UPDATE: Road reopened after tractor-trailer accident leaves roads closed, detours
UPDATE: 8:15 P.M.— According to the West Virginia 511, all lanes north and southbound of I-77 are reopened. UPDATE: 8:45 A.M. — The West Virginia Turnpike remains closed after a tractor-trailer accident. More information has been released on the accident. The tractor-trailer crashed just north of Pax in Fayette County and was carrying hazardous chemicals. […]
WVDOH working to repair road that has frequent tractor-trailer accidents
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Division of Highways is making improvements to an area on Martins Branch Road in Sissonville after a truck lost its trailer making a turn. However, this isn’t the first this type of accident happened at this turn. Jerica Burgess lives right next...
West Virginia Turnpike reopens following hazardous chemical spill
CHARLESTON, WV – All lanes of the West Virginia Turnpike are open following a hazardous chemical spill that shut down the highway near Pax in Fayette County. The accident happened in the northbound lane on the Skitter Creek Bridge just after midnight Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, when the driver lost control, jackknifed, and crossed the barrier wall. The crash blocked both northbound and southbound lanes.
Crash, chemical spill closes part of West Virginia Turnpike
UPDATE, 3 p.m.: West Virginia Turnpike closed due to tractor trailer accident; follow advised detour routes
Sunday marks 10 years since two West Virginia troopers died in line of duty
CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A somber anniversary is marked in West Virginia on Sunday – 10 years since two West Virginia state troopers were killed in the line of duty in Clay County. On Aug. 28, 2012, Trooper Eric Workman and Cpl. Marshall Bailey were shot and...
Fayette County community impacted by recent flooding met with Manchin
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Today, August 26, 2022, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin visited several cities in Kanawha and Fayette Counties, such as Smithers, Hughes Creek and Point Lick Park, that were impacted by the recent flooding. “Gayle and I continue to pray for the West Virginia families and communities impacted by the flooding over the […]
Parkersburg church aids disaster recovery
PARKERSBURG — A south Parkersburg church has sent a crew to the floods in Eastern Kentucky where it plans to aid in the recovery. Seventeen members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints off Gihon Road left for Marion, Ky., on Friday afternoon, spokesman Bob Cordell said.
Driver of tractor trailer arrested for DUI after turnover shuts down WV Turnpike
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The driver of the tractor trailer which turned over early Thursday morning, causing extended shutdowns of the West Virginia Turnpike throughout the day, has been arrested on DUI charges. The driver, identified as Dennis West, 54, of South Carolina, faces DUI charges after turning...
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for August 26
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
Area resident responds to yesterday’s flash flooding as a result of punctured mine, says it’s nothing new
PAGE-KINCAID, WV (WOAY) – Here in Page-Kincaid, the clean-up process has begun after an old mine punctured yesterday, causing an immense amount of water. “The coal company I guess drilled into the old mine or something, and we had an extreme amount of high water that came down, and then about an hour later it came again as if something busted or something else happened, but there were two surges of it,” says local resident of the area, Denny Miller.
Swimming pool at Parkersburg City Park closed immediately for the rest of the season
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The main pool at Parkersburg City Park has closed for the season effective immediately according to a news release from Parkersburg Mayor Tom Joyce’s office. Public Works Director Everett Shears and Parks Supervisor Buck McCroskey notified the Mayor that the main pump that circulates the...
Person dead after Meigs County, Ohio explosion
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A person is dead after an explosion in the Scipio Township area of Meigs County. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says that they began investigating the explosion of a homemade explosive device on Friday. They say that a person died from injuries sustained in the explosion. They say that they are working […]
Winona, WV, from Garvey House
The upper town of Winona appears in a photograph taken from the Garvey House Bed and Breakfast. The image is part of a larger panoramic photograph on display at the house.
Storms may delay a few football games/events this evening
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — After a few pleasantly warm but dry days across our area an approaching cold front has combined with a more humid airmass on this Friday to develop a line of showers and thunderstorms along and west of the Ohio River. This line is dropping to...
One person dead after explosion
UPDATE 8/27/2022 MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ)- A man has died following an explosion of a homemade device. The victim’s identity has not been released. Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood tells WZAZ his department began investigating the explosion of a homemade explosion device on Friday. A search warrant was executed...
Longtime Jackson County public servant dies
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A longtime public servant in West Virginia has died. The Ripley Volunteer Fire Department says that Walter Smittle has passed away. Smittle was the longtime director of Jackson County Emergency Services. Smittle also served as a West Virginia State Fire Marshall. His former colleagues call him a highly decorated public servant. […]
EPA talks brownfield redevelopment in Tyler County
PADEN CITY — Clean-up projects in several West Virginia counties including Tyler were among the abandoned sites visited this week by two officials of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. EPA Deputy Administrator Janet McCabe and Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz were in Paden City and Morgantown to tour sites...
