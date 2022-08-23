Read full article on original website
OBITUARY: Francis Leo (Frank) Brennan, 97
HINGHAM, MA — Francis Leo (Frank) Brennan, of Hingham, died peacefully at Linden Ponds on August 22, 2022. He was 97. He formerly lived in Westwood MA, Denver CO, Wilmington MA and Charlestown MA. Frank was married for 53 years to his beloved Ruth (Young) Brennan, who died in...
BUSINESS BRIEF: Wilmington’s 3STEP Sports Acquires First Scout Productions
WILMINGTON, MA — 3STEP Sports, the nation’s largest and most impactful youth sports club and event operator, has acquired First Scout Productions, adding another top-flight video production company to its portfolio. First Scout was founded in 2009 by identical twins Jon and Ben Chastney, who stumbled on the...
STUDENT SPOTLIGHT: Wilmington’s Samantha Marzi Inducted Into Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society At Holy Cross
WORCESTER, MA — Samantha Marzi of Wilmington has been inducted into the Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society at College of the Holy Cross, the oldest and most prestigious national honor society of the liberal arts and sciences. Marzi is one of 48 new Holy Cross inductees. Membership in Phi...
THIS WEEKEND: Wilmington Yard Sale Listings (August 27-28)
WILMINGTON, MA — Below is information on a yard sale happening in Wilmington this weekend:. When: Saturday, August 27, 2022, from 9am to 2pm, AND Sunday, August 28, 2022, from 9am to 2pm. Where: 3 West Jamaica Avenue, Wilmington. Details: Halloween Props, Construction Close Out, Tools, Toys, Home Goods...
What’s Happening At Town Meetings This Week? (Week of August 28, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — According to the Wilmington Town Clerk’s calendar, there are several town board, committee and commission meetings scheduled for the week of Sunday, August 28, 2022. Sunday, August 28, 2022. No Meetings. Monday, August 29, 2022. No Meetings. Tuesday, August 30, 2022. No Meetings. Wednesday, August...
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Friday, August 26: Public Shade Tree Removal Hearing At Town Hall; Zumba, Yoga & Poker At Senior Center
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Friday, August 26, 2022:. The Town is holding a Public Shade Tree Removal public hearing at 9:30am in Room 9 of Town Hall. HERE. The Wilmington Senior Center (15 School Street) is holding Zumba at 9am; Sewing...
NOW HIRING: 10 New Job Openings In Wilmington (August 26, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are some of the newest job openings in Wilmington:. Full-Time Finance Partner – Life Sciences at Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group (WMFTG)
SCHOOL BUS ROUTES for Wilmington’s Shawsheen Tech Students (2022-2023)
BILLERICA, MA — The Shawsheen Valley Technical High School released its 2022-2023 Wilmington Bus Routes this week:. Learn more about the bus routes, bus drop-off procedures, and the late bus HERE.
Woman, Infant Carjacked in Hampton Beach, NH by Maine Man
It was a harrowing 25 minutes for a woman and child when a Maine man carjacked their SUV parked in Hampton Beach Friday morning. The Dodge Nitro was parked on the north side of the Underwood Memorial Bridge near Hampton Beach State Park around 11:55 a.m. when it was stolen by David Tayes, 46, of Baldwin, Maine, according to Hampton Deputy Police Chief Alex Reno.
Man taken to hospital following Roxbury shooting
BOSTON — Police in Boston are investigating following a shooting that took place in the city’s Roxbury neighborhood, Saturday. The incident took place in the area of 1579 Columbus Avenue, shortly after 3 p.m. according to officials. When emergency crews arrived on scene, they located an adult male...
UPDATE: Homicide investigation underway in Dorchester shooting
BOSTON — Boston police are investigating a fatal shooting which took place Saturday night shortly after 6 p.m. in Dorchester. The shooting took place in the area of Blue Hill Ave and Westview St, according to police. When officials arrived on scene, they say they located an adult man...
Motorcyclists Killed in Crashes on I-95, I-495 in Mass
Two motorcyclists were killed in crashes in northern Massachusetts Wednesday night, according to Massachusetts State Police. A tweet from the agency said that troopers responded to fatal motorcycle crashes in Newburyport and Amesbury on Wednesday. The operator of a 2009 Yamaha YZFR6 who was trying to accelerate through a tight...
Two injured after crash in Warwick
Warwick, R.I. (WPRI) — Two people were hurt after a car crash on Bald Hill Road in Warwick on Saturday afternoon. Warwick Police tell 12 News that two cars were involved in the accident, and one was towed from the scene. The driver of one car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. A […]
Amazon is shutting down five warehouses in Massachusetts
BOSTON -- Amazon is closing down five warehouses in Massachusetts.The facilities that are closing are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. There are plans to renovate the warehouses in Mansfield and Randolph. "We regularly look at how we can improve the experience for our employees, partners, drivers, and customers, and that includes upgrading our facilities," Amazon spokesperson Caitlin McLaughlin said in a statement. "As part of that effort, we'll be closing our delivery stations in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield and offering all employees the opportunity to transfer to several different delivery stations in Massachusetts."Amazon is working with employees to offer them work opportunities at nearby sites, and to accommodate their scheduling preferences.
Roche Bros. announces ‘price lock’ to mark 70 years in business
MANSFIELD, Mass. — Local grocer Roche Bros. is marking its 70th anniversary in business by temporarily locking in prices on some of its most popular items. Roche Bros. says grocery prices are up 13 percent from a year ago and the company is “extending a hand to the communities that have welcomed its stores over the past seven decades.”
WCVB
Man fatally shot less than a mile from Caribbean Carnival festival in Boston
BOSTON — A man is dead after he was shot in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, just several blocks away from the site of an annual festival. Boston police said the shooting happened at about 5:40 p.m. Saturday in the area of 970 Blue Hill Ave., which is the listed address for Las Americas Market and where Blue Hill Avenue intersects with Westview and Stratton streets.
whdh.com
Boston Police release more details about Roxbury Police attack
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police released more information about arrests made in Thursday’s attack on Police officers in Roxbury. Police said they were attacked by a large group in Roxbury just before 3:00 p.m. Thursday. The incident started when police observations led them to believe that members of a...
Pet owners warned after coyote attacks in Massachusetts
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVCONCORD -- In recent weeks, there have been three incidents of suspected coyote attacks on dogs in Massachusetts. They happened in Sudbury, Wayland, and Concord. In some instances, those attacks were deadly. "[If you hear a coyote howling in the woods], at that point, if you have an animal outside you should go get it and bring it inside," suggests Concord Police Lt. Kevin MonahanMass Wildlife says coyotes can live in suburban, urban, and rural areas. It means anyone can run into one."Don't be intimidated by a coyote if they approach you. Try to scare them off...
4 people, all related, found dead in Boston suburb
Authorities in Massachusetts are investigating the deaths of three men who are all related and the apparent suicide of a female relative.
POLICE LOG for August 19: 2 Drivers Served Summonses; Egregious Handicap Parking Violation; Tree Truck Causing Traffic Issues
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Friday, August 19, 2022:. A tree truck was blocking an entire lane of traffic on Woburn Street. Workers said boss said they were allowed to block one lane of traffic. Police advised them to move the vehicle out of the road or hire a detail officer. Vehicle was moved. (8:32am)
