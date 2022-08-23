Read full article on original website
Student Debt Relief: Inspired by NJBridget MulroyWashington, DC
The Museum of the Bible has returned an ancient gospel to a Greek monastery.DwayneWashington, DC
36 Years Later, Black Teen Still Accused Of Hanging HimselfJeffery MacSilver Spring, MD
Trump Supporter Who Took Private Jet To Capitol Riot Pleads GuiltyKevin AlexanderWashington, DC
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Maryland to invest $500,000 for security updates at Baltimore's Little Italy
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Maryland will invest $500,000 to help Baltimore’s Little Italy community with security and safety upgrades.
Army Corps, Maryland DOT sign agreement to commence $4 billion Chesapeake Bay restoration project
BALTIMORE — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Baltimore District, and the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) signed a Project Partnership Agreement (PPA) for the $4 billion Mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem restoration project at MDOT Headquarters, on Aug. 23, 2022. The PPA – signed by Col. Estee Pinchasin, Baltimore District commander, and MDOT Secretary James F. Ports, Jr. – outlines the […]
weddingsparrow.com
8 waterfront wedding venues around Chesapeake Bay
Hands up if you love Chesapeake Shores? The popular Hallmark show gives us all the comforting fuzzy feels and has raised the profile of this gorgeous region, which spans Maryland and Virginia. However locals have long known the appeal of Chesapeake Bay as a beautiful place to live, visit and of course, get married!
Maryland moves forward with preservation plans for two Dorchester County islands
BALTIMORE -- A plan to restore James and Barren islands in Dorchester County will move forward under a $4 billion umbrella agreement aimed at preserving the Mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem, military officials announced Tuesday.The Project Partnership Agreement is a collaboration between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, and the Maryland Department of Transportation.It aims to restore the islands by re-using material dredged from the Port of Baltimore approach channels and the Honga River, military officials said.Every year, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredges nearly five million cubic yards of material from channels and anchorages serving the Port of...
Residents and Environmentalists Say a Planned Warehouse District Outside Baltimore Threatens Wetlands and the Chesapeake Bay
Jeanna Tillery said it feels like she’s going through a spell of heartbreaks. An African American woman in her 70s, Tillery is a retired health professional and Baltimore City native. She and her husband moved to Maryland’s Harford County in 2014, lured by its country feel and a vast forested area next to their three-story single-family home in a neighborhood called Pomeroy Manor.
mdhistory.org
Steamship ‘Express’
A view of the steamship "Express," owned by the Tolchester Steamboat Company, carrying passengers across the Chesapeake Bay. The company ran excursion steamships to the Tolchester Beach Amusement Park in Kent County, Maryland, from its pier at Light Street in Baltimore City. Verso: With the compliments of Father Newton Thompson...
foxbaltimore.com
Big changes for the Maryland zoo
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland zoo in Baltimore is embarking on a plan that they say will define and shape the country’s third oldest zoo. The zoo's president Kirby fowler tells FOX45 news about the major changes that will take place. Visitors will have a brand new experience...
Eater
How to Plan a Perfect 24-Hour Getaway to St. Michaels, Maryland
After crossing the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, follow U.S. Route 50 down the Delmarva Peninsula and hook west along the scenic stretch of Route 33 to stumble upon Maryland’s coastal cottage town of St. Michaels. Part of the beauty of this idyllic destination – just a 1.5-hour drive from D.C. – is its postage-stamp size. Between the main dining-dense drag of Talbot Street to cute cobblestone side streets leading the way to water, soaking up the picturesque harbor’s top attractions in one day is easy as pie.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County Department of Aging seeks participants for No Senior Eats Alone Day
TOWSON, MD—The Baltimore County Department of Aging is seeking residents and businesses to participate in No Senior Eats Alone Day, an annual event celebrated in Baltimore County on September 15th. The day, dedicated to making older adults feel valued, heard and connected, is one of BCDA’s ongoing efforts to...
Nottingham MD
American Governors’ Border Strike Force initiative results in 27 arrests in Maryland, more expected
PIKESVILLE, MD—A cooperative cross-jurisdictional initiative between state and federal law enforcement partners has led to 27 arrests with more expected as police continue to disrupt and dismantle transnational criminal organizations responsible for drug trafficking throughout Maryland, including Baltimore City. Maryland is one of 26 states across the nation, participating...
Bay Net
First 2022 Human Case Of West Nile Virus Confirmed In Maryland
BALTIMORE, Md. – The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) today announced that an adult living in the Baltimore Metropolitan area has tested positive for the West Nile virus – the first confirmed human case of the virus in Maryland this year. The West Nile virus is transmitted to...
Opinion: Means tested tax credits punish the poor for working. Maryland makes it worse
Advocates write that state legislators should prioritize shifting the tax burden away from low-income families as the 2023 legislative session approaches. The post Opinion: Means tested tax credits punish the poor for working. Maryland makes it worse appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Wbaltv.com
Anne Arundel County parents scramble in days before school starts to arrange transportation
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A school bus driver shortage will force thousands of Anne Arundel County students to find another way to school on the first day of classes. Parents received word Tuesday of the bus route changes, less than a week before classes start Monday. The school bus driver...
Tricolored Heron Makes Rare Appearance At Kingman Island, Delighting Bird Watchers
Head to Kingman Island today, and you might be able to catch a rare glimpse of a certain graceful, long-necked bird with a slate blue, white, and copper feathers, dipping its long bill in the water. D.C.’s bird watchers have reported multiple sightings of a tricolored heron on the island...
Dan Cox cancels Rockville press conference before Biden visit
President Biden will travel to Rockville Thursday for a DNC event. Republican Gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox nixed plans to hold a press conference nearby, beforehand.
Baltimore Councilwoman to seek suspension of operations at CSX Curtis Bay Coal Terminal
BALTIMORE – City council members held a second hearing Wednesday night to understand what led to the explosion at the CSX Transportation coal facility late last year. The explosion happened on Dec. 30, 2021, at a coal silo on Benhill Avenue. It shattered windows and damaged homes. Nobody was killed or injured. Wednesday was the first time CSX representatives were present at a hearing, said one Curtis Bay resident. CSX has operated out of Curtis Bay for 140 years, said Brian Hammock, the vice president of State Government Affairs for CSX. He said the explosion was caused by a building of methane on...
baltimorebeat.com
Yesterday’s Prices are not Today’s Prices
Since 2014, when cannabis possession of 10 grams or less was decriminalized across the state, Baltimore City has become a fascinating experiment in patchwork drug policy. Attempts to make cannabis legal in Maryland have failed for many years, resulting in more stopgap interventions, leading to an especially confusing situation for those who use or sell cannabis.
Mail-in ballots from 2020 discovered in Baltimore USPS facility
The Postal Service recently discovered a tray of undelivered mail in a Baltimore facility containing 26 blank ballots from 2020.
Current Teacher Shortages by County District
Keeping an eye on the latest numbers of teaching positions open by public school district, as we get updates.
