SOUTH SACRAMENTO — One woman is dead, and another is in custody after an alleged assault in South Sacramento Saturday afternoon.According to Sacramento police, the incident happened just after 3 p.m. on the 7700 block of La Mancha Way.Two women were involved in an assault, with one getting arrested and the other pronounced dead at a hospital.Detectives have taken over the investigation. This investigation is in its early stages and the motive remains under investigation, however it is believed to be an isolated incident, according to Sacramento Police There are not believed to be any suspects outstanding.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO