PAGE-KINCAID, WV (WOAY) – Here in Page-Kincaid, the clean-up process has begun after an old mine punctured yesterday, causing an immense amount of water. “The coal company I guess drilled into the old mine or something, and we had an extreme amount of high water that came down, and then about an hour later it came again as if something busted or something else happened, but there were two surges of it,” says local resident of the area, Denny Miller.

KINCAID, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO