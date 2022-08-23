ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

cleveland19.com

Shots fired at Garfield Heights football game

Garfield Heights, Ohio (WOIO) - Shots rang out at the Garfield Heights, Cleveland Heights football game Friday night. According to Garfield Heights Police, shots were fired in the parking lot at the high school around 9:30 p.m., but nobody was injured in the incident. Police said there have been no...
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Tacos in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Locals are big fans of this central Ohio chain. The chain claims to have the "best tacos al pastor in the city," and many central Ohioans wholeheartedly agree with that statement. Their al pastor tacos feature flavorful marinated pork, sliced pineapple, onions, and cilantro inside corn tortillas. You also can't go wrong with their beef tongue and fish tacos.
OHIO STATE
Akron, OH
Michigan State
Ohio State
Madison, OH
Colorado State
Virginia State
Wisconsin State
Ohio Entertainment
Missouri State
Akron, OH
27 First News

Brenda Jo Walker Townsel, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Brenda Jo Walker Townsel 58, Youngstown, transitioned over into eternal rest on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at her home. Brenda was born July 4, 1964 in Youngstown, a daughter of Rev. Walter L. and Josephine E. Smith Walker. She was a graduate of East...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Daniel Webster Mills Royal, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – After a year long decline in health, on Thursday, August 18, 2022, Daniel Webster Mills Royal, age 40, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away in Hospice of the Valley’s Hospice House with his family be his side. He was born in Hartford, Connecticut, on September...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Brad Savage
cleveland19.com

Woman suffering from cancer, attacked on an Akron street

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 63-year-old Akron woman with cancer was attacked and beaten Wednesday by a stranger who broke into her home. Patricia Lee just wanted to show her three grandkids some love on their first day back to school. “Suddenly, I was attacked from behind. I began to...
AKRON, OH
coolcleveland.com

LGBTQ+ Blazing River Freedom Band Goes into Space for Its Next Concert

Cleveland’s Blazing River Freedom Band, formed in 2003, is a just-for-fun marching band of musicians of all skill levels who are LGBTQ+ or allies. Enthusiasm and love of music are more important than virtuoso chops. You may have caught them in the annual pride parade. Sometimes they do concerts...
CLEVELAND, OH
hudson.oh.us

Summit County Prosecutor Warns that Carjackings are on the Rise

In a recent press release from Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh, she warns of a rising number of carjackings occurring in Summit County, as well as in cities throughout Northeast Ohio, including Akron and Cleveland. She offers ways to protect yourself and minimize your chance of becoming a victim.
HUDSON, OH
cleveland19.com

Several OVI checkpoints in and around NE Ohio this weekend

NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - Several OVI checkpoints have been announced for counties in and surrounding Northeast Ohio. OSHP, in conjunction with the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight, oh SR 60 in Vermillion Township. CUYAHOGA COUNTY:
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

3 missing Garfield Heights teenagers return home, 1 remains missing

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police announced Friday afternoon that the third of their four missing teens has been located. Sha-Niya Broadus, 14, was located this afternoon, and “appeared to be healthy.”. She was left in the care of her mother. Angel Joseph, 15, was located yesterday, officers reporting...
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
coolcleveland.com

Abattoir Gallery Opens Show of Work by Sculptor Lauren Yeager

Fri 9/3 @ 5-7PM Abattoir Gallery, a contemporary art space in the Hildebrandt Building in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood, shows both the cream of northeast Ohio artists and artists from around the country. Starting this week, they’ll be showing one of the former, Lauren Yeager, whose work is becoming well known...
CLEVELAND, OH

