KCRA.com
American River kayaker is one of Sacramento water's best lost and found
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — When you're 119 miles long and you twist and turn from the Sierra Nevada to Sacramento you provide a few stories to tell. "The American River is just a jewel," said Karl Bly. Bly has created his own tale paddling his kayak on the river...
wanderwithwonder.com
Off the Beaten Path: California Gold Country
California Gold Country stretches east of the state's capital city of Sacramento. Natural beauty defines the area, and it is rich in history, art, and culture. We sped down a highway past numerous road signs to small cities on Highway 80. Thanks to Visit Gold Country, I had the opportunity to slow down and explore the California Gold Country east of Sacramento. You cannot help but wonder how many Sacramento residents don't know what beauty there is to explore in such proximity to the city.
Spring's hard freezes leave El Dorado County wineries out in the cold as harvest arrives
EL DORADO COUNTY – Wineries in El Dorado County hit hard by the Caldor Fire are now being left out in the cold after two hard freezes this past spring. Zach Norgaard is the winemaker at Windwalker Winery in Fair Play."This will be my ninth harvest overall," Norgaard said. "I've been here four years."His staff is prepping for one of the worst harvests in 30 years."Ninety percent of the whites [are] not even worth harvesting," Norgaard said.And half his reds are wiped out. it's hard to swallow. "It's farming. Unfortunately, that's just the way it goes," Norgaard said.Norgaard blames an...
KCRA.com
Very Local streaming service seeking singles for dating show in Sacramento
Love the Sacramento area and looking for love? The Very Local streaming service is casting for a new reality show. Very Local is now casting people in Sacramento to take part in a unique dating experience. Tired of using dating apps? Recently single and ready to mingle? Did you take...
KCRA.com
'A sobering moment': California Restaurant Association offers training video in event of active shooter
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Restaurant Association is offering a new training video for restaurateurs and their staff members with information should they ever be faced with an active shooter. “It was a sobering moment when we were considering expanding our safety training portfolio and realized we ought to...
actionnewsnow.com
Still Fire destroys home in Nevada County near Lake of the Pines and Hwy 49
--- Updated 3:45 p.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022 - The Still Fire is now 20% contained and has burned 40 acres. The CAL FIRE Butte Unit confirmed that they had sent units to assist with the fire, but those units were told they could return home to Butte County while they were still on their way to the scene.
viatravelers.com
19 Fun & Best Things to do in Murphys, California
Murphys, California, is one of the best places to relax, unwind, and explore some of the most historic sites in California. Established almost 200 years ago, Murphys has a rich history as a mining community, Gold Country and was the birthplace for many of the first millionaires in California. It...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Casinos in the Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sky River Casino in Elk Grove opened its doors in August, becoming Sacramento County’s first tribal casino. On the casino’s opening day, there were long lines of cars full of people eager to check out the new 100,000-square-foot-facility. The casino is located...
KCRA.com
CalFire launches online platform for viewing vegetation management programs
Climate change and a relative lack of forest management over the past century have led to abundant fuel for wildfires throughout California. As long-term trends point towards lengthening fire seasons and more severe drought in the West, developing and maintaining fuel breaks near fire-prone communities is becoming more important. Members...
KCRA.com
1 home destroyed in Nevada County fire. Evacuation orders remain in place
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — At least one home has been destroyed in the so-called Still Fire that forced mandatory evacuations in Nevada County on Saturday, authorities said. CalFire crews responded to the fire burning in the area of Wolf Road on Still Road, the state's fire agency said on social media. It's across Highway 49 from Lake of the Pines and is burning about 15 miles south of Grass Valley.
KCRA.com
Truckee woman biking across America for brain injury awareness makes it to Boston
BOSTON — A cross-country journey to raise awareness about brain injuries ended this week in Boston for one Truckee woman. Whitney Hardy from Nevada County was one of many bikers with “Stroke Across America'' who took part in the cycling journey. Cyclists left Oregon for the 4,300-mile journey...
Closed Starbucks on Broadway signals growing problem in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With just one days notice, the Starbucks on Broadway closed Thursday due to safety concerns. The surrounding area is facing several challenges, leaving neighbors fearful it will only get worse. “We know that people say ‘there’s a Starbucks on every corner,’ but this truly community coffee...
1 injured in crash leaving car split in half
ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. — A 33-year-old male was injured and taken to the hospital with critical injures after a car accident Saturday afternoon. The driver, in a beige Chevrolet Malibu, was traveling at a "high rate of speed" down Arden Way when it hit a power pole and ripped in half, according to police.
lovemeow.com
Kitten Found During Hot Weather in Backyard is Now Living It Up as Spoiled Kitten
A kitten who was found during hot weather in a backyard, is now living it up as a spoiled kitten. A kitten who had been born in a backyard, got a new lease on life when a Good Samaritan scooped her up from the unrelenting heat. "The (cat) mom and...
KCRA.com
Grizzly Flats residents still feeling aftereffects of Caldor Fire hopeful of tiny homes
GRIZZLY FLATS, Calif. — The El Dorado County Board of Supervisors is weighing the idea of bringing tiny homes to the dozens of Grizzly Flats residents still out of their homes. At its Tuesday meeting, Supervisor George Turnboo recommended the board explore the idea of purchasing "tiny" homes for...
kubaradio.com
CHP Yuba-Sutter Traffic Alert for Thomas Rhett Concert Tonight in Wheatland
(CHP Yuba-Sutter release) – For those of you traveling to the Toyota Amphitheatre to see Thomas Rhett on Friday, August 26, 2022 we are letting you know the concert is nearing a sell out. The capacity of the Toyota Amphitheatre is 18,500+/-. This causes A LOT of traffic delays getting into the venue.
Fox40
California drops fish from plane to restock high-Sierra lakes
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife dropped rainbow trout from a plane into more than two dozen high Sierra lakes this summer. The department said the 14,250 tiny rainbow trout fingerlings will acclimate to their environment, grow to a “catchable” size, learn to forage and feed.
GV Wire
Another Tahoe Joe’s Restaurant Shuttered. Which Ones Remain Open?
The once-thriving Tahoe Joe’s Steakhouse chain, launched in Fresno in the mid-1990s, has suffered its latest casualty. Parent company BBQ Holdings has confirmed that the restaurant’s location in Roseville has permanently closed. It was the last remaining Tahoe Joe’s in the greater Sacramento area. “We did have...
What are those cones under California freeways?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Have you ever seen what appears to be upside-down cones underneath Sacramento freeways?. They're called exclusion devices. According to Caltrans, these cheap tools keep birds and bats safe during road construction. The exclusion devices first went up in Aug. 2020 in Sacramento and were originally used...
rosevilletoday.com
Rocklin water hydrant rupture: Photos captured by Rocklin High School Teacher
Rocklin, Calif. – A water hydrant ruptured near the Walgreens and Wells Fargo Bank on Sunset and Park in Rocklin this morning. Local resident and Rocklin High School teacher Eric Sturgeon happened upon the scene and took some terrific pics to share. The Rocklin Fire Department arrived onsite and...
