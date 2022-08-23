Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Great Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found In This Ohio DinerTravel MavenParma, OH
Maple Heights Hold Special Meeting Regarding Road Re-pavement: Citizens Speak Out Legislation Pass 5:2Brown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
4 Places To Get Delicious Barbecue in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
4 Places To Get Great Donuts in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Golf Digest
After crushing 3-putt at Wyndham, Justin Lower's PGA Tour prospects are looking up, thanks to LIV defectors
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Justin Lower is hoping that his presence in next week’s Korn Ferry Tour Championship isn’t necessary, and there are two ways that can happen. The first is out of his control and the second depends on continuing his solid play in the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship.
cleveland19.com
Shots fired at Garfield Heights football game
Garfield Heights, Ohio (WOIO) - Shots rang out at the Garfield Heights, Cleveland Heights football game Friday night. According to Garfield Heights Police, shots were fired in the parking lot at the high school around 9:30 p.m., but nobody was injured in the incident. Police said there have been no...
4 Places To Get Great Tacos in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Locals are big fans of this central Ohio chain. The chain claims to have the "best tacos al pastor in the city," and many central Ohioans wholeheartedly agree with that statement. Their al pastor tacos feature flavorful marinated pork, sliced pineapple, onions, and cilantro inside corn tortillas. You also can't go wrong with their beef tongue and fish tacos.
Map: More NE Ohio counties with high COVID spread
More Northeast Ohio counties have a high spread of COVID-19 this week.
27 First News
Brenda Jo Walker Townsel, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Brenda Jo Walker Townsel 58, Youngstown, transitioned over into eternal rest on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at her home. Brenda was born July 4, 1964 in Youngstown, a daughter of Rev. Walter L. and Josephine E. Smith Walker. She was a graduate of East...
27 First News
Daniel Webster Mills Royal, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – After a year long decline in health, on Thursday, August 18, 2022, Daniel Webster Mills Royal, age 40, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away in Hospice of the Valley’s Hospice House with his family be his side. He was born in Hartford, Connecticut, on September...
Homeless advocates call downtown flier 'disturbing'
Two local organizations aren’t on the same page of how to best help the homless community on downtown Cleveland.
coolcleveland.com
Immerse Yourself in Hungarian Culture at the 66th Hungarian Festival in Parma
Sun 9/4 @ 10AM-9PM The Cleveland area is packed with an increasingly diverse group of ethnicities, as the expanding number of gardens at the Cleveland Cultural Gardens shows. And while we celebrate newcomers, we should also take the time to honor the earlier waves of immigrants who settled here. Among...
neosportsinsiders.com
Avon Beats Medina 43-42 in Game of The Year, Medina’s Stoddard throws 620 a Northeast Ohio All-time Record, Avon’s Caffey runs for 298
The Avon Eagles ran behind junior running back Javorion Caffey’s 298 yards and 3 TD and held off the Medina Bees and junior quarterback Dan Stoddard’s school-record 620 yards and 6 TD in a wild thriller on Friday night in Avon. Avon’s Caffey dominated the 4th quarter, busting...
cleveland19.com
Woman suffering from cancer, attacked on an Akron street
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 63-year-old Akron woman with cancer was attacked and beaten Wednesday by a stranger who broke into her home. Patricia Lee just wanted to show her three grandkids some love on their first day back to school. “Suddenly, I was attacked from behind. I began to...
coolcleveland.com
LGBTQ+ Blazing River Freedom Band Goes into Space for Its Next Concert
Cleveland’s Blazing River Freedom Band, formed in 2003, is a just-for-fun marching band of musicians of all skill levels who are LGBTQ+ or allies. Enthusiasm and love of music are more important than virtuoso chops. You may have caught them in the annual pride parade. Sometimes they do concerts...
Summit mall evacuated; gun pulled during fight
Police in Fairlawn tell FOX 8 one person was arrested after pulling a gun during a fight at Summit Mall.
Going to Akron Pride? Here’s a rundown
The 2022 Akron Pride Festival kicks off this Saturday in downtown Akron, with a full day of events that are "free and open to all."
The scores are in for FNTD Week 2
Friday Night Touchdown is back! Week 2 of high school football features some exciting and intriguing non-conference matchups.
hudson.oh.us
Summit County Prosecutor Warns that Carjackings are on the Rise
In a recent press release from Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh, she warns of a rising number of carjackings occurring in Summit County, as well as in cities throughout Northeast Ohio, including Akron and Cleveland. She offers ways to protect yourself and minimize your chance of becoming a victim.
Police: Ohio middle-schooler had gun, hollow-point rounds
Stark County deputies said a 13-year-old student at Oakwood Middle School had a gun and hollow-point rounds in his backpack.
cleveland19.com
Several OVI checkpoints in and around NE Ohio this weekend
NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - Several OVI checkpoints have been announced for counties in and surrounding Northeast Ohio. OSHP, in conjunction with the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight, oh SR 60 in Vermillion Township. CUYAHOGA COUNTY:
cleveland19.com
3 missing Garfield Heights teenagers return home, 1 remains missing
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police announced Friday afternoon that the third of their four missing teens has been located. Sha-Niya Broadus, 14, was located this afternoon, and “appeared to be healthy.”. She was left in the care of her mother. Angel Joseph, 15, was located yesterday, officers reporting...
Future road project should make drive to Cedar Point safer, faster
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg was in Northeast Ohio Thursday to talk about a major road project the federal government is investing millions of dollars in. With Cedar Point roller coasters in the background, Secretary Buttigieg made a stop along the shores of Lake Erie to announce the Erie County project.
coolcleveland.com
Abattoir Gallery Opens Show of Work by Sculptor Lauren Yeager
Fri 9/3 @ 5-7PM Abattoir Gallery, a contemporary art space in the Hildebrandt Building in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood, shows both the cream of northeast Ohio artists and artists from around the country. Starting this week, they’ll be showing one of the former, Lauren Yeager, whose work is becoming well known...
