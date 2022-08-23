The last time these two called it quits on their marriage, they later reconciled and were poised to live a life of bliss. However, this time around, Crystal Smith says that there isn't a chance that she would get back with Ne-Yo, and she's been spotted without her wedding ring. There have been rumors about what led to the surprising split, and as that gossip takes over timelines, Ne-Yo has been filmed living his best life with new lady friends.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO