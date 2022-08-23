Read full article on original website
Layton house fire shuts down roads
LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – Fire crews responded to a house fire in Layton on Wednesday morning. The Layton Fire Department said flames erupted at a home near 1150 N Hillfield Road. Layton Police confirm the blaze is now fully extinguished. Roads in the area were initially closed in both directions, but have since reopened. Authorities […]
KUTV
Herriman police ID jogger killed in auto-pedestrian crash on Mountain View Corridor
HERRIMAN, Utah (KUTV) — The Herriman City Police Department on Thursday publicly identified a woman who died in an auto-pedestrian crash the previous day. According to a statement from the department, Herriman resident Stefanie Whittaker, 38, was jogging on the east sidewalk of Mountain View Corridor early Aug. 24 when she was struck by a vehicle turning onto the road.
Car window smashed; gear stolen from Search and Rescue volunteer
On Tuesday morning, a search and rescue volunteer from Utah County went to her vehicle and noticed the window was smashed and her gear was stolen.
ksl.com
How a fire may lead to a tripled water bill for this small Utah town
STOCKTON — The mayor of Stockton warned that the small, rural town needs $3 million to buy a new water system — or the town might need to dissolve. The announcement came after the town leaders issued a boil order Wednesday for tap water due to the aftermath of the Jacob City Fire, which burned earlier this month upstream of the water treatment plant intake. The plant was temporarily shut down due to the risk of contamination from sediment and debris entering the water supply.
ksl.com
Woman killed after being hit by vehicle on Mountain View Corridor
HERRIMAN — A woman was killed early Wednesday when she was hit by a vehicle in Herriman, police said. The crash happened on northbound Mountain View Corridor at Real Vista Drive (14820 South) about 5:45 a.m., Herriman police said. The driver of a truck told police he struck something...
ksl.com
Family gardens taking a big hit due to drought, record heat
TOOELE — Record heat, drought and sky-high prices at the grocery store are taking a toll on families. For those that rely on home gardening for food storage, this year has been extra tough. The Castagno family in Tooele plants a huge garden every year. They enjoy much of...
Double semi-truck crash closes lanes on SR-36 in Tooele County
TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Two semi-trucks were involved in a crash in the Lake Point area Tuesday. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) reports that the crash occurred on SR-36 near the I-80 junction. One lane northbound and one lane southbound are allowing for travel around the crash, authorities say. UHP estimates 30 to 90 minutes […]
buildingsaltlake.com
Builders working to replace a gas station with six homes in the Avenues
A former gas station will be replaced by six homes under a project that recently broke ground in the Lower Avenues. The project will bring six three-bedroom, single-family attached homes to 860 E. 3rd Ave in an infill development in the Lower Avenues. The project represents both a contrast from...
kjzz.com
Utah man faces long road to recovery after being badly burned in explosion
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A South Jordan man, who was badly injured in an explosion last week faces a long recovery according to his family. “He’s just in a ton of pain,” said Lexi Brasier, Colton Brasier’s oldest sister. “So when he can’t sleep, it’s just because of the pain. The pain is still getting worse every day. I think it’ll get worse for about three or four more days, then it will start to hopefully decline.”
Family desperate to find body of 99-year-old grandmother
The West Valley City Police Department continues to call on the public to help them search for the body of 99-year-old Maren Carlson.
ksl.com
Midvale man charged with spray painting cars at Salt Lake dealerships
SALT LAKE CITY — A Midvale man who allegedly told police he took a bus to downtown Salt Lake City so he could vandalize something is now facing criminal charges. Damien McNear, 42, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with three counts of criminal mischief, two second-degree felonies and a class B misdemeanor.
ksl.com
Downtown Salt Lake restaurant decides to close, 'reassess' future
SALT LAKE CITY — A downtown Salt Lake City restaurant has closed indefinitely because of "many factors," including the ongoing labor shortage, according to its owners. The owners of Fenice Mediterranean Bistro, located at 126 S. Regent Street, posted the message in a letter on the building's front door on Sunday.
KSLTV
Murray haunted house closed over code dispute
MURRAY, Utah — City officials have shut down a haunted house in Murray after they say the owner made changes that aren’t up to safety and fire codes. The owner, Timothy Riggs, said he’s a target and believes the city wants him gone for good. Dead City...
ksl.com
Why Salt Lake City views new 700-room hotel as a 'game changer' as it nears October opening
SALT LAKE CITY — The new 700-room Hyatt Regency in downtown Salt Lake City is all but ready for its grand opening in October, which will officially mark the end of a building nearly two decades in the making. Planning for the building, which is attached to the Salt...
Family of child pulled from reservoir calls his recovery a miracle
A 9-year old Eagle Mountain boy continues to recover in the hospital after being rescued from a truck that ended up in a Summit County reservoir.
restaurantclicks.com
Salt Lake City Breakfast Spots to Try This Week
Salt Lake City is one of the most underrated cities in America due to its incredible scenery, a large variety in its food scene, and a long list of things to do. I have discovered the best breakfast spots in Salt Lake City that I will share with you here!
ksl.com
Stockton issues boil order after contamination
STOCKTON, Tooele — The city of Stockton in Tooele County has issued an order for its residents to boil their tap water due to possible contamination in the city's water system. Residents should not drink water from their taps unless it has been boiled, according to a Wednesday post...
KSLTV
Update: Salt Lake police respond to call for barricaded person
Salt Lake City — Police took a man into custody after he barricaded himself into a home near Chadwick Street and Parkway Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Police said the man surrendered. They had warned people to avoid the area due to the activity. All affected roads will be opened shortly.
This grass can save residents water, money in Utah's drought
A specially-created blend of grass called "SLC Turf Trade" uses at least 30% less water than others, while still looking green.
ksl.com
Driver who hit Heber City crossing guard and drove away is located, police say
HEBER CITY — Police have identified a driver who hit a Heber City crossing guard in the crosswalk on Mill Road leading to Old Mill Elementary School at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Heber City Police Department wrote in a Facebook post. The post also noted that the crossing guard...
