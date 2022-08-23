Read full article on original website
WJLA
Bowie State University scrambling to find on-campus housing for incoming students
BOWIE, Md. (7News) — First-year students are well into their orientation and returning students are moving back into their dorms at Bowie State University. The start of a new school year is just days away, but the school’s growing popularity has created a problem. They’re scrambling to find beds for everyone who wants to live on campus.
'True blessing': Anne Arundel teacher turns home into free salon for students
Melissa Johnson Warner, a teacher, turned her living room into a makeshift salon for students at MacArthur Middle School in Anne Arundel County this summer.
WTOP
Why a new elementary school in Hyattsville is nicknamed ‘the Chia Pet School’
There’s something different about an elementary school opening Monday in Hyattsville, Maryland: A lot of it was built in another state and then shipped in. The Cherokee Lane Elementary School is nicknamed the “Chia Pet School” because it essentially popped up over the course of a weekend, said Joseph Howell, the senior project manager for Prince George’s County Public Schools.
TODAY.com
Teacher shares student’s heartwarming gesture —and why it should alarm us
As Ali Levasseur, a third grade teacher in College Park, Maryland, began preparing to head back to the classroom, she was struck by a moment that happened at the end of last school year. Levasseur, who is heading into her seventh year of teaching, chose to share a powerful anecdote...
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. prepares families for a bumpy start to the school year
The school year in Prince George’s County, Maryland, starts Monday amid teacher shortages, bus delays and mask policies. In a letter to parents, Prince George’s County schools CEO Monica Goldson warned families there could be some bumps in the beginning. “To date, we have filled just over half...
WJLA
One-on-one with PGCPS CEO Dr. Monica Goldson ahead of first day of 2022-23 school year
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — 7News caught up with Prince George's County CEO Dr. Monica Goldson inside the brand new Cherokee Lane Elementary School in Adelphi, Md. Tuesday. The elementary school is set to accept students for the first time on Aug. 29 as Prince George’s County Schools opens...
mocoshow.com
Community Message from the MCPS Medical Officer Regarding COVID-19
Montgomery County Public schools sent out the following community message from MCPS Medical Officer Patricia Kapunan, M.D. on Thursday, August 25:. We are so excited to be back together next week for the new school year! As we return to shared spaces, the health and wellness of our students and staff remains a top priority. We have more tools, experience and knowledge than ever to help reduce the impact of COVID-19 in our school community. Here are some important things to know about vaccination, testing and masking as staff and students return to school:
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Ranked 2nd Least Equitable School District in Maryland, According to Report
With low-income school districts underfunded by around $6,700 per pupil, WalletHub today released its report on the Most and Least Equitable School Districts in Maryland. To find out where school funding is distributed most fairly, WalletHub scored the equitability of each school district in Maryland based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil. Montgomery County came in ranked 23rd out of 24 districts in Maryland. The state of Maryland ranked as the 18th most equitable state overall.
foxbaltimore.com
'TELL THE TRUTH' | Schools 'mistakenly' emails parents private comments from leadership
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Schools is doing damage control after mistakenly sending an email to parents that contained suggested edits from high-ranking officials. One of those edits came from the Chief of Schools, that suggested North Avenue needs to be more transparent with parents and tell them students may not have a teacher on day one.
WTOP
Students return to changes in Va.’s largest school systems
As students return to class in some of Virginia’s largest school systems, they’re finding some changes compared to last year. Students in Fairfax County, City of Fairfax, Prince William County, Manassas Park City and the City of Alexandria returned to the classroom Monday. In total, almost 289,000 students went back to classes.
WTOP
Masks in classes at Georgetown University, COVID-19 testing required
For students returning to campus at Georgetown University in D.C., the school is providing public health guidance for COVID-19 and monkeypox ahead of the start of classes Wednesday. In a message to Georgetown faculty, staff, students and the community, Dr. Ranit Mishori, the university’s Chief Public Health Officer, said masks...
fox5dc.com
Parents concerned over $9.7 million MCPS emergency school bus purchase
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A group of lawyers who keep close tabs on Montgomery County Public Schools is waiving a red flag on a diesel bus purchase order made earlier this month that they say will cost the school system nearly $10 million without the school board having to approve it first.
WJLA
Audit: Prince George's Board of Education violated open meetings act, other policies
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — For most of last year, the Prince George’s County Board of Education was embroiled in controversy and widely accused of dysfunction. Board Chair Juanita Miller accused board members of contract fixing and violations of board policy. In return, those board members accused Miller of incompetence. The State Board of Education ultimately sided with those board members and voted to remove Miller from her post.
Recount Continues in Prince George’s District 23 Delegate Race
Election officials in Prince George's County began recounting ballots for a legislative district race on Monday, but it may take three days to complete and possibly certify the votes later in the week. The post Recount Continues in Prince George’s District 23 Delegate Race appeared first on The Washington Informer.
mocoshow.com
Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken is Coming to MoCo
Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken is coming to 16248 Frederick Rd in Gaithersburg, in the recently renovated Rock Grove Center on the corner of 355 and Shady Grove Rd. The center is also home to Minerva Indian Cuisine, Qdoba, and the recently relocated Dunkin Donuts. The North Carolina-based biscuit chain is known for their buttermilk-brined chicken and currently has Maryland locations in Columbia and Towson. Menu items include biscuit sandwiches, biscuits & gravy, fried chicken strips, and donuts. The restaurant is expected to open this fall.
Officials announce alert system that will identify racial hate crimes
The Caucus of African American Leaders, or CAAL, announced an alert system they launched Monday to identify racial hate crime incidents in our area.
WTOP
‘Emmett Till Alerts’ go live in Maryland
Following a spike in hate crimes and other incidents targeting minorities and their places of worship, a new alert system led by civil rights leaders in Maryland has gone live. The new system is called Emmett Till Alerts, and it was announced inside a church that’s been attacked twice this...
washingtoninformer.com
Artist/Designer Elijah Rutland, 23, Takes D.C. Sneaker Con by Storm
Georgia native Elijah Rutland, 23, has reason to celebrate given his recent graduation from Florida A&M University (FAMU) in Tallahassee, where he majored in graphic engineering. But there’s a lot more for which this talented artist and budding entrepreneur can also be proud – from securing deals with Nike, Beats...
Alert Issued For Woman Missing In Laurel For More Than A Year
An alert has been issued by law enforcement agencies in Maryland as they attempt to locate a 54-year-old woman with ties to Virginia and South Carolina who has been missing since last year. Martel McKinnie-Jordan was reported missing on Nov. 27, 2021, according to the Laurel Police Department, after her...
foxbaltimore.com
Big changes for the Maryland zoo
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland zoo in Baltimore is embarking on a plan that they say will define and shape the country’s third oldest zoo. The zoo's president Kirby fowler tells FOX45 news about the major changes that will take place. Visitors will have a brand new experience...
