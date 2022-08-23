Read full article on original website
NMU Volleyball rolls in official season opener at home
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The NMU Volleyball team opened up season play in the Vandament Arena this evening. The ‘Cats took on the Minnesota-Crookston Golden Eagles and won 3-0. FIRST SET. Meghan Meyer started the game off strong with a kill on the left side of the court. Lauren...
NMU projected fourth, MTU fifth in Women’s GLIAC Women’s Soccer
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After back-to-back seasons with a winning record, the Northern Michigan University women’s soccer team has high expectations for the 2022 season, welcoming back a solid returning core while adding on a well-rounded incoming freshmen class.NMU enters the 2022 season picked No. 4 in the GLIAC Preseason Poll, announced by the league on Tuesday. The ‘Cats are also receiving votes in the United Soccer Coaches National Preseason Poll ahead of the new campaign, found here. Northern received 30 points in the GLIAC poll, narrowly edging Michigan Tech by a point. Reigning national champion Grand Valley State sits atop the poll with 49 points, followed by Ferris State (42) and Saginaw Valley State (35). NMU slots in at fourth, while Michigan Tech, Davenport, Parkside, and Purdue Northwest round out the poll, respectively.
Bay College gets first Player of the Week in MCCAA Women’s Soccer
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - It didn’t take long for Bay College Athletics to earn conference honors in their first year in the Michigan Community College Athletic Association. Tori Jandt (FR, Peshtigo, WI) has been named as the Defensive Player of the Week for her efforts this past weekend. The...
With classes approaching, NMU prepares for students
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University is gearing up for the school year. Students are moving into their dorms Thursday and Friday. The campus was packed with incoming students preparing for the school year. Parking lots were jam-packed with cars, with some even parking on sidewalks and grass. Incoming...
Sunny 101.9 FM kicks off 25th season of Negaunee football coverage
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County’s Sunny 101.9FM will celebrate 25 seasons of local high school sports broadcasting this fall. Mark Evans, MediaBrew Communications Market Manager and play-by-play announcer of the Negaunee Miner football broadcasts, said it’s hard to believe it’s been 25 years since the first game was broadcast.
Continental Cup to return to Iron Mountain in 2023
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The International Ski Federation (FIS) has announced that the Continental Cup Ski Jumping Series will return to Iron Mountain Feb. 10-12, 2023. After postponing its bid for the World Cup earlier this August, the Kiwanis Ski Club is excited to be back in action with 3 competitions surrounding Super Bowl weekend. The Feb. 2023 event will represent the 84th year of ski jumping at Pine Mountain and the second year of jumping on the newly renovated ski jump tower.
Back to School & Beyond
School resource officers are another team member that many districts rely on. Right now, more districts are in the process of hiring resource officers. Salvation Army distributes back-to-school backpacks for families in need. Updated: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:43 PM UTC. |. By Jerry Tudor. The Marquette County Salvation Army...
NMU to build new Health and Wellness Center
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Preparations were underway Tuesday for NMU to build a Health and Wellness Center along Lincoln Avenue in Marquette. It will combine physical and mental health services for students, faculty and staff. “Our health center, which is in the center of campus will relocate to this space,...
Comedian Joe Pera performing sold-out show in Marquette Saturday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - National Comedian Joe Pera has a sold-out show coming this weekend to Marquette. Pera has done several comedic shorts and specials set in the Upper Peninsula. Saturday he’s performing at the Kaufman Auditorium as a fundraiser for the Marquette Regional History Center. Prior to Pera taking...
HarborFest to return to Marquette’s Mattson Lower Harbor Park this weekend
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Say “goodbye” to summer with HarborFest this weekend. HarborFest is a fundraising event for Marquette West Rotary Club and the Marquette West Rotary Foundation. The festival combines music, food, and beverages as a final salute to summer. Admission is free, but the club will raise money in the beer tent and with raffles.
Meet the new principals at two Iron Mountain schools
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s the first day of school for some Dickinson County students. Iron Mountain High School welcomes Amy Galvan as its new principal. Students returning to North Elementary get to enjoy a brand new playground. New Elementary Principal Andy Mendini shows it off while TV6′s...
Marquette restaurants remind customers to be kind following customer review
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A review written by a customer at Marquette’s Iron Bay Restaurant and Drinkery has gained much public attention. The critique was not about the waiter’s service, but rather their appearance. Iron Bay defended its employees on social media and reminded customers to respect their staff.
Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson hosts employee appreciation picnic
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson hosted an employee appreciation picnic Tuesday. Around 800 people work for Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson. “The Marshfield [Clinic Health System] Foundation has donated the funds for this outdoor event for our employees. It is really in recognition of the hard work they have...
Annual ‘Finn Fun Day’ to bring day full of Finnish culture
NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - An event celebrating Finnish culture will be in Negaunee Township this weekend. The 12th annual Finn Fun Day returns to the Negaunee Township Hall on Saturday. The free event is put on by the Finlandia Foundation National Lake Superior Chapter. It will have live Finnish...
Schools across UP look to hire resource officers
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Many U.P. schools are taking an extra step in security for students by hiring resource officers. Right now, more districts are in the process of hiring resource officers. The Superintendent of Munising Public Schools, Mike Travis said the hired officer could provide protection to students in many ways.
UP Children’s Museum youth programs coming back in full swing
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum is seeing more regularity in its youth programming. Jim Edwards lays out what’s being offered and goes into greater detail about the 8-18 Media program. Edwards explains how the museum is getting into full swing again. You can check...
UP man donates 55 gallons of blood in 40 years
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Regional Blood Center celebrated a donor Tuesday who has been giving blood for 40 years. Mark Johnson first visited the U.P. Regional Blood Center in 1982. Since then, he has returned to donate as often as he is allowed. Over the course of 40 years, Johnson has donated over 55 gallons of blood. He does not know exactly how many lives he has saved, but a single donation could save up to three lives.
City of Marquette introduces 2023 budget plan
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Like all of us, the City of Marquette is dealing with increased costs across the board. This impacts the city’s costs and revenue stream and is one of the reasons it sent higher tax bills to property owners this summer. The Marquette City Commission met...
Philville Art Show rescheduled after cancellation in June due to rain
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. art show was rescheduled for this weekend. The Philville Art Show was scheduled for June but was postponed due to rain. The event is now scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 27. The event will feature jewelry, illustrations, and photography from Marquette artists. Organizers say the...
Gwinn Area Schools hold Stuff the Bus event
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County residents dropped off school supplies Wednesday for the start of the new school year. Once donations are collected, supplies are divided between the Gilbert Elementary School, KI Sawyer Elementary School and Gwinn Middle and High School. The event organizer, Mary Jo Paris-Johns says it’s...
