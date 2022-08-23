ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle Mountain, UT

kjzz.com

One killed, four hospitalized after crash in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — One person has died and four others were hospitalized after a crash in Davis County. Officials said they received reports of the crash at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. They responded to the scene at 650 East and SR-193 and learned two vehicles were involved,...
CLEARFIELD, UT
Eagle Mountain, UT
Eagle Mountain, UT
Utah State
kjzz.com

Stockton looking to inquire $3 million loan to help replace water system

STOCKTON, Utah (KUTV) — The mayor of Stockton issued a letter to residents stating that the water system needs to be replaced and that a $3 million loan is required. The proposed loan would raise residents' monthly rates by $66 per month, and the mayor stated that if the loan is not approved, the town may be forced to unincorporate.
STOCKTON, UT
kjzz.com

High School Football: Corner Canyon Defeats Bingham on FNR

(KUTV) - In Week 3 of the high school football season the cream of the crop is starting to rise to the top. Corner Canyon looked impressive in a 38-28 win at Bingham. Meanwhile, Pleasant Grove went on the road and a shutout Orem 47-0. Watch highlights of both of these games right here, plus 12 other matchups from around the state.
DRAPER, UT
kjzz.com

U of U student in custody after bomb threat made on social media

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police say a student has been taken into custody after a bomb threat was made on social media early Friday morning at the University of Utah. Jason Hinojosa, U of U's Acting Chief of Police, said a call came in shortly after 1 a.m. from an individual who saw the post. The message reportedly involved an explosive device at the school's Spencer Fox Eccles Business Building.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

GALLERY: LEGO creations displayed in Sandy for BrickSlopes fan event

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — LEGO creations of all sizes were displayed for fans during the two-day BrickSlopes event in Sandy. It was held on Friday and Saturday at the Mountain America Exposition Center. More from 2News. Meet the Utah master builders from the 2nd season of 'LEGO Masters'. Event...
SANDY, UT
kjzz.com

Tony Hawk's 'Vert Alert' returns to Utah State Fairpark

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Tony Hawk's "Vert Alert" returns to the Utah State Fairpark Friday, Aug. 26 and Saturday Aug. 27 and once again it is free to the public. The preliminary rounds for men and women are Friday and Hawk will perform in the "Legends Demo". Saturday...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

BYU pulls LGBTQ resource pamphlets from new freshmen gift bags

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Provo non-profit is speaking out after a resource pamphlet created for LGBTQ students at Brigham Young University was suddenly pulled from materials for incoming freshmen. Maddison Tenney, executive director of RaYnbow Collective, said the decision came as a surprise since she thought her...
PROVO, UT
kjzz.com

Concert review: Boy George & Culture Club at Red Butte Garden Amphitheater

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — So, I made my way up the mountain to what will likely be my last visit to the Red Butte Garden Amphitheater to see Boy George & Culture Club. It’s hard to believe that their last visit to the venue was back in 2016. I remember the night fondly. Albeit through a certain haze. Time does strange things to even the most sober of memories.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

