Rapid City, SD

kotatv.com

Main Street Square fountains to close Sept. 4th

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After a fun Summer of playing in the water at Main Street Square, the fountains at the downtown site are closing for the season. The Splash Pad, as it’s known, was busy this summer, for the first time being open on Mondays. In the...
RAPID CITY, SD
Smith on GAB

City officials are reminding the public to submit comments on the upcoming housing and development plans that are still in the works.
A South Dakota woman finds relief with new neuropathy treatment

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Approximately 34 million Americans suffer from diabetes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and as the prevalence of the disease rises, so, too, does the number of people who suffer from diabetic neuropathy. According to the Mayo Clinic, diabetic neuropathy is a...
Nationwide school bus driver shortage hits Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With Rapid City Area Schools heading back to the classroom next Tuesday, the national school bus driver shortage is hitting home. In a Facebook post earlier this week, the Rapid City Area School District announced that it will cancel certain routes amid a struggle to find bus drivers. The driver shortage isn’t unique to Rapid City, as schools across the nation struggle to find drivers with many former drivers retiring or resigning from the profession.
City officials still looking for community feedback

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Plans are still underway as Rapid City officials are working with the community to bring their ideas to life through plans regarding housing. Two community sessions were held earlier this month at City Hall regarding the Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice and the 5-year strategic plan for the Community Development Block Grant. According to the Community Enrichment Division Manager, Michelle Schuelke, these plans are developed by the community for the community. Officials are doing this in order to understand the priorities the community needs and wants.
Ben Burns
Black Hills Federal Credit Union distributes supplies to local schools

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As teachers welcome students back into the classrooms, it is important that children have the supplies they need to head back to school prepared. And Black Hills Federal Credit Union is helping make that possible. Thursday marked the end of BHFCU’s 26th Annual School Supply...
Remember to comment on housing, community development plans by Sept. 19

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City residents are encouraged to review and submit comments on proposed housing and community development plans by Sept.19. According to a release, the public can review and submit their reports on the City’s Community Development Block Grant 5-year strategic plan, the FY 2023 Annual Action Plan, and the Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice.
Housing Public Comment

In the aftermath of the decision by the state's Government Accountability Board regarding Governor Kristi Noem's possible ethics violations.
