Newton Falls, OH

richlandsource.com

Too wild to tame: New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic topples Grove City Christian

New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic dumped Grove City Christian 20-6 for an Ohio high school football victory on August 27. In recent action on August 19, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic faced off against Lancaster Fisher Catholic and Grove City Christian took on Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian on August 19 at Grove City Christian School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
richlandsource.com

No scoring allowed: Kirtland pushes past Beachwood

No worries, Kirtland's defense took care of business on Saturday, keying a 5-0 shutout of Beachwood in an Ohio girls soccer matchup. Recently on August 23 , Kirtland squared off with Geneva in a soccer game . For a full recap, click here.
KIRTLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Austintown Fitch finds its footing in sprinting past Canton McKinley

Austintown Fitch didn't tinker with Canton McKinley, scoring a 38-14 result in the win column in an Ohio high school football matchup on August 26. Last season, Austintown Fitch and Canton McKinley squared off with August 27, 2021 at Canton McKinley High School last season. For more, click here.
CANTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Massillon shuts off the power on Canton GlenOak

Massillon recorded a big victory over Canton GlenOak 35-7 in Ohio high school football action on August 26. Massillon drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over Canton GlenOak after the first quarter.
MASSILLON, OH
richlandsource.com

Martins Ferry controls the action and Leetonia

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Martins Ferry did exactly that with a 43-13 win against Leetonia on August 26 in Ohio football. Martins Ferry steamrolled in front of Leetonia 27-0 to begin the second quarter.
MARTINS FERRY, OH
richlandsource.com

Wintersville Indian Creek holds off East Liverpool

A sigh of relief filled the air in Wintersville Indian Creek's locker room after a trying 26-17 test with East Liverpool on August 26 in Ohio football. Wintersville Indian Creek drew first blood by forging a 7-6 margin over East Liverpool after the first quarter.
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
richlandsource.com

Orwell Grand Valley imposes its will on Ashtabula Lakeside

Orwell Grand Valley swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Ashtabula Lakeside 8-1 in an Ohio girls soccer matchup. The last time Ashtabula Lakeside and Orwell Grand Valley played in a 1-1 game on August 26, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
ASHTABULA, OH
richlandsource.com

Dalton baffles Massillon Tuslaw

Dalton played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 48-0 verdict over Massillon Tuslaw in an Ohio high school football matchup on August 26. Dalton opened with a 14-0 advantage over Massillon Tuslaw through the first quarter.
DALTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Gates Mills Hawken baffles Chesterland West Geauga

If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Gates Mills Hawken proved that in blanking Chesterland West Geauga 3-0 during this Ohio girls high school volleyball game. Last season, Chesterland West Geauga and Gates Mills Hawken squared off with October 7, 2021 at Gates Mills Hawken High School last season. For more, click here.
GATES MILLS, OH
richlandsource.com

Canfield severs Bellevue's hopes

Canfield called "game" in the waning moments of a 28-12 defeat of Bellevue in an Ohio high school football matchup on August 26. The Cardinals registered a 14-6 advantage at halftime over the Redmen.
CANFIELD, OH

