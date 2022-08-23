ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle Mountain, UT

Layton house fire shuts down roads

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – Fire crews responded to a house fire in Layton on Wednesday morning. The Layton Fire Department said flames erupted at a home near 1150 N Hillfield Road. Layton Police confirm the blaze is now fully extinguished. Roads in the area were initially closed in both directions, but have since reopened. Authorities […]
Herriman police ID jogger killed in auto-pedestrian crash on Mountain View Corridor

HERRIMAN, Utah (KUTV) — The Herriman City Police Department on Thursday publicly identified a woman who died in an auto-pedestrian crash the previous day. According to a statement from the department, Herriman resident Stefanie Whittaker, 38, was jogging on the east sidewalk of Mountain View Corridor early Aug. 24 when she was struck by a vehicle turning onto the road.
How a fire may lead to a tripled water bill for this small Utah town

STOCKTON — The mayor of Stockton warned that the small, rural town needs $3 million to buy a new water system — or the town might need to dissolve. The announcement came after the town leaders issued a boil order Wednesday for tap water due to the aftermath of the Jacob City Fire, which burned earlier this month upstream of the water treatment plant intake. The plant was temporarily shut down due to the risk of contamination from sediment and debris entering the water supply.
Woman killed after being hit by vehicle on Mountain View Corridor

HERRIMAN — A woman was killed early Wednesday when she was hit by a vehicle in Herriman, police said. The crash happened on northbound Mountain View Corridor at Real Vista Drive (14820 South) about 5:45 a.m., Herriman police said. The driver of a truck told police he struck something...
Family gardens taking a big hit due to drought, record heat

TOOELE — Record heat, drought and sky-high prices at the grocery store are taking a toll on families. For those that rely on home gardening for food storage, this year has been extra tough. The Castagno family in Tooele plants a huge garden every year. They enjoy much of...
Double semi-truck crash closes lanes on SR-36 in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Two semi-trucks were involved in a crash in the Lake Point area Tuesday. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) reports that the crash occurred on SR-36 near the I-80 junction. One lane northbound and one lane southbound are allowing for travel around the crash, authorities say. UHP estimates 30 to 90 minutes […]
Builders working to replace a gas station with six homes in the Avenues

A former gas station will be replaced by six homes under a project that recently broke ground in the Lower Avenues. The project will bring six three-bedroom, single-family attached homes to 860 E. 3rd Ave in an infill development in the Lower Avenues. The project represents both a contrast from...
Utah man faces long road to recovery after being badly burned in explosion

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A South Jordan man, who was badly injured in an explosion last week faces a long recovery according to his family. “He’s just in a ton of pain,” said Lexi Brasier, Colton Brasier’s oldest sister. “So when he can’t sleep, it’s just because of the pain. The pain is still getting worse every day. I think it’ll get worse for about three or four more days, then it will start to hopefully decline.”
Downtown Salt Lake restaurant decides to close, 'reassess' future

SALT LAKE CITY — A downtown Salt Lake City restaurant has closed indefinitely because of "many factors," including the ongoing labor shortage, according to its owners. The owners of Fenice Mediterranean Bistro, located at 126 S. Regent Street, posted the message in a letter on the building's front door on Sunday.
Murray haunted house closed over code dispute

MURRAY, Utah — City officials have shut down a haunted house in Murray after they say the owner made changes that aren’t up to safety and fire codes. The owner, Timothy Riggs, said he’s a target and believes the city wants him gone for good. Dead City...
Salt Lake City Breakfast Spots to Try This Week

Salt Lake City is one of the most underrated cities in America due to its incredible scenery, a large variety in its food scene, and a long list of things to do. I have discovered the best breakfast spots in Salt Lake City that I will share with you here!
Stockton issues boil order after contamination

STOCKTON, Tooele — The city of Stockton in Tooele County has issued an order for its residents to boil their tap water due to possible contamination in the city's water system. Residents should not drink water from their taps unless it has been boiled, according to a Wednesday post...
