One killed, four hospitalized after crash in Clearfield
CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — One person has died and four others were hospitalized after a crash in Davis County. Officials said they received reports of the crash at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. They responded to the scene at 650 East and SR-193 and learned two vehicles were involved,...
33-year-old man dies after rollover crash during Knolls 200 race in Tooele County
KNOLLS, Utah (KUTV) — A man has died after a rollover crash in the Knolls 200 race. Officials with the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office said the driver and the victim, identified as 33-year-old Charles Jerome Glover, were in a trophy truck when the rollover occurred. They said the...
40-year-old man arrested on suspicion of lighting his motorhome on fire
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A bizarre fire led to an arrest in Salt Lake City on Thursday, where police said a 40-year-old man lit his motorhome on fire. Officials said they received reports around 11 a.m. from a woman reporting someone in a mental health crisis near 6050 West 700 South.
Officers had just dropped off suspect at detox before fatal struggle with SLC Police
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The man who died after a struggle with Salt Lake City Police earlier this month had just been dropped off at a detox facility by officers from a different city. 35-year-old Nykon Brandon went unconscious and later died after fighting with officers near 350...
3 injured, one sent to hospital from turbulence on Delta flight from Orlando to Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Multiple people were treated for injuries at Salt Lake City International Airport after heavy turbulence during a flight from Florida to Utah. The incident happened Friday afternoon on Delta flight #394 from Orlando to Salt Lake. Witnesses told 2News the turbulence took passengers and...
GALLERY: Bluffdale bridge marks completion of new east-west corridor at Point of Mountain
BLUFFDALE, Utah (KUTV) — The new Porter Rockwell bridge is now finished and will open to traffic Friday afternoon, just in time for the evening commute, according to a statement from the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) and the City of Bluffdale. With the bridge in place, Mountain View...
Two people stabbed during pickup basketball game at West Jordan fitness center
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A 30-year-old man was taken into custody on suspicion of stabbing two people after an argument got out of control while playing basketball at a Salt Lake County fitness center. The incident happened at the VASA Fitness center at 7836 South Redwood Road in...
Driver injured after Nebo District bus transporting 45 students crashes into field
GOSHEN, Utah (KUTV) — The driver of a Nebo School District bus on Friday was transported in fair condition after the vehicle crashed while transporting approximately 45 students to class. According to a statement from the Utah Department of Public Safety, none of the children on board were taken...
Parole Fugitive subject of At Large: Utah's Fugitives captured by Metro Gang Unit
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Parole Fugitive subject of At Large: Utah's Fugitives captured by Metro Gang Unit. This is video of Ethan Elvoid Hall jumping a fence in Murray provided to 2News Investigates by the homeowner. He was taken into custody around 7 p.m. Friday night. Sgt. Melody...
CATNAPPING: Owners beg suspected cat thieves to return their cat 'Thrasher'
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Owners of a Flame Point Siamese cat are asking for the public’s help in trying to locate their stolen pet. Gabriel McClister said that her cat Thrasher was kidnapped, or “catnapped,” from her front yard by two individuals who stopped to pet her cat around 9 p.m. Tuesday night.
Stockton looking to inquire $3 million loan to help replace water system
STOCKTON, Utah (KUTV) — The mayor of Stockton issued a letter to residents stating that the water system needs to be replaced and that a $3 million loan is required. The proposed loan would raise residents' monthly rates by $66 per month, and the mayor stated that if the loan is not approved, the town may be forced to unincorporate.
High School Football: Corner Canyon Defeats Bingham on FNR
(KUTV) - In Week 3 of the high school football season the cream of the crop is starting to rise to the top. Corner Canyon looked impressive in a 38-28 win at Bingham. Meanwhile, Pleasant Grove went on the road and a shutout Orem 47-0. Watch highlights of both of these games right here, plus 12 other matchups from around the state.
U of U student in custody after bomb threat made on social media
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police say a student has been taken into custody after a bomb threat was made on social media early Friday morning at the University of Utah. Jason Hinojosa, U of U's Acting Chief of Police, said a call came in shortly after 1 a.m. from an individual who saw the post. The message reportedly involved an explosive device at the school's Spencer Fox Eccles Business Building.
Emergency meeting called as Stockton's failing water infrastructure could dissolve town
STOCKTON, Utah (KUTV) — Stockton residents called an emergency meeting Thursday to discuss water problems that could lead to the town dissolving entirely. The mayor of Stockton put out a letter to residents saying the water system needs to be replaced. That project would require a $3 million loan...
GALLERY: LEGO creations displayed in Sandy for BrickSlopes fan event
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — LEGO creations of all sizes were displayed for fans during the two-day BrickSlopes event in Sandy. It was held on Friday and Saturday at the Mountain America Exposition Center. More from 2News. Meet the Utah master builders from the 2nd season of 'LEGO Masters'. Event...
Scammers try to defraud renters, hijack legitimate home rental listings
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Given that money is tight for everyone right now, rental scams are easy to fall victim to. 2News Investigates has been tracking the latest scam involving rental properties. We found an example of how scammers hijack ads for rental properties and try to lure...
Tony Hawk's 'Vert Alert' returns to Utah State Fairpark
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Tony Hawk's "Vert Alert" returns to the Utah State Fairpark Friday, Aug. 26 and Saturday Aug. 27 and once again it is free to the public. The preliminary rounds for men and women are Friday and Hawk will perform in the "Legends Demo". Saturday...
BYU pulls LGBTQ resource pamphlets from new freshmen gift bags
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Provo non-profit is speaking out after a resource pamphlet created for LGBTQ students at Brigham Young University was suddenly pulled from materials for incoming freshmen. Maddison Tenney, executive director of RaYnbow Collective, said the decision came as a surprise since she thought her...
Concert review: Boy George & Culture Club at Red Butte Garden Amphitheater
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — So, I made my way up the mountain to what will likely be my last visit to the Red Butte Garden Amphitheater to see Boy George & Culture Club. It’s hard to believe that their last visit to the venue was back in 2016. I remember the night fondly. Albeit through a certain haze. Time does strange things to even the most sober of memories.
BYU bans fan for racial slur directed at Duke women's volleyball player during match
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Brigham Young University has banned a fan for directing a racial slur at a Black student athlete during a women’s volleyball match against Duke University in Provo. University officials said the ban extended to all BYU athletic facilities. The fan was sitting in the...
