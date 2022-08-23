Read full article on original website
WWMT
Football Fever 2.0: Week 1 scores and highlights, Part 2
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — News Channel 3 Football Fever enters its second half of the first week of 2022. Home teams are on the left. The winners are in bold. Byron Center 34 Battle Creek Central 27 (OT) Concord 26 Climax-Scotts 28. Mendon 28 Martin 30. Gull Lake 0. Marshall...
WWMT
Football Fever Week 2: Vote for the Game of Week
It's time to vote for the week 2 Football Fever Game of Week. Voting runs until 10:30 a.m. Aug. 30. It's an early season SAC showdown between Schoolcraft and Centreville. Kalamazoo Central and Loy Norrix renewing their great city rivalry. The Vicksburg bulldogs hosting the up and coming Sturgis Trojans.
WWMT
Former WMU hockey captain pleads guilty, Bronson Hospital on lockdown & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from the week of Sept. 21-27. 1 dead in Van Buren Co. crash. One man is dead after crashing his car into a tree on Saturday evening. The crash happened at 5:20 p.m. in the 58000 Block of 55th...
WWMT
Kalamazoo Humane Society opens new home for furry friends
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Humane Society celebrated the opening of its new home Aug. 20 with a ribbon cutting. The new Charles and Lynn Zhang center was completed in 2020, but the grand opening was held last weekend, due to COVID-19. Outbreak: Parvo outbreak reminds pet parents on...
WWMT
Backyard Burgers & Brews festival returns to Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Food trucks and vendors are lining up for the 7th annual Backyard Burgers and Brews festival. The festival is scheduled to take place at Festival Market Square located in Battle Creek Saturday from 6-11 p.m. The festivities are expected to include live music, backyard games,...
WWMT
Volunteers needed for Kalamazoo cleanup efforts
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Community volunteers are needed to help cleanup rivers and streams in the Kalamazoo River Watershed. Krazy for the Kazoo is the annual effort that has helped clean waters with illegal dumping and litter for more than 20 years, according to the Kalamazoo River Watershed Council. The...
WWMT
I-94 bridge to be demolished
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A major road between Kalamazoo and Portage closed Friday at 8 p.m. and is scheduled to remain closed until Monday morning. Road crews are expected to demolish the westbound I-94 bridge at Portage Road starting Saturday at 6 a.m. Portage Road will be closed between Milham...
WWMT
WMU student dies after hit-and-run
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Western Michigan University Student has died following a hit-and-run on Saturday, Aug. 27. Previous Coverage: KDPS: 21-year-old in critical condition after Saturday morning hit and run. 21-year-old Kaylee Gansberg of Lisle, Illinois was hit by a car on the 2700 block of West Michigan Avenue,...
WWMT
More pet parents concerned after parvo outbreak, as vet clinics battle staffing shortages
SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich. — A deadly virus that has killed dozens of dogs in Michigan has been confirmed as canine parvovirus. The reported symptoms of vomiting and bloody stool emulated the symptoms of parvo, but initial screenings had come back negative. After being sent for lab testing, the virus was in fact confirmed to be parvo.
WWMT
One dead in Grand Rapids shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man has died after a Saturday morning shooting in Grand Rapids. Officers found a male victim near the intersection of Stewart Street SW and S. Division Avenue around 1:15 a.m. Despite performing live-saving measures, the man did not survive his injuries. His identity is...
WWMT
Chipotle workers in Lansing vote to unionize
LANSING, Mich - — Workers at a Chipotle Mexican Grill in Lansing, Michigan, voted on Thursday to form a union with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, according to a news release. The is the first Chipotle restaurant in the county to unionize. “Today's victory is an amazing moment for...
WWMT
Man hospitalized after crashing boat into a pier
PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Zeeland man is seriously injured after crashing his boat into the Holland south pier Saturday night, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. The 25-foot Monterey boat was headed north on Lake Michigan when the 43-year-old driver turned...
WWMT
3 hospitalized in Cass County car crash
LAGRANGE TWP, Mich. — Three people were hospitalized in a car crash in LaGrange Township Saturday morning. The crash happened around 9 a.m. at the intersection of Dailey Road and Pokagon Highway, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. 32-year-old Jordan Hanifan of Dowagiac was driving south on Daily...
WWMT
Vicksburg man faces charges in Paw Paw sports bar shooting
PAW PAW. Mich. — A Vicksburg man, involved in a shooting that injured four people, was arrested Thursday. Nathan Stevens, a 25-year-old man from Vicksburg, was one of the individuals involved in the shooting behind a Paw Paw sports bar on Saturday, April 16, according to the Paw Paw Police Department.
WWMT
Parvo outbreak reminds pet parents on importance of up-to-date vaccinations
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Leaders with the Kalamazoo County Humane Society give recommendations to dog owners in response to the recent parvovirus outbreak in Michigan. Parvo: Mysterious parvo-like illness blamed for killing dozens of Michigan dogs. The outbreak has been throughout Northern Michigan, and there has not been reported...
WWMT
Deputies searching for suspect who smashed a glass door during a robbery near Holland
PARK TWP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man suspected of robbing a gas station Sunday morning in Park Township. The robbery happened around 6:20 a.m., at the Mobile Mart Gas station at 1140 Ottawa Beach Road near Holland. An employee that was working...
WWMT
Hillsdale County deputy to stand trial for alleged misconduct
LANSING, Mich. — A Hillsdale County Sheriff’s deputy is heading to trial for allegedly coercing a woman into an inappropriate sexual relationship, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. A judge found enough evidence against 46-year-old Todd Barkley of Brownstown Township on two counts of misconduct in office,...
WWMT
Cass County Mich. prosecutor charges suspect with open murder in death of relative
The Cass County Prosecutor's office has released the name of the man accused of shooting and killing a relative in Edwardsburg. 54-year-old Gary Shaw has been arraigned on felony charges of Open Murder. Police were dispatched to Shaw's home on Redfield Street Wednesday evening after reports of gunshots. According to...
WWMT
Statewide child protective agencies caught off guard by $6.5 million dollar budget cut
A $6.5 million dollar federal budget reduction came as a surprise to more than 30 non-profit agencies in Michigan that provide free or discounted treatment to the victims of child abuse and neglect and their non-offending family members. For almost 40 years, the funding the agencies were expecting has come...
