An investigation led to the arrest of a Reading man on Tuesday after he was found with thousands of dollars worth of methamphetamine in New Philadelphia. On Tuesday, August 23, 2022, members of the Pennsylvania State Police and the Schuylkill County District Attorney’s Office, Drug Task Force, conducted a joint investigation which resulted in the seizure of approximately 141 grams of methamphetamine from a location within the Borough of New Philadelphia.

NEW PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO