Climax, MI

WWMT

Football Fever 2.0: Week 1 scores and highlights, Part 2

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — News Channel 3 Football Fever enters its second half of the first week of 2022. Home teams are on the left. The winners are in bold. Byron Center 34 Battle Creek Central 27 (OT) Concord 26 Climax-Scotts 28. Mendon 28 Martin 30. Gull Lake 0. Marshall...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Football Fever Week 2: Vote for the Game of Week

It's time to vote for the week 2 Football Fever Game of Week. Voting runs until 10:30 a.m. Aug. 30. It's an early season SAC showdown between Schoolcraft and Centreville. Kalamazoo Central and Loy Norrix renewing their great city rivalry. The Vicksburg bulldogs hosting the up and coming Sturgis Trojans.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo Humane Society opens new home for furry friends

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Humane Society celebrated the opening of its new home Aug. 20 with a ribbon cutting. The new Charles and Lynn Zhang center was completed in 2020, but the grand opening was held last weekend, due to COVID-19. Outbreak: Parvo outbreak reminds pet parents on...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Backyard Burgers & Brews festival returns to Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Food trucks and vendors are lining up for the 7th annual Backyard Burgers and Brews festival. The festival is scheduled to take place at Festival Market Square located in Battle Creek Saturday from 6-11 p.m. The festivities are expected to include live music, backyard games,...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Volunteers needed for Kalamazoo cleanup efforts

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Community volunteers are needed to help cleanup rivers and streams in the Kalamazoo River Watershed. Krazy for the Kazoo is the annual effort that has helped clean waters with illegal dumping and litter for more than 20 years, according to the Kalamazoo River Watershed Council. The...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

I-94 bridge to be demolished

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A major road between Kalamazoo and Portage closed Friday at 8 p.m. and is scheduled to remain closed until Monday morning. Road crews are expected to demolish the westbound I-94 bridge at Portage Road starting Saturday at 6 a.m. Portage Road will be closed between Milham...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

WMU student dies after hit-and-run

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Western Michigan University Student has died following a hit-and-run on Saturday, Aug. 27. Previous Coverage: KDPS: 21-year-old in critical condition after Saturday morning hit and run. 21-year-old Kaylee Gansberg of Lisle, Illinois was hit by a car on the 2700 block of West Michigan Avenue,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

One dead in Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man has died after a Saturday morning shooting in Grand Rapids. Officers found a male victim near the intersection of Stewart Street SW and S. Division Avenue around 1:15 a.m. Despite performing live-saving measures, the man did not survive his injuries. His identity is...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Chipotle workers in Lansing vote to unionize

LANSING, Mich - — Workers at a Chipotle Mexican Grill in Lansing, Michigan, voted on Thursday to form a union with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, according to a news release. The is the first Chipotle restaurant in the county to unionize. “Today's victory is an amazing moment for...
LANSING, MI
WWMT

Man hospitalized after crashing boat into a pier

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Zeeland man is seriously injured after crashing his boat into the Holland south pier Saturday night, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. The 25-foot Monterey boat was headed north on Lake Michigan when the 43-year-old driver turned...
ZEELAND, MI
WWMT

3 hospitalized in Cass County car crash

LAGRANGE TWP, Mich. — Three people were hospitalized in a car crash in LaGrange Township Saturday morning. The crash happened around 9 a.m. at the intersection of Dailey Road and Pokagon Highway, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. 32-year-old Jordan Hanifan of Dowagiac was driving south on Daily...
CASS COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Vicksburg man faces charges in Paw Paw sports bar shooting

PAW PAW. Mich. — A Vicksburg man, involved in a shooting that injured four people, was arrested Thursday. Nathan Stevens, a 25-year-old man from Vicksburg, was one of the individuals involved in the shooting behind a Paw Paw sports bar on Saturday, April 16, according to the Paw Paw Police Department.
PAW PAW, MI
WWMT

Hillsdale County deputy to stand trial for alleged misconduct

LANSING, Mich. — A Hillsdale County Sheriff’s deputy is heading to trial for allegedly coercing a woman into an inappropriate sexual relationship, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. A judge found enough evidence against 46-year-old Todd Barkley of Brownstown Township on two counts of misconduct in office,...
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI

