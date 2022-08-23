BALTIMORE--- Investigators are searching for a 2016 Silver Lexus Sedan, believed to be involved in Wednesday's mass shooting in Northwest Baltimore that killed one and injured six others.A late-model silver four-door pulled up to the intersection of Park Heights and Shirley avenues in Central Park Heights around 12:24 p.m. Two people got out and opened fire, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said. The vehicles license plate according to investigators is CT200H.Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at (410)396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 21 HOURS AGO