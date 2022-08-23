ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tracy, CA

57-year-old man shot, killed in Stockton, police say

STOCKTON, Calif. — A 57-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Stockton on Sunday morning, according to the Stockton Police Department. Video player above: Top Stories from Aug. 28, 2022. Officers found the victim in the 600 block of E. Oak Street with multiple gunshot wounds at around...
Shooting at Sikh Temple in Stockton leaves 3 people in hospital, police say

A shooting at a Sikh temple in Stockton has left at least three people in the hospital, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said officers found the three victims in the 1900 block of Sikh Temple Street. First responders transported all of them to the hospital for what they said appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
San Pablo police arrest man for carjacking outside casino

SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Pablo Police Department arrested a suspect accused of carjacking, kidnapping, and robbery, police said Friday. Police said the incident happened outside the San Pablo Lytton Casino at 13255 San Pablo Avenue. The victim was sleeping in his car when two men wearing ski masks brandished a gun at […]
Alleged South Sacramento assault leaves woman dead, woman arrested

SOUTH SACRAMENTO — One woman is dead, and another is in custody after an alleged assault in South Sacramento Saturday afternoon.According to Sacramento police, the incident happened just after 3 p.m. on the 7700 block of La Mancha Way.Two women were involved in an assault, with one getting arrested and the other pronounced dead at a hospital.Detectives have taken over the investigation. This investigation is in its early stages and the motive remains under investigation, however it is believed to be an isolated incident, according to Sacramento Police There are not believed to be any suspects outstanding.
Sacramento-area high school student found with gun on campus

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A Sacramento-area student was reported to have had a firearm in their backpack this week, the Folsom Cordova Unified School District confirmed to KCRA 3. The student was found vaping in the bathroom of Cordova High School. During a routine search of their backpack a...
Two males stabbed in SJ, 16-year-old dead

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Two males were stabbed early Saturday morning, and police are calling it a homicide, according to a tweet by San Jose Police Department. The stabbing occurred around 1:36 a.m. in the area of Quimby Road and Caraston Way. One victim was a 16-year-old male and the other was an adult […]
Assault in south Sacramento leads to woman's death, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman is dead after an assault in south Sacramento on Saturday, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Police said the assault happened in the 7700 block of La Mancha Way at around 3 p.m. They said two women were involved, with one being transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. The other was detained by officers at the scene, police said.
One dead from multiple gunshot wounds, police say

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died after being shot in Stockton, according to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department. According to the post, when officers arrived on the scene at the 600 block of E. Oak Street, they found a 57-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers said that the victim […]
Shooting in Sacramento leaves 1 man dead, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is dead after a shooting in the Del Paso Heights neighborhood on Saturday night, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound in the area of Harris Avenue and Fig Street just before 10:50 p.m., police said. The man died at the scene of the shooting.
Stockton shooting leaves one man dead

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said they responded to reports of a person being shot on Friday in the 900 block of Glendale Avenue. Officers said when they arrived on scene around 8:30 p.m. they found a 28-year-old man had been shot. Life-saving measures were performed on the man by first responders, […]
Stockton Police asking for help to solve shooting death mystery

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department and Stockton Crime Stoppers are encouraging people with any information regarding a crime that happened a year ago to come forward. On Aug. 25, 2021, Tonya Wales, 38, was found dead in a vehicle with a gunshot wound in a parking lot on Palisades Drive near Hammer […]
STOCKTON, CA

