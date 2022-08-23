ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I can now die a happy man' | Veteran to throw first pitch at Astros game on Sunday

HOUSTON — A Houston army veteran will get to live out his dream when he throws the first pitch at Sunday's Astros game against the Orioles. Jodie Revils is a die-hard Astros fan and Army veteran that never misses a game on TV, but after being diagnosed with PTSD from his service, he never felt as though he could go to a game in person.
