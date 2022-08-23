Read full article on original website
Live interview with Spearfish assistant coach Tom Tieszen
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Spearfish football team kicked off the new season by facing St. Thomas More Friday night. Before the game we chatted with Spartans assistant coach Tom Tieszen about the matchup and the upcoming season.
Central States Fair a ‘great run’ despite early safety concerns
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Central States Fair is gearing up for one more weekend before closing up for the season. But this year’s event has been met with safety concerns after a pair of shootings near the fairgrounds the first weekend. “We had a great run. I...
Main Street Square fountains to close Sept. 4th
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After a fun Summer of playing in the water at Main Street Square, the fountains at the downtown site are closing for the season. The Splash Pad, as it’s known, was busy this summer, for the first time being open on Mondays. In the...
Hot Springs is full of hot air this weekend for Fall River Hot Air Balloon Festival
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 7th annual Fall River Hot Air Balloon Festival has blown back into town and this year, you can expect to see the largest selection of balloons the event has ever had. The festival kicks off Friday at noon but the real show begins Saturday...
Smith on GAB
City officials are reminding the public to submit comments on the upcoming housing and development plans that are still in the works. Strider bike headquarters is inviting the world to come play in their backyard for Strider Fest this weekend in Rapid City. KOTA KEVN FORECAST. Updated: Aug. 25, 2022...
A South Dakota woman finds relief with new neuropathy treatment
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Approximately 34 million Americans suffer from diabetes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and as the prevalence of the disease rises, so, too, does the number of people who suffer from diabetic neuropathy. According to the Mayo Clinic, diabetic neuropathy is a...
Nationwide school bus driver shortage hits Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With Rapid City Area Schools heading back to the classroom next Tuesday, the national school bus driver shortage is hitting home. In a Facebook post earlier this week, the Rapid City Area School District announced that it will cancel certain routes amid a struggle to find bus drivers. The driver shortage isn’t unique to Rapid City, as schools across the nation struggle to find drivers with many former drivers retiring or resigning from the profession.
City officials still looking for community feedback
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Plans are still underway as Rapid City officials are working with the community to bring their ideas to life through plans regarding housing. Two community sessions were held earlier this month at City Hall regarding the Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice and the 5-year strategic plan for the Community Development Block Grant. According to the Community Enrichment Division Manager, Michelle Schuelke, these plans are developed by the community for the community. Officials are doing this in order to understand the priorities the community needs and wants.
Black Hills Federal Credit Union distributes supplies to local schools
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As teachers welcome students back into the classrooms, it is important that children have the supplies they need to head back to school prepared. And Black Hills Federal Credit Union is helping make that possible. Thursday marked the end of BHFCU’s 26th Annual School Supply...
Remember to comment on housing, community development plans by Sept. 19
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City residents are encouraged to review and submit comments on proposed housing and community development plans by Sept.19. According to a release, the public can review and submit their reports on the City’s Community Development Block Grant 5-year strategic plan, the FY 2023 Annual Action Plan, and the Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice.
Housing Public Comment
In the aftermath of the decision by the state's Government Accountability Board regarding Governor Kristi Noem's possible ethics violations. Strider bike headquarters is inviting the world to come play in their backyard for Strider Fest this weekend in Rapid City. KOTA KEVN FORECAST. Updated: Aug. 25, 2022 at 7:10 AM...
Democratic Gubernatorial nominee, defending new AG’s integrity, calls for special prosecutor in Noem probe
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In the aftermath of the decision by the state’s Government Accountability Board regarding Governor Kristi Noem’s possible ethics violations, her opponent in this year’s election is calling for a special prosecutor in the case. Representative Jamie Smith, along with a group of...
