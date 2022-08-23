ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard County, MD

Daily Voice

Suspect Released In Maryland After Being Busted With Marijuana Bags, Illegal Handgun: Sheriff

A man busted with more than three dozen bags of marijuana and an illegal handgun was released by a judge following his arrest in Maryland, according to investigators. Upper Marlboro resident Cary Frederick Collins, 47, was arrested by members of the Charles County Sheriff's Office after acting suspiciously and being busted with the drug and firearm, officials announced on Thursday, Aug. 25.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Vehicle wanted in connection with Park Heights shooting

BALTIMORE--- Investigators are searching for a 2016 Silver Lexus Sedan, believed to be involved in Wednesday's mass shooting in Northwest Baltimore that killed one and injured six others.A late-model silver four-door pulled up to the intersection of Park Heights and Shirley avenues in Central Park Heights around 12:24 p.m. Two people got out and opened fire, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said. The vehicles license plate according to investigators is CT200H.Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at (410)396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.  
BALTIMORE, MD
Howard County, MD
Howard County, MD
Ocean City Today

Three charged with gun and drug-related crimes in Ocean City

Three men were arrested in Ocean City last weekend after they were found to be in possession of two loaded handguns and several different forms of marijuana packaged for distribution. Joshua Bernard Latuharhary, 19, of Fairfax, Virginia, Augustine Kofi Boakye, 19, of Lorton, Virginia, and Henokh Yareday Natanae Matheos, 22,...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Baltimore police reveal details of broad daylight mass shooting

Baltimore police reveal details of broad daylight mass shooting. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Police commissioner reveals the details of the mass shooting that occurred...
WBAL Radio

Baltimore police to soon implement cell phone tracking tech

Baltimore City police are getting a new and improved crime-fighting tool. The city's spending board OK'd the $920,000 purchase of new cell phone tracking technology. It will allow police to pinpoint a suspect's cell phone location. Police said it can also be used in missing children cases, suicides, and to...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Juvenile charged with rape, robbery after Owings Mills assaults

BALTIMORE -- A juvenile has been charged in connection with two sexual assaults this week in Owings Mills, Baltimore County Police said. The suspect, whose age has not been disclosed, is charged as an adult with first-degree rape, second-degree rape, kidnapping and armed robbery.  Police said the first assault occurred Sunday at 11:45 p.m. and the second happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday.The suspect arrested Tuesday morning by officers who were canvassing the area. An investigation is ongoing.
OWINGS MILLS, MD
weaa.org

Police: 1 dead, 6 injured in shooting at Baltimore corner

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police say one man is dead and six other men are injured after two people drove up to a group on a corner in northwest Baltimore and began firing at them. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison says two people got out of a silver Lexus on Wednesday afternoon and fired at the group of people, then drove away.
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Police and Family Concerned for Welfare of Missing 14-Year-Old

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old from Silver Spring. Joann-Carla Metho was last seen on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, in the 2800 block of Strauss Ter. Metho...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Assault reported in Middle River, residence burglarized in Carney

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating an assault, a robbery, and a burglary that were reported over the past week. At 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16, after returning home to the unit block of Barnwell Court in Carney (21234), the victim noticed that several items were missing. Police say no signs of entry were immediately visible.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Four people remain in critical condition after mass shooting, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Four people remain in after the deadly mass shooting in northwest Baltimore yesterday, according to Baltimore City Police. Gunfire rang out shortly after noon near the intersection of Park Heights Avenue and Shirley Avenue when two people jumped out of a vehicle and opened fire on the people hanging out at that corner, say police. A 22-year-old man was killed. Six others were rushed to area hospitals.
BALTIMORE, MD

