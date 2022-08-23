Read full article on original website
Aurora volleyball falls to Malcolm in Bill Marshall Classic
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Aurora Huskies went up against Malcolm during the Bill Marshall Classic on Saturday. In the end, despite putting up a great effort, the Huskies fall short as Malcolm earns a three set victory 2-1.
Game of the Week: Aurora football blasts ‘rival’ GINW
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Northwest football made the trip to Aurora for the Local4 Game of the Week on Friday. The Huskies come out big in Week 1, 43-13. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
GICC volleyball sweeps the day at Bill Marshall Classic
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The GICC volleyball made their appearance at the Bill Marshall Classic on Saturday. First up, the Crusaders met with Ord out on the court and took the match in two sets. Next, GICC went up against Broken Bow, and same outcome, beating the Indians in...
Centura football blanks GICC 28-0
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Centura traveled to GICC for its Week 1 season-opener on Friday night. The Centurions scored early and never looked back, blanking the Crusaders 28-0 to start off the season 1-0. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
GISH football edges out North Platte after trailing at half
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KSNB) - GISH football traveled to North Platte for its Week 1 season-opener on Friday. The Islanders trailed 13-0 at the half, but makes the comeback 20-19 to start off the season 1-0. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
St. Cecilia football stuns Wilber-Clatonia 35-0
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A “revenge” game kicked off the season for Hastings St. Cecilia as they battled it out with Wilber Clatonia. St. Cecilia lost just two games last year, both at the hands of the Wolverines. The Bluehawks stunned the Wolverines 35-0.
UNK volleyball claims victory on day two of Fall Classic
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The 10th-ranked Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team fought off match point in the fourth set and was hot early and late to slip past 30th-ranked Central Washington (-21, 18-25, 20-25, -24, -10) Saturday night at the Health & Sports Center. The match was the 12th and final...
Bronco volleyball goes undefeated at Hastings College Classic
HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - The Hastings College volleyball team had to overcome adversity on Saturday in its 3-1 victory over Bethel College (KS) inside Lynn Farrell Arena to wrap up the Hastings College Classic an undefeated 3-0. Hastings struggled early when the Threshers ran off six straight points to take a 9-4 lead.
Motorsport car races kickoff Nebraska State Fair weekend
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Fair Grand Prix kicked off races Saturday at Motorsport Park Hastings. This is the second annual Grand Prix with the National Autosport Association (NASA) as a partner in the event. The motorsport company chose this event to also host a joint regional event...
Kearney football handles Lincoln East in low-scoring affair
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Kearney football traveled to face Lincoln East Thursday night for Week 1. The Spartans have the highest-ranked player in thee 2023 class in the state, Malachi Coleman, but the Bearcats start the season 1-0. Kearney defeated Lincoln East 14-6. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
‘Coach Squiers’: Maddie joins dad on UNK volleyball coaching staff
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Squires family and UNK volleyball have been intertwined for years. Now, there’s double trouble on the coaching staff. “I usually just call her Maddie,” said Peyton Neff, redshirt freshman setter for the Lopers. “I don’t know if she wants me to call her coach Squires or not.”
Adams Central volleyball sweeps Sandy Creek in opener
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Adams Central volleyball hosted Sandy Creek in its season-opener Thursday. The Patriots swept the Cougars, 3-0. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
GICC volleyball wins ‘battle for GI’ over Northwest
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Northwest volleyball hosted Grand Island Central Catholic for both programs’ season-openers Thursday. The Crusaders swept the Vikings, 3-0, in front of a packed gym at Northwest. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
Kenesaw football scores 34 unanswered to clinch win against Loomis
LOOMIS, Neb. (KSNB) - The defending Class D2 State Champions, Kenesaw, made the trek to Loomis for its season opener. Despite a rough start, the Blue Devils score 34 unanswered points in the second half to clinch the win, 54-26. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
Sandy Creek football blisters Blue Hill 70-0 in season home opener
SANDY CREEK, Neb. (KSNB) - The Blue Hill football team traveled to Sandy Creek for its Week 1 season-opener on Friday. Sandy Creek dominated the night, blanking Blue Hill 70-0 to start off the season 1-0. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
Nebraska State Fair kicks off for 153rd year
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The 153rd annual Nebraska State Fair has officially kicked off on Grand Island. Fairgoers will have countless options for snacks, treats and entertainment through Sept. 5. “We are bringing attractions that you just don’t see at a county fair or even most state fairs,’’ said...
Shelton football wins first game after disbanding co-op with Wood River
SHELTON, Neb. (KSNB) - Prior to this season, Shelton and Wood River football were in a co-op. That is no longer the case, and the Bulldogs are now competing in six-man football. Shelton hosted Elba for its season-opener Thursday night and convincingly won, 58-12. Watch the embedded video for full...
Nebraska State Fair celebrates history while kicking off year 153
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s only day one of the Nebraska State Fair, however, there have already been several milestones celebrated. Besides Grand Island’s 150th anniversary, there was also a recognition for a man who has served Nebraska and attended many state fairs. During an opening ceremony...
Hastings College football earns shutout win in season opener against Trinity International
DEERFIELD, IL. (PRESS RELEASE) - The Hastings College football team opened up its season by shutting out Trinity International 28-0 on Saturday afternoon. The Bronco defense was asked to take the field first and did so with a bang as Beasley Ihegworo stopped Melvin Bobo for a three yard loss on the game’s first play from scrimmage. From there the defense forced a three-and-out giving the Hastings offense a short field.
NEAAA annual fly-in held in Hastings for the first time
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The 41st Annual Nebraska Chapter of the Antique Airplane Association fly-in was held in Hastings Saturday. It’s the first time the NEAAA hosted event was held in Hastings. Dozens of people showed up to the Hastings Municipal Airport to check out the planes on display....
