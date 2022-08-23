RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Plans are still underway as Rapid City officials are working with the community to bring their ideas to life through plans regarding housing. Two community sessions were held earlier this month at City Hall regarding the Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice and the 5-year strategic plan for the Community Development Block Grant. According to the Community Enrichment Division Manager, Michelle Schuelke, these plans are developed by the community for the community. Officials are doing this in order to understand the priorities the community needs and wants.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO