Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Henderson Hall hosts Mid-Ohio Valley History Expo
WILLIAMSTOWN — The 2nd annual Mid-Ohio Valley History Expo was held Saturday at Henderson Hall in Williamstown. The event brought together historical societies from the area, local artisans, including a glass blower, blacksmith, tin smith, weavers, spinners and others to share their unique skills and knowledge of the past.
John W. Byer
John W. Byer, 88, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at his residence. In accordance with John’s wishes he will be cremated and his cremains interred in Oak Grove Cemetery, Marietta. Condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.
Denise L. Farson
Denise L. Farson, of the Horseneck Community, Waverly, WV, died at her residence, Thursday, Aug. 25th, 2022, surrounded by her loving Family. Denise attended Willow Island Baptist Church. She was born in Vermont, Aug. 29th 1951, to Conrad Laplante and Solange (Sally) Chainy Laplante. Her Family moved to Connecticut on a small farm where in her Preteens she found her true calling and love for horses. She graduated in 1969 from Newington High School in Connecticut and enrolled in and graduated from Meredith Manor International Equestrian Centre in Wood County, West Virginia, where she was then employed as an instructor for over 12 years until its decline. She then enrolled and graduated from Salem University in Equine Studies.
Maxine Merrill Gilmore
Maxine Merrill Gilmore, 101, and formerly of Parkersburg and Vienna, died in her Whispering Pines, N.C., home surrounded by love and family on Aug. 6, 2022. Maxine Lura (Merrill) Gilmore was born April 17, 1921, in Spirit Lake, Iowa, daughter of the late John Edwin and Cleeta Fern (Doolittle) Merrill. Maxine was also preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Dr. William Edmund Gilmore, sister Beth Merrill Harsch (and David) and brother John Edwin Merrill, Jr.
With gratitude for her dedication
Today at the St. James Christian Orthodox Church in Belpre, Ohio, we are honoring a great friend and well known kind, generous and loving lady (Mary Gevas) the wife of long-time OBGYN doctor George Gevas. A very lovely and beautiful family in our community for many years. Mary with her...
Sara Emolene Savage
Sara Emolene Savage, 24, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Aug. 16, 2022, in Parkersburg. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
West Virginia University at Parkersburg summer 2022 President’s and Dean’s lists
PARKERSBURG — West Virginia University at Parkersburg has announced its President’s and Dean’s scholars for the Summer 2022 semester. Students on the President’s List maintained a 4.0 grade point average while earning 12 or more hours of college credit. The scholars include:. JACKSON COUNTY. Gay: Christopher...
Look Back: Joining the club
Two or three towns in the state have walking clubs composed entirely of young ladies who find pedestrian exercise not only beneficial but extremely enjoyable. They do not walk the saw dust ring for prizes but tramp over the country at their own sweet will and to their heart’s delight. Would such a club flourish in Parkersburg? We are afraid not.
Larry Eugene Knopp
Larry Eugene Knopp, 68, of Ravenswood, W.Va., and Grundy, Va., passed away Aug. 23, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg. Funeral, 3 p.m., Saturday, Casto Funeral Home, Evans, with Pastor Lester Morgan and Rev. Herman Robinson officiating. Condolences may be shared at www.castofuneralhome.com.
SMITH: Races were a success because of the efforts of hundreds
A little bit of normalcy returned to the streets of Parkersburg last Saturday. After a nearly 1,100-day gap, The News and Sentinel Half Marathon and Two-Mile Race returned to the downtown streets. As any business person, school teacher or shop owner will tell you, restarting anything after a global pandemic...
William E. Ford
William E. Ford, 99, of Marietta, passed away at 1:10 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Visitation, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Sunday, McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Messages of sympathy may be sent to www.Lankfordfh.com.
Belpre’s Blake Rodgers, Williamstown’s Alyssa Sauro help teams win Broughton Invite
MARIETTA — Williamstown sophomore Alyssa Sauro crushed her own meet record and Belpre junior Blake Rodgers finally broke through with a victory here Saturday morning during the 23rd annual Elizabeth S. Broughton Memorial Invitational. A two-time runner-up, Rodgers crossed in 16 minutes and 13 seconds to take top of...
William F. Powell
William F. Powell, 73, of Cutler, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Abiding with his wishes, he has been cremated and there will be a celebration of life announced at a later time. Condolences may be sent to www.CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.
Teen of the Week: Parkersburg’s Bentley Kinzer is a man of many talents
PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg South High School student Bentley Kinzer thought he wanted to pursue a career in the medical field, and his thought was only reassured after taking Human Anatomy with PSHS teacher Christopher Meckley. “I really enjoyed human anatomy last year,” he said. “I have always thought I...
Mid-Ohio Valley Faith Calendar
The Cutler Chapel UMC, 11078 Veto Road, Belpre, will hold its annual homecoming 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 28 with a meal served at noon. The program features the Spirit LED gospel group. The church, established in 1871, is six miles east of Ohio 339 and 1.7 miles west...
Wood County Prevention Coalition holds town hall event
PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Prevention Coalition held a town hall meeting Thursday in the multipurpose room at West Virginia University at Parkersburg. Presentations were given by Greg Puckett from the national Board of Directors of Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America, Cathy Grewe, coordinator of school counselors and student services for Wood County Schools, Andrew Walker, associate professor of criminal justice at WVU-P, and Nancy Creighton, youth services director at Westbrook Health Services.
Parkersburg closes City Park pool for season
PARKERSBURG — The City Park swimming pool is closing early due to a pump failure but the splash pad will remain open through Labor Day. The main pump that circulates water for the pool failed earlier this week and it was determined Thursday it could not be repaired in time to finish the season, Parkersburg Public Works Director Everett Shears said.
Parkersburg WIC office unveils Book Vending Machine
PARKERSBURG — In collaboration with others, the Mid-Ohio Valley WIC office in Parkersburg has unveiled its new Book Vending Machine. Mid-Ohio Valley WIC worked with the West Virginia Public Education Collaborative’s Born To Achieve: I CAN READ project, the Neal and Brook Brown Foundation, the WVU School of Pediatric Medicine and early childhood educators from the WVU Nursery School.
Jackson County farm in competition for conservation award
CHARLESTON — A farm in Jackson County is in the competition for the 2022 West Virginia Conservation Farm of the Year. Jason Meadows’ cow and calf operation in Ripley is one of two farms competing for the 2022 award. The other is a sod and turfgrass operation in Kearneysville in Jefferson County operated by J. Ware III and his family.
Parkersburg church aids disaster recovery
PARKERSBURG — A south Parkersburg church has sent a crew to the floods in Eastern Kentucky where it plans to aid in the recovery. Seventeen members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints off Gihon Road left for Marion, Ky., on Friday afternoon, spokesman Bob Cordell said.
