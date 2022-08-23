Read full article on original website
Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
John W. Byer
John W. Byer, 88, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at his residence. In accordance with John’s wishes he will be cremated and his cremains interred in Oak Grove Cemetery, Marietta. Condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Sara Emolene Savage
Sara Emolene Savage, 24, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Aug. 16, 2022, in Parkersburg. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Robert E. Baker Jr.
Robert E. Baker Jr., 74, of Belpre, passed away Aug. 23, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born Sept. 16, 1947, in Springfield, Ohio, son of the late Robert Edward and Goldie Marie Lee Baker. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps. Robert worked as a supervisor at O’Ames #2, at E.I. Dupont in security and at Walmart as a stocker. He was a member of Lubeck Church of Christ.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Belpre’s Blake Rodgers, Williamstown’s Alyssa Sauro help teams win Broughton Invite
MARIETTA — Williamstown sophomore Alyssa Sauro crushed her own meet record and Belpre junior Blake Rodgers finally broke through with a victory here Saturday morning during the 23rd annual Elizabeth S. Broughton Memorial Invitational. A two-time runner-up, Rodgers crossed in 16 minutes and 13 seconds to take top of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Larry Eugene Knopp
Larry Eugene Knopp, 68, of Ravenswood, W.Va., and Grundy, Va., passed away Aug. 23, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg. Funeral, 3 p.m., Saturday, Casto Funeral Home, Evans, with Pastor Lester Morgan and Rev. Herman Robinson officiating. Condolences may be shared at www.castofuneralhome.com.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Henderson Hall hosts Mid-Ohio Valley History Expo
WILLIAMSTOWN — The 2nd annual Mid-Ohio Valley History Expo was held Saturday at Henderson Hall in Williamstown. The event brought together historical societies from the area, local artisans, including a glass blower, blacksmith, tin smith, weavers, spinners and others to share their unique skills and knowledge of the past.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia University at Parkersburg summer 2022 President’s and Dean’s lists
PARKERSBURG — West Virginia University at Parkersburg has announced its President’s and Dean’s scholars for the Summer 2022 semester. Students on the President’s List maintained a 4.0 grade point average while earning 12 or more hours of college credit. The scholars include:. JACKSON COUNTY. Gay: Christopher...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Teen of the Week: Parkersburg’s Bentley Kinzer is a man of many talents
PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg South High School student Bentley Kinzer thought he wanted to pursue a career in the medical field, and his thought was only reassured after taking Human Anatomy with PSHS teacher Christopher Meckley. “I really enjoyed human anatomy last year,” he said. “I have always thought I...
RELATED PEOPLE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
William F. Powell
William F. Powell, 73, of Cutler, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Abiding with his wishes, he has been cremated and there will be a celebration of life announced at a later time. Condolences may be sent to www.CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Maxine Merrill Gilmore
Maxine Merrill Gilmore, 101, and formerly of Parkersburg and Vienna, died in her Whispering Pines, N.C., home surrounded by love and family on Aug. 6, 2022. Maxine Lura (Merrill) Gilmore was born April 17, 1921, in Spirit Lake, Iowa, daughter of the late John Edwin and Cleeta Fern (Doolittle) Merrill. Maxine was also preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Dr. William Edmund Gilmore, sister Beth Merrill Harsch (and David) and brother John Edwin Merrill, Jr.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Denise L. Farson
Denise L. Farson, of the Horseneck Community, Waverly, WV, died at her residence, Thursday, Aug. 25th, 2022, surrounded by her loving Family. Denise attended Willow Island Baptist Church. She was born in Vermont, Aug. 29th 1951, to Conrad Laplante and Solange (Sally) Chainy Laplante. Her Family moved to Connecticut on a small farm where in her Preteens she found her true calling and love for horses. She graduated in 1969 from Newington High School in Connecticut and enrolled in and graduated from Meredith Manor International Equestrian Centre in Wood County, West Virginia, where she was then employed as an instructor for over 12 years until its decline. She then enrolled and graduated from Salem University in Equine Studies.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
SMITH: Races were a success because of the efforts of hundreds
A little bit of normalcy returned to the streets of Parkersburg last Saturday. After a nearly 1,100-day gap, The News and Sentinel Half Marathon and Two-Mile Race returned to the downtown streets. As any business person, school teacher or shop owner will tell you, restarting anything after a global pandemic...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Charles “Chuck” Bibbie
Charles “Chuck” Bibbie, 71, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at WVU Camden Clark Memorial Campus. He was the son of the late Charles and Geneveia Greathouse Bibbie. He was a retired heavy equipment operator and truck driver. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers Bill Echard and James Echard and two sisters Judy Carpenter and Sandy Echard.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Look Back: Joining the club
Two or three towns in the state have walking clubs composed entirely of young ladies who find pedestrian exercise not only beneficial but extremely enjoyable. They do not walk the saw dust ring for prizes but tramp over the country at their own sweet will and to their heart’s delight. Would such a club flourish in Parkersburg? We are afraid not.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Faith Calendar
The Cutler Chapel UMC, 11078 Veto Road, Belpre, will hold its annual homecoming 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 28 with a meal served at noon. The program features the Spirit LED gospel group. The church, established in 1871, is six miles east of Ohio 339 and 1.7 miles west...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court Aug. 22:. * Theresa M. Mulligan, 5153 Grove Church Road, Gambier, Ohio, pleaded guilty to speed limitations and fined $175.25. * Earl Wayne Selbe, 281 Buckingham Rd., Parkersburg, pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle without an inspection...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
With gratitude for her dedication
Today at the St. James Christian Orthodox Church in Belpre, Ohio, we are honoring a great friend and well known kind, generous and loving lady (Mary Gevas) the wife of long-time OBGYN doctor George Gevas. A very lovely and beautiful family in our community for many years. Mary with her...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Adrienne Altizer’s second-half goal lifts South past Marietta
PARKERSBURG — Persistence paid off for Adrienne Altizer. The sophomore scored the only goal of the match as the Parkersburg South girls soccer team defeated Marietta 1-0 Saturday afternoon at Erickson All-Sports Facility. The eventual game-winner occurred at the 31:37 mark of the second half on a shot taken...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg High School opens Matt Kimes era with dominant win vs. St. Albans
PARKERSBURG — Six different players found the end zone for first-year head coach Matt Kimes here Friday night at Stadium Field as the Big Reds pitched their first shutout at home since 2014 following a 52-0 drubbing of St. Albans. The St. Albans offense never got going after electing...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Prep Football Roundup
MARIETTA — West Muskingum scored on its first three offensive possessions while Marietta couldn’t finish drives as the Tornadoes left Don Drumm Stadium with a 33-2 victory Friday night. Ty Shawger scored the first two touchdowns for West Muskingum, which improved to 2-0 and will play its home...
Comments / 0