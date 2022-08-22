ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk River, MN

mprnews.org

Minnesota State Fair, by the numbers

The “Great Minnesota Get-Together” is upon us. And, of course, the best part about it is the data. Fair attendance has climbed over time, and not just because the length of the fair has extended— from six days 1885-1918 to double that starting in 1975. According to records given to us by the State Fair, attendance first topped 1 million in 1955, and then topped 2 million in 2018.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Minnesota angler catches fresh water jellyfish on camera

A St. Cloud resident caught freshwater jellyfish on camera during a recent fishing trip Monday on Leech Lake near Walker, Minn. To pass the time waiting for his friend to arrive, James Hofmann decided he’d cast a line out and see if he could spot anything. “It was early...
WALKER, MN
mprnews.org

Crowds flock back to Minnesota State Fair on opening day

Opening-day attendance at this year's Minnesota State Fair rebounded in a big way from last year. Fair officials reported 121,478 people passed through the gates on Thursday amid near-perfect weather conditions. That's nearly double the 61,983 visitors seen on last year's opening day, when greater concerns about COVID, as well...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Summery weekend ahead; Twin Cities' drought persists

What a difference a year can make in weather. Just 1 year ago, 99% of Minnesota was abnormally dry or in drought. We were near the peak of one of the worst droughts on record in Minnesota. Fast-forward to this week. 80% of Minnesota is not in drought mode this...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

COVID trends are mostly flat, but proceed with caution

Caution signs are yellow, and so is much of this week’s “Community Level” assessment map from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — at least for Minnesota. In addition, while this week’s data on case rates and wastewater are mostly continuing on a high plateau, COVID-related hospitalizations increased a bit over the past week. COVID-related deaths, meanwhile, are trending down after a peak in July.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Officials, neighbors say they're ready to keep this year's Minnesota State Fair a safe one

State officials and police are offering renewed assurances that this year’s Minnesota State Fair will be safe and uneventful. There's a new vehicle barrier at the Como Avenue entrance, plenty of law enforcement officers and even a new neighborhood watch group. They’ll be outside the front gate waiting for State Fair-goers to start walking in on Thursday for the annual 12-day extravaganza in Falcon Heights.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

As surplus sits, governor candidates diverge on taxes

As it currently stands, a considerable surplus will be at the disposal of DFL Gov. Tim Walz or his Republican challenger Scott Jensen as the winner of their race crafts a two-year budget proposal for the Legislature to consider next year. Tax revenue continues to outpace projections and much of...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Free skin cancer screenings, sun safety teachings at the State Fair

Don’t forget to apply sunscreen when you head out to enjoy the Minnesota State Fair. Minnesota ranked third among states with the highest rate of melanoma, one form of skin cancer, according to a study released last month by QuoteWizard. From 2015-2019, 35 skin cancer cases were reported in Minnesota for every 100,000 people — a whopping 13 percent increase in cases from 2015-2019.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Minneapolis Public Schools face lawsuit over provision in teachers' contract

Minneapolis Public Schools are being sued over a provision in their new contract with teachers that is designed to retain teachers of color. The provision upends long-standing last-in, first-out hiring practices for teachers. The conservative group Judicial Watch contends the so-called “racial and ethnic preference” provision, along with the use...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

'Guyana Night' celebrates one of Minnesota's growing Caribbean populations

When Trevor Samaroo first started the non-profit group Minnesota Guyana Day a few years ago, there weren’t many events that focused on Guyanese culture. As a child of one of the first waves of Caribbean immigrants to come to Minnesota, Samaroo grew up watching his dad create spaces for Caribbean families to gather together. He knew he wanted to do the same.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

St. Paul weighs changes to its rent control ordinance

Stephanie Ericsson Hinton, 69, is a renter at a senior housing complex in St. Paul who is on a fixed income. She said her landlord wants to raise her rent by almost eight percent. ”I can’t afford to live there, and I can’t afford to move,” Hinton said. “Last month...
SAINT PAUL, MN
mprnews.org

Hennepin jury convicts Jerry Westrom in cold case killing

A Hennepin County jury found Jerry Westrom guilty Thursday in the 1993 murder of Jeanne Ann Childs. The jury deliberated for approximately two hours following closing arguments by the prosecution and defense attorneys. Investigators reopened the cold case and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension sent old DNA samples to...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN

