Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Authorities Searching For Missing Baltimore Grandmother And 4-Year-Old Autistic GrandsonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
County executive announces $500,000 grant for new residential facility
Anne Arundel County executive Steuart Pittman announced a $500,000 grant to the YWCA, which the will be used to help build a residential facility.
asumag.com
Montgomery County (Md.) will build a high school in Gaithersburg
The Montgomery (Md.) district is constructing a $180 million high school in Gaithersburg. Crown High School will be five stories and have space for about 2,200 students, reports Bethesda Magazine. The new school will relieve crowding at Gaithersburg, Northwest, Quince Orchard, Thomas S. Wootton and Richard Montgomery high schools. The...
WJLA
Bowie State University scrambling to find on-campus housing for incoming students
BOWIE, Md. (7News) — First-year students are well into their orientation and returning students are moving back into their dorms at Bowie State University. The start of a new school year is just days away, but the school’s growing popularity has created a problem. They’re scrambling to find beds for everyone who wants to live on campus.
Current Teacher Shortages by County District
Keeping an eye on the latest numbers of teaching positions open by public school district, as we get updates.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Lexington Market to host closing celebration for East Market building to mark 70 years of service
Lexington Market is sending off its East Market building with a celebration Sept. 3 to mark its 70 years of service. The historic public market will hold a free and public event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 3, with live music, giveaways, speakers, and a ringing of the market’s bell.
Maryland Spirituals Initiative Gospel Concert
A talented group of 30 singers will travel from the Eastern Shore to Washington, D.C. under the auspices of the Maryland Spirituals Initiative to perform a gospel concert at the historic Cosmos Club on Monday, September 12. The Maryland Spirituals Initiative was created to begin a global conversation about the essential role of spirituals as one of America’s most compelling and elusive art forms.
National Park Service closes homeless encampment in NW DC
WASHINGTON — A homeless encampment in Northwest D.C. was cleared Wednesday morning leaving many people looking for a new location to live. The National Park Service closed Reservation 70, located on Massachusetts Avenue and 9th Street, Northwest, and Reservation 175, at K Street and 9th Street, Northwest, around 7 a.m.
New food hall opens doors for local chefs
RIVERDALE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — A new food hall has opened up in Prince George’s County, but this one isn’t like your normal food hall with vendors selling out of booths and indoor and outdoor seating options. Le Fantome is working to bring more than just great food options and a new meeting […]
Wbaltv.com
Anne Arundel County parents scramble in days before school starts to arrange transportation
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A school bus driver shortage will force thousands of Anne Arundel County students to find another way to school on the first day of classes. Parents received word Tuesday of the bus route changes, less than a week before classes start Monday. The school bus driver...
foxbaltimore.com
Anne Arundel Co. Schools consolidating & adjusting class sizes due to teacher shortage
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — With both a statewide and nationwide teacher shortage, Anne Arundel County Public Schools is outlining how vacancies will impact teachers and class sizes for the upcoming school year. This month, the district published “staffing initiatives” in direct response to unfilled teaching positions....
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Ranked 2nd Least Equitable School District in Maryland, According to Report
With low-income school districts underfunded by around $6,700 per pupil, WalletHub today released its report on the Most and Least Equitable School Districts in Maryland. To find out where school funding is distributed most fairly, WalletHub scored the equitability of each school district in Maryland based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil. Montgomery County came in ranked 23rd out of 24 districts in Maryland. The state of Maryland ranked as the 18th most equitable state overall.
NBC Washington
‘All Over': Residents Report Mold, Mouse Infestation in District Heights Apartments
Residents of an apartment building in District Heights, Maryland, report a mouse infestation and mold — which one resident believes sent his and his girlfriend's children to emergency rooms for trouble breathing. In a story you’ll see first on 4, News4 was there as Prince George’s County inspectors investigated...
WJLA
Audit: Prince George's Board of Education violated open meetings act, other policies
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — For most of last year, the Prince George’s County Board of Education was embroiled in controversy and widely accused of dysfunction. Board Chair Juanita Miller accused board members of contract fixing and violations of board policy. In return, those board members accused Miller of incompetence. The State Board of Education ultimately sided with those board members and voted to remove Miller from her post.
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan Announces Final Federal Approval of Traffic Relief Plan for Capital Beltway and American Legion Bridge; Mentions “Political Stall Tactics by Montgomery County Politicians”
Governor Larry Hogan today issued the following statement after the state’s Traffic Relief Plan received final approval from the Federal Highway Administration following a series of delays: “This is a major milestone for the most important transportation project for the National Capital Region in the last 50 years. With the Biden administration’s final approval, we are ready to move forward with this transformative project.”
Nottingham MD
American Governors’ Border Strike Force initiative results in 27 arrests in Maryland, more expected
PIKESVILLE, MD—A cooperative cross-jurisdictional initiative between state and federal law enforcement partners has led to 27 arrests with more expected as police continue to disrupt and dismantle transnational criminal organizations responsible for drug trafficking throughout Maryland, including Baltimore City. Maryland is one of 26 states across the nation, participating...
WSET
'TELL THE TRUTH' | Schools 'mistakenly' emails parents private comments from leadership
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Schools is doing damage control after mistakenly sending an email to parents that contained suggested edits from high-ranking officials. One of those edits came from the Chief of Schools, that suggested North Avenue needs to be more transparent with parents and tell them students may not have a teacher on day one.
Maryland moves forward with preservation plans for two Dorchester County islands
BALTIMORE -- A plan to restore James and Barren islands in Dorchester County will move forward under a $4 billion umbrella agreement aimed at preserving the Mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem, military officials announced Tuesday.The Project Partnership Agreement is a collaboration between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, and the Maryland Department of Transportation.It aims to restore the islands by re-using material dredged from the Port of Baltimore approach channels and the Honga River, military officials said.Every year, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredges nearly five million cubic yards of material from channels and anchorages serving the Port of...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland Fleet Week's 3 locations to bring fleets, flyovers, festivals to Baltimore
By sea, by the sky and on land, Maryland Fleet Week is set to bring a good time to Baltimore, in person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started. The event will run from Sept. 7 to Sept. 13 and will include fleets, flyovers and three different festivals at Baltimore's Inner Harbor, Port Covington and Martin State Airport.
Baltimore Councilwoman to seek suspension of operations at CSX Curtis Bay Coal Terminal
BALTIMORE – City council members held a second hearing Wednesday night to understand what led to the explosion at the CSX Transportation coal facility late last year. The explosion happened on Dec. 30, 2021, at a coal silo on Benhill Avenue. It shattered windows and damaged homes. Nobody was killed or injured. Wednesday was the first time CSX representatives were present at a hearing, said one Curtis Bay resident. CSX has operated out of Curtis Bay for 140 years, said Brian Hammock, the vice president of State Government Affairs for CSX. He said the explosion was caused by a building of methane on...
Residents and Environmentalists Say a Planned Warehouse District Outside Baltimore Threatens Wetlands and the Chesapeake Bay
Jeanna Tillery said it feels like she’s going through a spell of heartbreaks. An African American woman in her 70s, Tillery is a retired health professional and Baltimore City native. She and her husband moved to Maryland’s Harford County in 2014, lured by its country feel and a vast forested area next to their three-story single-family home in a neighborhood called Pomeroy Manor.
