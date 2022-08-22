ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks Weekly

Comments / 9

DEFUND the DEMS!
3d ago

yeah speaking of that playground shooting Is this some cover up or something because nothing was EVER SAID about the multiple shooters? Another cover up by Eddie Moran and John Adams?

Reply
5
Related
nccpdnews.com

POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTING IN SPRING CROSSING APARTMENTS

(Newark, DE 19702) Yesterday (Aug 24) patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the entrance of Spring Crossing Apartments for a report of a shooting that had just occurred. When the officers arrived, they located a 17-year-old male victim who was suffering from a...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
abc27.com

Lebanon man charged with cocaine, firearm offenses

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that a man from Lebanon was indicted on Wednesday, Aug. 24. According to a release, 34-year-old Warionex Martinez-Medina was charged with drug trafficking and firearm offenses. the indictment alleges that on March 24, 2022, Martinez-Medina attempted to possess with intent to distribute at least 500 grams of cocaine.
LEBANON, PA
WGAL

Police make arrest in York shooting

YORK, Pa. — York Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that happened on Monday. Police said Domminique Salisbury shot a 30-year-old man on the 400 block of Roosevelt Avenue around 10 a.m. The victim, who has not been identified, is expected to recover. Police said...
YORK, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Mayor#Street Gang#Boxing#National
WBRE

Man arrested on stalking, terroristic threat charges

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Stroud Area Regional Police Department announced the arrest of a man that was wanted for stalking and terroristic threat charges. Police issued a warrant for 45-year-old Brian Muffley’s arrest on July 25 for allegedly making threats toward multiple protected parties. Officials said Muffley, a Stroudsburg resident, was arrested […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
sanatogapost.com

Pottstown Man Among 3 Charged in 2020 Murder

WEST CHESTER PA – Three members of the same family – one living in Pottstown, one in West Chester, and one in Philadelphia – have been charged with murder, robbery, burglary, conspiracy, and related offenses in the December 2020 alleged murder of a 73-year-old Phoenixville man, Ira Solomon of Phoenixville, the Chester County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022).
POTTSTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Airbnb Assault In Central Pennsylvania Has Police Searching For Woman

The police are searching for the woman pictured after an assault at an Airbnb in central Pennsylvania. The East Earl Township police are "attempting to identify the pictured female in reference to an assault," the department announced in a release on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Officers were called to an...
abc27.com

Lititz Police looking for an identity theft suspect

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — Lititz Borough Police are investigating an incident of identity theft that occurred on July 15. According to police, at 11:30 a.m., a man entered the Fulton Bank on West Main Street in Leola, Lancaster County. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to...
LITITZ, PA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Mass Shooting #426 – Wilmington DE | Joe Biden owns a house in this City

Mass Shooting #426 – Wilmington DE | Joe Biden owns a house in this City. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The 426th mass shooting...
WBRE

PSP: Man wanted for killing private security guard

MORGANTOWN, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are asking for public help in locating a man they say is a suspect in the murder of a private security guard. According to PSP, on August 6 around 12:00 a.m. a private security guard was shot and killed while patrolling the area of Quarry Road and Mineveiw […]
MORGANTOWN, PA
WOLF

Wrench and knife fight leads to one arrest in Luzerne Co.

SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A man from Luzerne County is facing charges after allegedly engaging in a fight involving a wrench and a knife. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, Swoyersville Police responded to the area of Owen and Main Streets just before 11 AM on Sunday to find a bloody man who was later identified as Donald Crymer.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Two arrested after suspicious activity call in Clay Township

CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD) arrested two suspects after a call came in regarding suspicious activity and a possible hit and run. According to a release from police, officers responded to the 100 block of Word Coroner Road in Clay Township...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Man Sentenced For Selling Fentanyl In Butler

A man who pled guilty for selling drugs in Butler was sentenced to nearly three years in prison. 25-year-old Damion Fray, originally from Philadelphia, was sentenced to 33 months in a federal prison. According to the courts, Fray conspired to distribute fentanyl in the Butler area from 2017 until 2020.
BUTLER, PA
skooknews.com

Drug Bust Seizes Methamphetamine in New Philadelphia

An investigation led to the arrest of a Reading man on Tuesday after he was found with thousands of dollars worth of methamphetamine in New Philadelphia. On Tuesday, August 23, 2022, members of the Pennsylvania State Police and the Schuylkill County District Attorney’s Office, Drug Task Force, conducted a joint investigation which resulted in the seizure of approximately 141 grams of methamphetamine from a location within the Borough of New Philadelphia.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, PA
Berks Weekly

Heroin, fentanyl seized from Reading home after police raid

A Reading man is accused of trafficking heroin and fentanyl out of his home in Southeast Reading, the Berks County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. In July of 2022, Berks County Detectives say they received information from confidential sources, regarding suspected illegal drug activity by 43-year-old Eduardo Martinez in the 900 block Court Street Reading.
READING, PA
Berks Weekly

Berks Weekly

Reading, PA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
529K+
Views
ABOUT

Berks Weekly is an independent, locally owned, digital newspaper featuring the latest top stories and headlines from Reading and Berks County, Pennsylvania.

 https://berksweekly.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy