mprnews.org
Infrequently Asked Fair Questions: What happens at the Minnesota State Fair overnight?
For this year’s Minnesota State Fair, MPR’s All Things Considered will be featuring a series called “Infrequently Asked Questions.” MPR News reporters will try to answer fair questions you didn't know you had. As many as a quarter-million people a day show up at the Minnesota...
mprnews.org
Minnesota State Fair, by the numbers
The “Great Minnesota Get-Together” is upon us. And, of course, the best part about it is the data. Fair attendance has climbed over time, and not just because the length of the fair has extended— from six days 1885-1918 to double that starting in 1975. According to records given to us by the State Fair, attendance first topped 1 million in 1955, and then topped 2 million in 2018.
mprnews.org
Minnesota angler catches fresh water jellyfish on camera
A St. Cloud resident caught freshwater jellyfish on camera during a recent fishing trip Monday on Leech Lake near Walker, Minn. To pass the time waiting for his friend to arrive, James Hofmann decided he’d cast a line out and see if he could spot anything. “It was early...
mprnews.org
Minnesota set to become 'abortion access island' in the Midwest, but for whom?
ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up for Dispatches, a newsletter that spotlights wrongdoing around the country, to receive our stories in your inbox every week. Do you have an experience to share related to new abortion laws in your state? ProPublica reporters want to...
mprnews.org
Paul Huttner delivers his annual State Fair forecast ahead of Thursday's opening
ListenPaul Huttner delivers his annual state fair forecast ahead of Thursday's opening. MPR News host Cathy Wurzer previewed the weather forecast ahead of the Minnesota State Fair with chief meteorologist Paul Huttner. Click the audio player above to listen to the full episode. Subscribe to the Minnesota Now podcast on...
mprnews.org
Crowds flock back to Minnesota State Fair on opening day
Opening-day attendance at this year's Minnesota State Fair rebounded in a big way from last year. Fair officials reported 121,478 people passed through the gates on Thursday amid near-perfect weather conditions. That's nearly double the 61,983 visitors seen on last year's opening day, when greater concerns about COVID, as well...
mprnews.org
Summery weekend ahead; Twin Cities' drought persists
What a difference a year can make in weather. Just 1 year ago, 99% of Minnesota was abnormally dry or in drought. We were near the peak of one of the worst droughts on record in Minnesota. Fast-forward to this week. 80% of Minnesota is not in drought mode this...
mprnews.org
COVID trends are mostly flat, but proceed with caution
Caution signs are yellow, and so is much of this week’s “Community Level” assessment map from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — at least for Minnesota. In addition, while this week’s data on case rates and wastewater are mostly continuing on a high plateau, COVID-related hospitalizations increased a bit over the past week. COVID-related deaths, meanwhile, are trending down after a peak in July.
mprnews.org
Minnesota students continue to see pandemic impacts to math and reading
New state test data released Thursday, shows the majority of Minnesota students are below state proficiency standards in math, and just over half are proficient in reading — a sharp decline since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Just under 52 percent of students met or exceeded reading standards...
mprnews.org
Infrequently Asked Fair Questions: What happens to the DNR fish after the State Fair is over?
For this year’s Minnesota State Fair, MPR’s All Things Considered will be featuring a series called “Infrequently Asked Questions.” MPR News reporters will try to answer fair questions you didn't know you had. You may have seen MPR News' Tim Nelson on Twitter this week, posting...
mprnews.org
Fair fans flock through the gates as Minnesota State Fair begins its 12-day run
Crowds started filling the Minnesota State Fairgrounds on Thursday morning, as the fair begins its 12-day run. Whether they're there to exhibit livestock, catch a concert or try some of the dozens of new food and drink concoctions, hundreds of thousands of people are expected to attend this year's Great Minnesota Get-Together.
mprnews.org
Officials, neighbors say they're ready to keep this year's Minnesota State Fair a safe one
State officials and police are offering renewed assurances that this year’s Minnesota State Fair will be safe and uneventful. There's a new vehicle barrier at the Como Avenue entrance, plenty of law enforcement officers and even a new neighborhood watch group. They’ll be outside the front gate waiting for State Fair-goers to start walking in on Thursday for the annual 12-day extravaganza in Falcon Heights.
mprnews.org
As surplus sits, governor candidates diverge on taxes
As it currently stands, a considerable surplus will be at the disposal of DFL Gov. Tim Walz or his Republican challenger Scott Jensen as the winner of their race crafts a two-year budget proposal for the Legislature to consider next year. Tax revenue continues to outpace projections and much of...
mprnews.org
Free skin cancer screenings, sun safety teachings at the State Fair
Don’t forget to apply sunscreen when you head out to enjoy the Minnesota State Fair. Minnesota ranked third among states with the highest rate of melanoma, one form of skin cancer, according to a study released last month by QuoteWizard. From 2015-2019, 35 skin cancer cases were reported in Minnesota for every 100,000 people — a whopping 13 percent increase in cases from 2015-2019.
mprnews.org
Minnesota State Fair's new butter carver prepares to create 'dairy' good art
As the rest of Minnesota prepares for two weeks in the sun at the State Fair, Gerry Kulzer is preparing his parka, gloves and carving tools. He’ll be spending the fair in a 40-degree cooler, carving a new larger-than-life sculpture every day — in butter. And he couldn’t be more excited.
mprnews.org
Minneapolis Public Schools face lawsuit over provision in teachers' contract
Minneapolis Public Schools are being sued over a provision in their new contract with teachers that is designed to retain teachers of color. The provision upends long-standing last-in, first-out hiring practices for teachers. The conservative group Judicial Watch contends the so-called “racial and ethnic preference” provision, along with the use...
mprnews.org
'Guyana Night' celebrates one of Minnesota's growing Caribbean populations
When Trevor Samaroo first started the non-profit group Minnesota Guyana Day a few years ago, there weren’t many events that focused on Guyanese culture. As a child of one of the first waves of Caribbean immigrants to come to Minnesota, Samaroo grew up watching his dad create spaces for Caribbean families to gather together. He knew he wanted to do the same.
mprnews.org
St. Paul weighs changes to its rent control ordinance
Stephanie Ericsson Hinton, 69, is a renter at a senior housing complex in St. Paul who is on a fixed income. She said her landlord wants to raise her rent by almost eight percent. ”I can’t afford to live there, and I can’t afford to move,” Hinton said. “Last month...
mprnews.org
Hennepin jury convicts Jerry Westrom in cold case killing
A Hennepin County jury found Jerry Westrom guilty Thursday in the 1993 murder of Jeanne Ann Childs. The jury deliberated for approximately two hours following closing arguments by the prosecution and defense attorneys. Investigators reopened the cold case and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension sent old DNA samples to...
mprnews.org
A conversation about musical inspiration with the duo behind Bad Posture Club.
MPR News host Cathy Wurzer was joined by Bad Posture Club, a Twin Cities based duo of Maren Day and Morgan Kavanagh — two artists who met through music in high school and use their friendship to launch their latest project. Click the audio player above to listen to...
