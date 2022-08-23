Denise L. Farson, of the Horseneck Community, Waverly, WV, died at her residence, Thursday, Aug. 25th, 2022, surrounded by her loving Family. Denise attended Willow Island Baptist Church. She was born in Vermont, Aug. 29th 1951, to Conrad Laplante and Solange (Sally) Chainy Laplante. Her Family moved to Connecticut on a small farm where in her Preteens she found her true calling and love for horses. She graduated in 1969 from Newington High School in Connecticut and enrolled in and graduated from Meredith Manor International Equestrian Centre in Wood County, West Virginia, where she was then employed as an instructor for over 12 years until its decline. She then enrolled and graduated from Salem University in Equine Studies.

WAVERLY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO