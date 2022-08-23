Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thepostathens.com
Surveys to aid search for next OU president
Ohio University announced that its Board of Trustees will request input from students, staff, faculty, alumni and other stakeholder groups through comprehensive surveys as they begin to search for President Hugh Sherman’s successor throughout the 2022-23 academic year. Sherman’s two-year term as OU’s 22nd president will end June 30,...
thepostathens.com
Students, organizations connect at Multicultural Expo
During the 2022 Multicultural Expo, which took place in Baker Ballroom Thursday evening, Ohio University students found organizations they can connect and identify with at OU. Tables were set up in the Ballroom for students to learn about more than 50 different multicultural organizations on campus. The booths included poster boards and photos of the organizations' members and what they stood for.
thepostathens.com
OU to host second annual drag show
Back by popular demand, the University Program Council, or UPC, at Ohio University is hosting its second annual Welcome Week drag show this Friday. Last year, students saw the UPC host "RuPaul’s Drag Race" Season Five and "RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars" Season Two contestant Coco Montrese perform amongst other local drag entertainers on South Green.
Comments / 0