EL DORADO COUNTY – Wineries in El Dorado County hit hard by the Caldor Fire are now being left out in the cold after two hard freezes this past spring. Zach Norgaard is the winemaker at Windwalker Winery in Fair Play."This will be my ninth harvest overall," Norgaard said. "I've been here four years."His staff is prepping for one of the worst harvests in 30 years."Ninety percent of the whites [are] not even worth harvesting," Norgaard said.And half his reds are wiped out. it's hard to swallow. "It's farming. Unfortunately, that's just the way it goes," Norgaard said.Norgaard blames an...

EL DORADO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO