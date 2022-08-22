Read full article on original website
DEFUND the DEMS!
3d ago
yeah speaking of that playground shooting Is this some cover up or something because nothing was EVER SAID about the multiple shooters? Another cover up by Eddie Moran and John Adams?
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTING IN SPRING CROSSING APARTMENTS
(Newark, DE 19702) Yesterday (Aug 24) patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the entrance of Spring Crossing Apartments for a report of a shooting that had just occurred. When the officers arrived, they located a 17-year-old male victim who was suffering from a...
fox29.com
2 suspects sought in connection with fatal shooting of man in Reading, police say
- The Reading Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects wanted in connection with a fatal shooting. Authorities say the shooting happened on Sunday around 6 p.m. on the 300 block of McKnight Street in Reading. Officers responded to reports of a shooting and found...
abc27.com
Lebanon man charged with cocaine, firearm offenses
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that a man from Lebanon was indicted on Wednesday, Aug. 24. According to a release, 34-year-old Warionex Martinez-Medina was charged with drug trafficking and firearm offenses. the indictment alleges that on March 24, 2022, Martinez-Medina attempted to possess with intent to distribute at least 500 grams of cocaine.
WGAL
Police make arrest in York shooting
YORK, Pa. — York Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that happened on Monday. Police said Domminique Salisbury shot a 30-year-old man on the 400 block of Roosevelt Avenue around 10 a.m. The victim, who has not been identified, is expected to recover. Police said...
Man arrested on stalking, terroristic threat charges
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Stroud Area Regional Police Department announced the arrest of a man that was wanted for stalking and terroristic threat charges. Police issued a warrant for 45-year-old Brian Muffley’s arrest on July 25 for allegedly making threats toward multiple protected parties. Officials said Muffley, a Stroudsburg resident, was arrested […]
sanatogapost.com
Pottstown Man Among 3 Charged in 2020 Murder
WEST CHESTER PA – Three members of the same family – one living in Pottstown, one in West Chester, and one in Philadelphia – have been charged with murder, robbery, burglary, conspiracy, and related offenses in the December 2020 alleged murder of a 73-year-old Phoenixville man, Ira Solomon of Phoenixville, the Chester County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022).
Airbnb Assault In Central Pennsylvania Has Police Searching For Woman
The police are searching for the woman pictured after an assault at an Airbnb in central Pennsylvania. The East Earl Township police are "attempting to identify the pictured female in reference to an assault," the department announced in a release on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Officers were called to an...
abc27.com
Lititz Police looking for an identity theft suspect
LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — Lititz Borough Police are investigating an incident of identity theft that occurred on July 15. According to police, at 11:30 a.m., a man entered the Fulton Bank on West Main Street in Leola, Lancaster County. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to...
fox29.com
DA: Man charged for threatening to inject women with AIDS, heroin during carjackings in Bucks County
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa - The Bucks County District Attorney's Office has filed charges against a man who is accused of using a syringe to threaten people before stealing their cars. According to authorities, Kevin O'Connell threatened to inject victims with a syringe in two carjackings. The most recent carjacking, which...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Mass Shooting #426 – Wilmington DE | Joe Biden owns a house in this City
Mass Shooting #426 – Wilmington DE | Joe Biden owns a house in this City. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The 426th mass shooting...
Officials: Man allegedly stabbed a mother, daughter to death in Pennsylvania
STEWARTSTOWN, Pa. — A man allegedly stabbed a mother and young daughter to death in Pennsylvania on Monday, officials say. According to the Pennsylvania State Police in a news release, Southern Regional Police Department officers and PSP troopers were called out to a house in York County, Pennsylvania on Monday just after 7 p.m.
Man allegedly asked for gas money before robbing victim in Lancaster County
Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster are investigating a robbery that involved a man in a vehicle who asked for gas money before a back-seat passenger brandished a gun and demanded more.
PSP: Man wanted for killing private security guard
MORGANTOWN, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are asking for public help in locating a man they say is a suspect in the murder of a private security guard. According to PSP, on August 6 around 12:00 a.m. a private security guard was shot and killed while patrolling the area of Quarry Road and Mineveiw […]
WOLF
Wrench and knife fight leads to one arrest in Luzerne Co.
SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A man from Luzerne County is facing charges after allegedly engaging in a fight involving a wrench and a knife. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, Swoyersville Police responded to the area of Owen and Main Streets just before 11 AM on Sunday to find a bloody man who was later identified as Donald Crymer.
abc27.com
Two arrested after suspicious activity call in Clay Township
CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD) arrested two suspects after a call came in regarding suspicious activity and a possible hit and run. According to a release from police, officers responded to the 100 block of Word Coroner Road in Clay Township...
butlerradio.com
Man Sentenced For Selling Fentanyl In Butler
A man who pled guilty for selling drugs in Butler was sentenced to nearly three years in prison. 25-year-old Damion Fray, originally from Philadelphia, was sentenced to 33 months in a federal prison. According to the courts, Fray conspired to distribute fentanyl in the Butler area from 2017 until 2020.
skooknews.com
Drug Bust Seizes Methamphetamine in New Philadelphia
An investigation led to the arrest of a Reading man on Tuesday after he was found with thousands of dollars worth of methamphetamine in New Philadelphia. On Tuesday, August 23, 2022, members of the Pennsylvania State Police and the Schuylkill County District Attorney’s Office, Drug Task Force, conducted a joint investigation which resulted in the seizure of approximately 141 grams of methamphetamine from a location within the Borough of New Philadelphia.
Heroin, fentanyl seized from Reading home after police raid
A Reading man is accused of trafficking heroin and fentanyl out of his home in Southeast Reading, the Berks County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. In July of 2022, Berks County Detectives say they received information from confidential sources, regarding suspected illegal drug activity by 43-year-old Eduardo Martinez in the 900 block Court Street Reading.
Experts warn of social media dangers after Dauphin County teen becomes victim of human trafficking
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — An 8-month human trafficking investigation by authorities across multiple states has led to the arrests of 7 people, including Neil Moore II and Jeniyah Lockhart-Tippins. Court documents show the New York couple met a 13-year-old Middletown girl through Instagram and offered to do her makeup. They...
4 stabbed during late-night fight at Bucks Co. school; police say drive-by shooting connected
Police say four people were stabbed, and two of those victims are hospitalized in critical condition.
Berks Weekly
Reading, PA
