Read full article on original website
Related
KSNB Local4
Aurora volleyball falls to Malcolm in Bill Marshall Classic
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Aurora Huskies went up against Malcolm during the Bill Marshall Classic on Saturday. In the end, despite putting up a great effort, the Huskies fall short as Malcolm earns a three set victory 2-1.
KSNB Local4
GISH football edges out North Platte after trailing at half
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KSNB) - GISH football traveled to North Platte for its Week 1 season-opener on Friday. The Islanders trailed 13-0 at the half, but makes the comeback 20-19 to start off the season 1-0. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
Game of the Week: Aurora football blasts ‘rival’ GINW
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Northwest football made the trip to Aurora for the Local4 Game of the Week on Friday. The Huskies come out big in Week 1, 43-13. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
Motorsport car races kickoff Nebraska State Fair weekend
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Fair Grand Prix kicked off races Saturday at Motorsport Park Hastings. This is the second annual Grand Prix with the National Autosport Association (NASA) as a partner in the event. The motorsport company chose this event to also host a joint regional event...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSNB Local4
Hastings College football earns shutout win in season opener against Trinity International
DEERFIELD, IL. (PRESS RELEASE) - The Hastings College football team opened up its season by shutting out Trinity International 28-0 on Saturday afternoon. The Bronco defense was asked to take the field first and did so with a bang as Beasley Ihegworo stopped Melvin Bobo for a three yard loss on the game’s first play from scrimmage. From there the defense forced a three-and-out giving the Hastings offense a short field.
KSNB Local4
Sandy Creek football blisters Blue Hill 70-0 in season home opener
SANDY CREEK, Neb. (KSNB) - The Blue Hill football team traveled to Sandy Creek for its Week 1 season-opener on Friday. Sandy Creek dominated the night, blanking Blue Hill 70-0 to start off the season 1-0. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
GICC volleyball sweeps the day at Bill Marshall Classic
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The GICC volleyball made their appearance at the Bill Marshall Classic on Saturday. First up, the Crusaders met with Ord out on the court and took the match in two sets. Next, GICC went up against Broken Bow, and same outcome, beating the Indians in...
KSNB Local4
Shelton football wins first game after disbanding co-op with Wood River
SHELTON, Neb. (KSNB) - Prior to this season, Shelton and Wood River football were in a co-op. That is no longer the case, and the Bulldogs are now competing in six-man football. Shelton hosted Elba for its season-opener Thursday night and convincingly won, 58-12. Watch the embedded video for full...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSNB Local4
Traudt impresses, GISH volleyball swept by Lincoln East
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Senior High volleyball hosted Lincoln East for its season-opener Thursday. Tia Traudt had a number of impressive kills for the Islanders, but the Spartans won in a 3-0 sweep. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
Cross County football makes statement 44-30 win over Sutton
SUTTON, Neb. (KSNB) - The Cross County Cougar football team traveled to Sutton for its Week 1 season-opener on Friday. It was the Mustangs who scored first, but the Cougars held out till the very end, beating out Sutton 44-30 to start off the season 1-0. Watch the embedded video...
KSNB Local4
Centura football blanks GICC 28-0
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Centura traveled to GICC for its Week 1 season-opener on Friday night. The Centurions scored early and never looked back, blanking the Crusaders 28-0 to start off the season 1-0. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
Bronco volleyball goes undefeated at Hastings College Classic
HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - The Hastings College volleyball team had to overcome adversity on Saturday in its 3-1 victory over Bethel College (KS) inside Lynn Farrell Arena to wrap up the Hastings College Classic an undefeated 3-0. Hastings struggled early when the Threshers ran off six straight points to take a 9-4 lead.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSNB Local4
St. Cecilia football stuns Wilber-Clatonia 35-0
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A “revenge” game kicked off the season for Hastings St. Cecilia as they battled it out with Wilber Clatonia. St. Cecilia lost just two games last year, both at the hands of the Wolverines. The Bluehawks stunned the Wolverines 35-0.
KSNB Local4
O’Neill paints shamrock Husker red
O’NEILL, Neb. -The Nebraska Cornhuskers are getting ready to play on Saturday in Ireland, so it is only fitting that O’Neill, Nebraska, the Irish Capital of Nebraska, honors the Big Red playing in the Emerald Isle. O’Neill has some Big Red ties in Saturday’s game. Coach Scott Frost...
KSNB Local4
Adams Central football wins season opener 28-7 over Minden
MINDEN, Neb. (KSNB) - Adams Central football traveled to Minden for its Week 1 season-opener on Thursday. The Cardinals scored early leading 15-0 at the half, beating out the Whippets 28-7 to start off the season 1-0. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
Nebraska State Fair celebrates history while kicking off year 153
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s only day one of the Nebraska State Fair, however, there have already been several milestones celebrated. Besides Grand Island’s 150th anniversary, there was also a recognition for a man who has served Nebraska and attended many state fairs. During an opening ceremony...
KSNB Local4
GICC volleyball wins ‘battle for GI’ over Northwest
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Northwest volleyball hosted Grand Island Central Catholic for both programs’ season-openers Thursday. The Crusaders swept the Vikings, 3-0, in front of a packed gym at Northwest. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
Husker fans having a great time at “Buskers” in Ireland
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A bar named “Buskers” is the home away from home for Husker fans in Ireland. “Buskers is great, unbelievable, I love it,” Jay Jensen of Omaha said. “If you’re not here at Buskers and you’re back home, you’re missing out, this is the...
KSNB Local4
Sanitization a big priority heading into the Nebraska State Fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Fair will kick off Friday morning, but on Thursday, organizers made sure everyone has every opportunity to wash their hands. Hand washing stations are at several points on the fairgrounds, including those by the petting zoo and in the cattle barn area. The Central District Health Department’s Program Nurse Amy Deras said COVID numbers are looking good right now, but events with large gatherings of people have the potential to impacts those numbers negatively.
KSNB Local4
ARC vs Savannah High
The State Volleyball Tournament begins its first day on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. After nearly six months of kids off site, students at GIPS are coming back to the classroom for the start of the new year.
Comments / 0