title track. Khaled's hyped up this record, specifically Jay's verse, over the past few weeks. Even some of Jay's closest confidants have vowed that the Brooklyn-born rapper may have delivered one of the best verses of his career.
"Power Book II" Cast Says 50 Cent Replaced T.I. With Method Man Due To Beef
Viewers love seeing Method Manflex his acting chops on the small screen as Davis Maclean on 50 Cent's hit series Power Book II: Ghost. But what fans probably didn't know is that their beloved Maclean was originally supposed to be played by T.I., according to the show's cast. Michael Rainey Jr. and Gianni Paolo (a.k.a. Tariq St. Patrick and Brayden Weston) were recently stopped taking a stroll in Los Angeles where they were stopped by TMZ and asked to give some insight upcoming season of Power Book II: Ghost.
Crystal Smith Says There's No Way She Would Ever Reconcile With Ne-Yo
The last time these two called it quits on their marriage, they later reconciled and were poised to live a life of bliss. However, this time around, Crystal Smith says that there isn't a chance that she would get back with Ne-Yo, and she's been spotted without her wedding ring. There have been rumors about what led to the surprising split, and as that gossip takes over timelines, Ne-Yo has been filmed living his best life with new lady friends.
Fake Drake Claims Rapper Threatened To "Slap Me For Free"
It was once believed that Drake had a cordial relationship with his doppelganger, but it seems that things weren't as peaceful behind the scenes. Fake Drake, or Izzy, found fame posing as the OVO leader, even showing up to nightclubs with Drake's signature heart-shaped haircut. It didn't take long for the Canadian superfan to go viral, and the attention unleashed a beast as Izzy began jet-setting. He reportedly booked gigs where he would perform Drake's songs, and online, the real-life rapper seemed to take it all in stride.
Nicki Minaj Adds "Likkle Miss" To Queen Radio Album
Nicki Minaj isn't letting up when it comes to releasing new music. Earlier this month, the Harajuku Barbie dropped "Super Freaky Girl," the upbeat record which sampled Rick James' "Super Freak." The track did miraculously well on Spotify, becoming the largest solo debut for a female artist's rap song in the platform's history.
Meek Mill Responds To Jay-Z's Shout Out On DJ Khaled's "God Did"
Meek Mill is going through a transitional period in his career. He's revealed that he no longer wants to work with the major label machine to release music, revealing that he's had issues with Atlantic Records for the past few years. However, fans believed this could mean there's friction between himself and Hov after rumors emerged that Meek and Roc Nation parted ways.
Slum Village Producer Taps Rosewood 2055 & Boldy James For "Lucky"
Unlike many artists, Slum Village star and producer Young RJ is never afraid to play the background while letting others shine. For his latest single "Lucky" by Rosewood 2055 featuring Boldy James, he did just that. While prepping for his upcoming solo album, World Tour, RJ has kept his talents behind the beats while artists like Michigan's Rosewood 2055 and Boldy get the opportunity to display their full talent.
Nappy Roots Fish Scale Kidnapping & Shooting Presumed To Be An Inside Job
Earlier this month, it was reported that Nappy Roots member, Fish Scales, was assaulted outside of his brewery, Atlantucky, in Atlanta, Georgia. As the 45-year-old got ready to leave his spot, he was kidnapped, robbed, and shot. Following the incident, the group released a statement and said, "... We are trusting the Atlanta Police Dept in the ongoing investigation."
Offset & Moneybagg Yo's "CODE" Visual Stars Bella Hadid
Things have been shaking up in Offset's camp as the Migos rapper plows full steam ahead with his solo career. We've seen Takeoff and Quavo partner for collaborative singles as Offset battles it out with Quality Control Music. Things unraveled on social media this week after a report stated that Offset was suing his former label for control over his solo career. It all came to a head as he faced off with Pierre Thomas in real-time, and Cardi B even jumped into the conversation to defend her husband against rumors.
Fat Joe Receives Backlash For Saying Hip-Hop Was Created By Both Blacks & Latinos
Fat Joe, born Joseph Antonio Cartagena, is a notable rapper from New York City. Best known for his popular 2000s tracks, the 52-year-old has been a staple in the music industry for decades now. Given his level of popularity, Joe has often used his platform to uplift other artists and educate his followers. However, his most recent attempt to inspire the community didn't garner the response he hoped for.
DJ Khaled Suits Up With Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend, & Fridayy On "God Did" Track
In all of its heavy-feature-list glory, God Did is here.DJ Khaled has been fiercely promoting this album—much like he does all his others—and fans are still taking in all that the megaproducer has to offer. A major component of Khaled's rollout was his mentions of Jay-Z once again emerging for a feature, so it seemed fitting that we highlighted the album's title track which includes looks from Hov, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend, and Fridayy.
First Week Sales Projections For J.I.D's "The Forever Story" & DJ Khaled's "GOD DID" Are In
As has been a regular occurrence this summer, it was an impressive weekend for new hip-hop album releases from everyone from Sauce Walka and Dro Kenji to Roc Marciano and The Alchemist. Besides those exciting new arrivals, though, also came two projects that audiences are even more amped up for – DJ Khaled's GOD DID, and Dreamville superstar J.I.D's The Forever Story.
Thousands Of Yeezys, Adidas, & Nike Sneakers To Be Sold After Ponzi-Scheme Bust
If you are a sneakerhead who follows reselling drama closely, then you have probably heard of Zadeh Kicks. The company was owned by a man named Michael Malekzadeh who is set to go to trial over a federal investigation into his business. Malekzadeh is accused of running a Ponzi scheme that stole millions of dollars from prospective clients who never actually got the shoes they ordered.
Real Boston Richey Drops 17-Track Mixtape "Public Housing"
Real Boston Richey is a Tallahassee rapper who has been in the game for less than a year. According to XXL Mag, he stepped into a studio ten months ago with his friend Corey and the rest was history. Since then, he's been acknowledged by some of the hottest artists in the industry. Aside from celebrity recognition, he's managed to gain thousands of fans-- now he's giving them more of what they want.
