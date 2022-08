Bettendorf Community School District residents will vote on support of a levy. Up for voting is the renewal of the voter-approved Physical Plant and Equipment Levy at $1.34 per $1,000 of assessed valuation. The levy has been in place in the Bettendorf Community School District since 1975, and the current voter-approved levy is set to expire in June 2024. The question on the ballot will ask voters if they would support the voter-approved levy not to exceed $1.34 for 10 years, beginning July 1, 2024.

