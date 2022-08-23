ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, MD

Montgomery County (Md.) will build a high school in Gaithersburg

The Montgomery (Md.) district is constructing a $180 million high school in Gaithersburg. Crown High School will be five stories and have space for about 2,200 students, reports Bethesda Magazine. The new school will relieve crowding at Gaithersburg, Northwest, Quince Orchard, Thomas S. Wootton and Richard Montgomery high schools. The...
Bowie State University scrambling to find on-campus housing for incoming students

BOWIE, Md. (7News) — First-year students are well into their orientation and returning students are moving back into their dorms at Bowie State University. The start of a new school year is just days away, but the school’s growing popularity has created a problem. They’re scrambling to find beds for everyone who wants to live on campus.
Maryland Spirituals Initiative Gospel Concert

A talented group of 30 singers will travel from the Eastern Shore to Washington, D.C. under the auspices of the Maryland Spirituals Initiative to perform a gospel concert at the historic Cosmos Club on Monday, September 12. The Maryland Spirituals Initiative was created to begin a global conversation about the essential role of spirituals as one of America’s most compelling and elusive art forms.
National Park Service closes homeless encampment in NW DC

WASHINGTON — A homeless encampment in Northwest D.C. was cleared Wednesday morning leaving many people looking for a new location to live. The National Park Service closed Reservation 70, located on Massachusetts Avenue and 9th Street, Northwest, and Reservation 175, at K Street and 9th Street, Northwest, around 7 a.m.
New food hall opens doors for local chefs

RIVERDALE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — A new food hall has opened up in Prince George’s County, but this one isn’t like your normal food hall with vendors selling out of booths and indoor and outdoor seating options. Le Fantome is working to bring more than just great food options and a new meeting […]
Montgomery County Ranked 2nd Least Equitable School District in Maryland, According to Report

With low-income school districts underfunded by around $6,700 per pupil, WalletHub today released its report on the Most and Least Equitable School Districts in Maryland. To find out where school funding is distributed most fairly, WalletHub scored the equitability of each school district in Maryland based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil. Montgomery County came in ranked 23rd out of 24 districts in Maryland. The state of Maryland ranked as the 18th most equitable state overall.
Audit: Prince George's Board of Education violated open meetings act, other policies

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — For most of last year, the Prince George’s County Board of Education was embroiled in controversy and widely accused of dysfunction. Board Chair Juanita Miller accused board members of contract fixing and violations of board policy. In return, those board members accused Miller of incompetence. The State Board of Education ultimately sided with those board members and voted to remove Miller from her post.
Governor Hogan Announces Final Federal Approval of Traffic Relief Plan for Capital Beltway and American Legion Bridge; Mentions “Political Stall Tactics by Montgomery County Politicians”

Governor Larry Hogan today issued the following statement after the state’s Traffic Relief Plan received final approval from the Federal Highway Administration following a series of delays: “This is a major milestone for the most important transportation project for the National Capital Region in the last 50 years. With the Biden administration’s final approval, we are ready to move forward with this transformative project.”
American Governors’ Border Strike Force initiative results in 27 arrests in Maryland, more expected

PIKESVILLE, MD—A cooperative cross-jurisdictional initiative between state and federal law enforcement partners has led to 27 arrests with more expected as police continue to disrupt and dismantle transnational criminal organizations responsible for drug trafficking throughout Maryland, including Baltimore City. Maryland is one of 26 states across the nation, participating...
Maryland moves forward with preservation plans for two Dorchester County islands

BALTIMORE -- A plan to restore James and Barren islands in Dorchester County will move forward under a $4 billion umbrella agreement aimed at preserving the Mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem, military officials announced Tuesday.The Project Partnership Agreement is a collaboration between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, and the Maryland Department of Transportation.It aims to restore the islands by re-using material dredged from the Port of Baltimore approach channels and the Honga River, military officials said.Every year, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredges nearly five million cubic yards of material from channels and anchorages serving the Port of...
Baltimore Councilwoman to seek suspension of operations at CSX Curtis Bay Coal Terminal

BALTIMORE – City council members held a second hearing Wednesday night to understand what led to the explosion at the CSX Transportation coal facility late last year. The explosion happened on Dec. 30, 2021, at a coal silo on Benhill Avenue. It shattered windows and damaged homes. Nobody was killed or injured. Wednesday was the first time CSX representatives were present at a hearing, said one Curtis Bay resident. CSX has operated out of Curtis Bay for 140 years, said Brian Hammock, the vice president of State Government Affairs for CSX. He said the explosion was caused by a building of methane on...
Residents and Environmentalists Say a Planned Warehouse District Outside Baltimore Threatens Wetlands and the Chesapeake Bay

Jeanna Tillery said it feels like she’s going through a spell of heartbreaks. An African American woman in her 70s, Tillery is a retired health professional and Baltimore City native. She and her husband moved to Maryland’s Harford County in 2014, lured by its country feel and a vast forested area next to their three-story single-family home in a neighborhood called Pomeroy Manor.
