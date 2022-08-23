Read full article on original website
Related
Suspect Released In Maryland After Being Busted With Marijuana Bags, Illegal Handgun: Sheriff
A man busted with more than three dozen bags of marijuana and an illegal handgun was released by a judge following his arrest in Maryland, according to investigators. Upper Marlboro resident Cary Frederick Collins, 47, was arrested by members of the Charles County Sheriff's Office after acting suspiciously and being busted with the drug and firearm, officials announced on Thursday, Aug. 25.
Vehicle wanted in connection with Park Heights shooting
BALTIMORE--- Investigators are searching for a 2016 Silver Lexus Sedan, believed to be involved in Wednesday's mass shooting in Northwest Baltimore that killed one and injured six others.A late-model silver four-door pulled up to the intersection of Park Heights and Shirley avenues in Central Park Heights around 12:24 p.m. Two people got out and opened fire, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said. The vehicles license plate according to investigators is CT200H.Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at (410)396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
Police: Glen Burnie driver tried fleeing after striking, killing woman walking
A 19-year-old driver in Glen Burnie is being charged following a Thursday collision that left a woman dead.
'Truly Disheartening Day:' Misconduct In Office, Theft Charges For PCPD Officers
More than a dozen police officers in Prince George’s County are facing charges for alleged misconduct in office and multiple theft charges, authorities announced on Thursday, Aug. 25. The indictment comes as 13 current members of the department and a recently retired officer stand accused of working secondary jobs...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocean City Today
Three charged with gun and drug-related crimes in Ocean City
Three men were arrested in Ocean City last weekend after they were found to be in possession of two loaded handguns and several different forms of marijuana packaged for distribution. Joshua Bernard Latuharhary, 19, of Fairfax, Virginia, Augustine Kofi Boakye, 19, of Lorton, Virginia, and Henokh Yareday Natanae Matheos, 22,...
Baltimore Police Find Two Juveniles Shot After Hearing Gunshots
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Two Juveniles were shot and hospitalized yesterday evening in Eastern Baltimore. The...
Police: Maryland woman allegedly ran over, killed her boyfriend
BRANDYWINE, Md. — A woman from Maryland allegedly ran over and killed her boyfriend, police say. In a news release, the Prince George’s County Police Department said that on Saturday at around 8:45 p.m., officers were called out to a house after a report that a person was trapped underneath a car.
Howard County Crime Report: Robberies, Burglaries and Break-ins
HOWARD COUNTY, MD – The Howard County Police Department has issued the following information regarding...
IN THIS ARTICLE
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Baltimore police reveal details of broad daylight mass shooting
Baltimore police reveal details of broad daylight mass shooting. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Police commissioner reveals the details of the mass shooting that occurred...
Car shot up while traveling on I-83 in Cockeysville Tuesday
An investigation is underway after police say a car was shot up while traveling on I-83 in Baltimore County Tuesday night.
WBAL Radio
Baltimore police to soon implement cell phone tracking tech
Baltimore City police are getting a new and improved crime-fighting tool. The city's spending board OK'd the $920,000 purchase of new cell phone tracking technology. It will allow police to pinpoint a suspect's cell phone location. Police said it can also be used in missing children cases, suicides, and to...
Baltimore Police charge 15-year-old in connection to August shooting
Baltimore Police have arrested and charged a 15-year-old in connection to a shooting earlier this month.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Juvenile charged with rape, robbery after Owings Mills assaults
BALTIMORE -- A juvenile has been charged in connection with two sexual assaults this week in Owings Mills, Baltimore County Police said. The suspect, whose age has not been disclosed, is charged as an adult with first-degree rape, second-degree rape, kidnapping and armed robbery. Police said the first assault occurred Sunday at 11:45 p.m. and the second happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday.The suspect arrested Tuesday morning by officers who were canvassing the area. An investigation is ongoing.
weaa.org
Police: 1 dead, 6 injured in shooting at Baltimore corner
BALTIMORE (AP) — Police say one man is dead and six other men are injured after two people drove up to a group on a corner in northwest Baltimore and began firing at them. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison says two people got out of a silver Lexus on Wednesday afternoon and fired at the group of people, then drove away.
mocoshow.com
Police and Family Concerned for Welfare of Missing 14-Year-Old
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old from Silver Spring. Joann-Carla Metho was last seen on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, in the 2800 block of Strauss Ter. Metho...
ATTEMPTED MURDER: 15-Year-Old Charged In Fatal Teen-On-Teen Shooting In Baltimore
A 15-year-old has been charged with attempted murder after shooting another Baltimore teen, authorities say. The teen is accused of shooting his 17-year-old victim in the 200 block of South Stricker Street shortly after 5:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13, according to Baltimore police. Officers arrived on the scene to find...
Nottingham MD
Assault reported in Middle River, residence burglarized in Carney
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating an assault, a robbery, and a burglary that were reported over the past week. At 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16, after returning home to the unit block of Barnwell Court in Carney (21234), the victim noticed that several items were missing. Police say no signs of entry were immediately visible.
Former Maryland police officer indicted for excessive force, witness tampering
A former Maryland police officer was indicted by a grand jury for excessive force and witness tampering.
foxbaltimore.com
Four people remain in critical condition after mass shooting, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Four people remain in after the deadly mass shooting in northwest Baltimore yesterday, according to Baltimore City Police. Gunfire rang out shortly after noon near the intersection of Park Heights Avenue and Shirley Avenue when two people jumped out of a vehicle and opened fire on the people hanging out at that corner, say police. A 22-year-old man was killed. Six others were rushed to area hospitals.
'Princess Plaza' Bust: Several Arrested In Connection To Violent Crimes Throughout Baltimore
Several members of the Princess Plaza social network were arrested after a two-month long investigation, authorities say. The investigation was a targeted enforcement initiative of the Group Violence Reduction Strategy and resulted in charges for 12 members, including two teenage boys, according to Baltimore police. The group operated in the...
Comments / 0