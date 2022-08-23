ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bowie State University scrambling to find on-campus housing for incoming students

BOWIE, Md. (7News) — First-year students are well into their orientation and returning students are moving back into their dorms at Bowie State University. The start of a new school year is just days away, but the school’s growing popularity has created a problem. They’re scrambling to find beds for everyone who wants to live on campus.
BOWIE, MD
WTOP

Why a new elementary school in Hyattsville is nicknamed ‘the Chia Pet School’

There’s something different about an elementary school opening Monday in Hyattsville, Maryland: A lot of it was built in another state and then shipped in. The Cherokee Lane Elementary School is nicknamed the “Chia Pet School” because it essentially popped up over the course of a weekend, said Joseph Howell, the senior project manager for Prince George’s County Public Schools.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Community Message from the MCPS Medical Officer Regarding COVID-19

Montgomery County Public schools sent out the following community message from MCPS Medical Officer Patricia Kapunan, M.D. on Thursday, August 25:. We are so excited to be back together next week for the new school year! As we return to shared spaces, the health and wellness of our students and staff remains a top priority. We have more tools, experience and knowledge than ever to help reduce the impact of COVID-19 in our school community. Here are some important things to know about vaccination, testing and masking as staff and students return to school:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Ranked 2nd Least Equitable School District in Maryland, According to Report

With low-income school districts underfunded by around $6,700 per pupil, WalletHub today released its report on the Most and Least Equitable School Districts in Maryland. To find out where school funding is distributed most fairly, WalletHub scored the equitability of each school district in Maryland based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil. Montgomery County came in ranked 23rd out of 24 districts in Maryland. The state of Maryland ranked as the 18th most equitable state overall.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

'TELL THE TRUTH' | Schools 'mistakenly' emails parents private comments from leadership

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Schools is doing damage control after mistakenly sending an email to parents that contained suggested edits from high-ranking officials. One of those edits came from the Chief of Schools, that suggested North Avenue needs to be more transparent with parents and tell them students may not have a teacher on day one.
WTOP

Students return to changes in Va.’s largest school systems

As students return to class in some of Virginia’s largest school systems, they’re finding some changes compared to last year. Students in Fairfax County, City of Fairfax, Prince William County, Manassas Park City and the City of Alexandria returned to the classroom Monday. In total, almost 289,000 students went back to classes.
WTOP

Masks in classes at Georgetown University, COVID-19 testing required

For students returning to campus at Georgetown University in D.C., the school is providing public health guidance for COVID-19 and monkeypox ahead of the start of classes Wednesday. In a message to Georgetown faculty, staff, students and the community, Dr. Ranit Mishori, the university’s Chief Public Health Officer, said masks...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Audit: Prince George's Board of Education violated open meetings act, other policies

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — For most of last year, the Prince George’s County Board of Education was embroiled in controversy and widely accused of dysfunction. Board Chair Juanita Miller accused board members of contract fixing and violations of board policy. In return, those board members accused Miller of incompetence. The State Board of Education ultimately sided with those board members and voted to remove Miller from her post.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken is Coming to MoCo

Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken is coming to 16248 Frederick Rd in Gaithersburg, in the recently renovated Rock Grove Center on the corner of 355 and Shady Grove Rd. The center is also home to Minerva Indian Cuisine, Qdoba, and the recently relocated Dunkin Donuts. The North Carolina-based biscuit chain is known for their buttermilk-brined chicken and currently has Maryland locations in Columbia and Towson. Menu items include biscuit sandwiches, biscuits & gravy, fried chicken strips, and donuts. The restaurant is expected to open this fall.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WTOP

‘Emmett Till Alerts’ go live in Maryland

Following a spike in hate crimes and other incidents targeting minorities and their places of worship, a new alert system led by civil rights leaders in Maryland has gone live. The new system is called Emmett Till Alerts, and it was announced inside a church that’s been attacked twice this...
MARYLAND STATE
washingtoninformer.com

Artist/Designer Elijah Rutland, 23, Takes D.C. Sneaker Con by Storm

Georgia native Elijah Rutland, 23, has reason to celebrate given his recent graduation from Florida A&M University (FAMU) in Tallahassee, where he majored in graphic engineering. But there’s a lot more for which this talented artist and budding entrepreneur can also be proud – from securing deals with Nike, Beats...
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Woman Missing In Laurel For More Than A Year

An alert has been issued by law enforcement agencies in Maryland as they attempt to locate a 54-year-old woman with ties to Virginia and South Carolina who has been missing since last year. Martel McKinnie-Jordan was reported missing on Nov. 27, 2021, according to the Laurel Police Department, after her...
LAUREL, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Big changes for the Maryland zoo

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland zoo in Baltimore is embarking on a plan that they say will define and shape the country’s third oldest zoo. The zoo's president Kirby fowler tells FOX45 news about the major changes that will take place. Visitors will have a brand new experience...
BALTIMORE, MD

