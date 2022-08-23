ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roane County, WV

Lootpress

West Virginia Turnpike reopens following hazardous chemical spill

CHARLESTON, WV – All lanes of the West Virginia Turnpike are open following a hazardous chemical spill that shut down the highway near Pax in Fayette County. The accident happened in the northbound lane on the Skitter Creek Bridge just after midnight Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, when the driver lost control, jackknifed, and crossed the barrier wall. The crash blocked both northbound and southbound lanes.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Crash, chemical spill closes part of West Virginia Turnpike

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A chemical spill from a tractor-trailer crash Thursday on the West Virginia Turnpike forced all lanes to be closed just north of Pax, the state Transportation Department said. The crash happened in the northbound lanes just after midnight when the driver lost control, jackknifed and...
PAX, WV
WVNS

Fayette County community impacted by recent flooding met with Manchin

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Today, August 26, 2022, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin visited several cities in Kanawha and Fayette Counties, such as Smithers, Hughes Creek and Point Lick Park, that were impacted by the recent flooding. “Gayle and I continue to pray for the West Virginia families and communities impacted by the flooding over the […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg church aids disaster recovery

PARKERSBURG — A south Parkersburg church has sent a crew to the floods in Eastern Kentucky where it plans to aid in the recovery. Seventeen members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints off Gihon Road left for Marion, Ky., on Friday afternoon, spokesman Bob Cordell said.
PARKERSBURG, WV
woay.com

Area resident responds to yesterday’s flash flooding as a result of punctured mine, says it’s nothing new

PAGE-KINCAID, WV (WOAY) – Here in Page-Kincaid, the clean-up process has begun after an old mine punctured yesterday, causing an immense amount of water. “The coal company I guess drilled into the old mine or something, and we had an extreme amount of high water that came down, and then about an hour later it came again as if something busted or something else happened, but there were two surges of it,” says local resident of the area, Denny Miller.
KINCAID, WV
WOWK 13 News

Person dead after Meigs County, Ohio explosion

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A person is dead after an explosion in the Scipio Township area of Meigs County. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says that they began investigating the explosion of a homemade explosive device on Friday. They say that a person died from injuries sustained in the explosion. They say that they are working […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
wvexplorer.com

Winona, WV, from Garvey House

The upper town of Winona appears in a photograph taken from the Garvey House Bed and Breakfast. The image is part of a larger panoramic photograph on display at the house.
WINONA, WV
wchstv.com

Storms may delay a few football games/events this evening

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — After a few pleasantly warm but dry days across our area an approaching cold front has combined with a more humid airmass on this Friday to develop a line of showers and thunderstorms along and west of the Ohio River. This line is dropping to...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

One person dead after explosion

UPDATE 8/27/2022 MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ)- A man has died following an explosion of a homemade device. The victim’s identity has not been released. Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood tells WZAZ his department began investigating the explosion of a homemade explosion device on Friday. A search warrant was executed...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Longtime Jackson County public servant dies

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A longtime public servant in West Virginia has died. The Ripley Volunteer Fire Department says that Walter Smittle has passed away. Smittle was the longtime director of Jackson County Emergency Services. Smittle also served as a West Virginia State Fire Marshall. His former colleagues call him a highly decorated public servant. […]
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

EPA talks brownfield redevelopment in Tyler County

PADEN CITY — Clean-up projects in several West Virginia counties including Tyler were among the abandoned sites visited this week by two officials of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. EPA Deputy Administrator Janet McCabe and Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz were in Paden City and Morgantown to tour sites...
PADEN CITY, WV

