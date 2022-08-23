Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Goodwill Thrift Stores: Controversy and ChangeJoel EisenbergGreat Falls, MT
HSS proclamation rescinded by Manteca City Council due to its affiliation with extremist group in IndiaSANAF NewsManteca, CA
I Asked an AI Robot to Generate 200-Year-Old Woodcuts of Mount DiabloThomas SmithDiablo, CA
The City of Manteca, CA rescinds proclamation of the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS)Jenifer KnightonManteca, CA
KCRA.com
Woman shot, killed by Sacramento police after stabbing officer, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman was shot and killed by Sacramento police after an officer was stabbed in the upper right arm on Saturday night, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Police said a woman reported just before 7:30 p.m. that she was assaulted by another woman near Plaza...
KCRA.com
57-year-old man shot, killed in Stockton, police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — A 57-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Stockton on Sunday morning, according to the Stockton Police Department. Video player above: Top Stories from Aug. 28, 2022. Officers found the victim in the 600 block of E. Oak Street with multiple gunshot wounds at around...
KCRA.com
Shooting at Sikh Temple in Stockton leaves 3 people in hospital, police say
A shooting at a Sikh temple in Stockton has left at least three people in the hospital, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said officers found the three victims in the 1900 block of Sikh Temple Street. First responders transported all of them to the hospital for what they said appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
San Pablo police arrest man for carjacking outside casino
SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Pablo Police Department arrested a suspect accused of carjacking, kidnapping, and robbery, police said Friday. Police said the incident happened outside the San Pablo Lytton Casino at 13255 San Pablo Avenue. The victim was sleeping in his car when two men wearing ski masks brandished a gun at […]
Alleged South Sacramento assault leaves woman dead, woman arrested
SOUTH SACRAMENTO — One woman is dead, and another is in custody after an alleged assault in South Sacramento Saturday afternoon.According to Sacramento police, the incident happened just after 3 p.m. on the 7700 block of La Mancha Way.Two women were involved in an assault, with one getting arrested and the other pronounced dead at a hospital.Detectives have taken over the investigation. This investigation is in its early stages and the motive remains under investigation, however it is believed to be an isolated incident, according to Sacramento Police There are not believed to be any suspects outstanding.
KCRA.com
Sacramento-area high school student found with gun on campus
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A Sacramento-area student was reported to have had a firearm in their backpack this week, the Folsom Cordova Unified School District confirmed to KCRA 3. The student was found vaping in the bathroom of Cordova High School. During a routine search of their backpack a...
KCRA.com
Former Stockton Unified superintendent arrested on DUI charges, had a .225% BAC
STOCKTON, Calif. — Former Stockton Unified School District Superintendent John Ramirez was arrested on DUI charges, police said Friday. Previous coverage in the video player above. According to the Stockton Police Department, officers went to March Lane and St Andrews Drive on Thursday around 9:50 p.m. for a report...
Two males stabbed in SJ, 16-year-old dead
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Two males were stabbed early Saturday morning, and police are calling it a homicide, according to a tweet by San Jose Police Department. The stabbing occurred around 1:36 a.m. in the area of Quimby Road and Caraston Way. One victim was a 16-year-old male and the other was an adult […]
KCRA.com
Assault in south Sacramento leads to woman's death, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman is dead after an assault in south Sacramento on Saturday, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Police said the assault happened in the 7700 block of La Mancha Way at around 3 p.m. They said two women were involved, with one being transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. The other was detained by officers at the scene, police said.
KCRA.com
Family of security guard killed in shooting at Capitol Casino in Sacramento says they'll seek justice at vigil
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On the same day loved ones of a Capitol Casino security guard came together to hold a vigil in his memory, the Sacramento Police Department released the name of the man accused of fatally shooting him. Sacramento police said officers responded to the Capitol Casino early...
KCRA.com
Stolen Airpods in Grass Valley leads to arrest of Sacramento County man with stash of stolen goods
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — A Sacramento County man was arrested in Grass Valley this week after a woman tracked her stolen Apple Airpods and led police to the suspect, authorities said. A woman reported to police her car was broken into on Wednesday in the area of the 200...
KCRA.com
Several arrested after fights break out at Modesto anti-LGBTQ protest, police say
MODESTO, Calif. — Several people have been arrested in Modesto after fights broke out at an anti-LGBTQ pride protest, authorities said. The protest happened in the area of McHenry Avenue and West Orangeburg Avenue on Saturday morning, the Modesto Police Department said. A couple of fights broke out between...
One dead from multiple gunshot wounds, police say
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died after being shot in Stockton, according to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department. According to the post, when officers arrived on the scene at the 600 block of E. Oak Street, they found a 57-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers said that the victim […]
KCRA.com
Shooting in Sacramento leaves 1 man dead, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is dead after a shooting in the Del Paso Heights neighborhood on Saturday night, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound in the area of Harris Avenue and Fig Street just before 10:50 p.m., police said. The man died at the scene of the shooting.
KCRA.com
Stagg High School reports second intruder this week. Both were experiencing homelessness
STOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton-area high school reported a person experiencing homeless came onto campus, officials said. It's thesecond time this week someone got onto Stagg High School's campus and it comes months after a student was fatally stabbed by an intruder. Stagg High School reported that someone entered...
Stockton shooting leaves one man dead
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said they responded to reports of a person being shot on Friday in the 900 block of Glendale Avenue. Officers said when they arrived on scene around 8:30 p.m. they found a 28-year-old man had been shot. Life-saving measures were performed on the man by first responders, […]
eastcountytoday.net
Brentwood Police Announce Arrest of Second Shooter in 24-Hour Fitness Fatal Shooting
BRENTWOOD, CA – During the course of this homicide investigation, Brentwood investigators positively identified Faatino Tauane (20-year-old Pittsburg resident) as the second shooter in this case. On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at approximately 4:45 a.m., Tauane was peacefully taken into custody at a home in Antioch. Tauane was later...
Man killed during attempted robbery was Capitol Casino security guard, family says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The man who was shot and killed during an attempted robbery was identified by family as a security guard working for Capitol Casino. According to a GoFundMe page, 27-year-old Sean Bernal was working when a robbery occurred Monday morning. He leaves behind a 1-year-old daughter and four older siblings. Sacramento police […]
Stockton Police asking for help to solve shooting death mystery
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department and Stockton Crime Stoppers are encouraging people with any information regarding a crime that happened a year ago to come forward. On Aug. 25, 2021, Tonya Wales, 38, was found dead in a vehicle with a gunshot wound in a parking lot on Palisades Drive near Hammer […]
1 student stabbed, another hurt near Chavez High School in Stockton, police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — One student was stabbed and another hurt near Cesar Chavez High School in Stockton, officials said. Rosie Calderon, Stockton Police Department spokesperson, said the incident was initially reported as a double stabbing but later updated ABC10 saying one person was stabbed and the other was hurt in a fight.
