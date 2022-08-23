Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Delicious Barbecue in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
4 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
4 Places To Get Great Pizza in OhioIsla ChiuOberlin, OH
Visit Ohio's Stunning Tunnel of TreesTravel MavenAkron, OH
4 Places To Get Great Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
richlandsource.com
Too wild to tame: New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic topples Grove City Christian
New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic dumped Grove City Christian 20-6 for an Ohio high school football victory on August 27. In recent action on August 19, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic faced off against Lancaster Fisher Catholic and Grove City Christian took on Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian on August 19 at Grove City Christian School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
No scoring allowed: Kirtland pushes past Beachwood
No worries, Kirtland's defense took care of business on Saturday, keying a 5-0 shutout of Beachwood in an Ohio girls soccer matchup. Recently on August 23 , Kirtland squared off with Geneva in a soccer game . For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Halt: Crestview pushes the mute button on East Knox's offense
Dominating defense was the calling card of Crestview as it shut out East Knox 35-0 on August 26 in Ohio football. The first quarter gave Crestview a 14-0 lead over East Knox.
richlandsource.com
Austintown Fitch finds its footing in sprinting past Canton McKinley
Austintown Fitch didn't tinker with Canton McKinley, scoring a 38-14 result in the win column in an Ohio high school football matchup on August 26. Last season, Austintown Fitch and Canton McKinley squared off with August 27, 2021 at Canton McKinley High School last season. For more, click here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
richlandsource.com
Massillon shuts off the power on Canton GlenOak
Massillon recorded a big victory over Canton GlenOak 35-7 in Ohio high school football action on August 26. Massillon drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over Canton GlenOak after the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Martins Ferry controls the action and Leetonia
Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Martins Ferry did exactly that with a 43-13 win against Leetonia on August 26 in Ohio football. Martins Ferry steamrolled in front of Leetonia 27-0 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Wintersville Indian Creek holds off East Liverpool
A sigh of relief filled the air in Wintersville Indian Creek's locker room after a trying 26-17 test with East Liverpool on August 26 in Ohio football. Wintersville Indian Creek drew first blood by forging a 7-6 margin over East Liverpool after the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Orwell Grand Valley imposes its will on Ashtabula Lakeside
Orwell Grand Valley swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Ashtabula Lakeside 8-1 in an Ohio girls soccer matchup. The last time Ashtabula Lakeside and Orwell Grand Valley played in a 1-1 game on August 26, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
IN THIS ARTICLE
richlandsource.com
Dalton baffles Massillon Tuslaw
Dalton played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 48-0 verdict over Massillon Tuslaw in an Ohio high school football matchup on August 26. Dalton opened with a 14-0 advantage over Massillon Tuslaw through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Highland takes the lead, but can't maintain it in falling to Triway
Triway overcame a spirited challenge and rallied for a 26-14 win against Highland on August 26 in Ohio football action. The start wasn't the problem for Highland, as it began with a 7-6 edge over Triway through the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Gates Mills Hawken baffles Chesterland West Geauga
If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Gates Mills Hawken proved that in blanking Chesterland West Geauga 3-0 during this Ohio girls high school volleyball game. Last season, Chesterland West Geauga and Gates Mills Hawken squared off with October 7, 2021 at Gates Mills Hawken High School last season. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Clean sheet: Steubenville doesn't allow New Philadelphia a point
Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for New Philadelphia as it was blanked 20-0 by Steubenville for an Ohio high school football victory on August 26. The Big Red registered a 14-0 advantage at intermission over the Quakers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
richlandsource.com
Canfield severs Bellevue's hopes
Canfield called "game" in the waning moments of a 28-12 defeat of Bellevue in an Ohio high school football matchup on August 26. The Cardinals registered a 14-6 advantage at halftime over the Redmen.
Comments / 0