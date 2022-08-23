ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangevale, CA



wanderwithwonder.com

Off the Beaten Path: California Gold Country

California Gold Country stretches east of the state's capital city of Sacramento. Natural beauty defines the area, and it is rich in history, art, and culture. We sped down a highway past numerous road signs to small cities on Highway 80. Thanks to Visit Gold Country, I had the opportunity to slow down and explore the California Gold Country east of Sacramento. You cannot help but wonder how many Sacramento residents don't know what beauty there is to explore in such proximity to the city.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Spring's hard freezes leave El Dorado County wineries out in the cold as harvest arrives

EL DORADO COUNTY – Wineries in El Dorado County hit hard by the Caldor Fire are now being left out in the cold after two hard freezes this past spring. Zach Norgaard is the winemaker at Windwalker Winery in Fair Play."This will be my ninth harvest overall," Norgaard said. "I've been here four years."His staff is prepping for one of the worst harvests in 30 years."Ninety percent of the whites [are] not even worth harvesting," Norgaard said.And half his reds are wiped out. it's hard to swallow. "It's farming. Unfortunately, that's just the way it goes," Norgaard said.Norgaard blames an...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Orangevale, CA
City
Kirkwood, CA
viatravelers.com

19 Fun & Best Things to do in Murphys, California

Murphys, California, is one of the best places to relax, unwind, and explore some of the most historic sites in California. Established almost 200 years ago, Murphys has a rich history as a mining community, Gold Country and was the birthplace for many of the first millionaires in California. It...
MURPHYS, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Casinos in the Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sky River Casino in Elk Grove opened its doors in August, becoming Sacramento County’s first tribal casino. On the casino’s opening day, there were long lines of cars full of people eager to check out the new 100,000-square-foot-facility. The casino is located...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

CalFire launches online platform for viewing vegetation management programs

Climate change and a relative lack of forest management over the past century have led to abundant fuel for wildfires throughout California. As long-term trends point towards lengthening fire seasons and more severe drought in the West, developing and maintaining fuel breaks near fire-prone communities is becoming more important. Members...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

1 home destroyed in Nevada County fire. Evacuation orders remain in place

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — At least one home has been destroyed in the so-called Still Fire that forced mandatory evacuations in Nevada County on Saturday, authorities said. CalFire crews responded to the fire burning in the area of Wolf Road on Still Road, the state's fire agency said on social media. It's across Highway 49 from Lake of the Pines and is burning about 15 miles south of Grass Valley.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Closed Starbucks on Broadway signals growing problem in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With just one days notice, the Starbucks on Broadway closed Thursday due to safety concerns. The surrounding area is facing several challenges, leaving neighbors fearful it will only get worse. “We know that people say ‘there’s a Starbucks on every corner,’ but this truly community coffee...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

1 injured in crash leaving car split in half

ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. — A 33-year-old male was injured and taken to the hospital with critical injures after a car accident Saturday afternoon. The driver, in a beige Chevrolet Malibu, was traveling at a "high rate of speed" down Arden Way when it hit a power pole and ripped in half, according to police.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

California drops fish from plane to restock high-Sierra lakes

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife dropped rainbow trout from a plane into more than two dozen high Sierra lakes this summer. The department said the 14,250 tiny rainbow trout fingerlings will acclimate to their environment, grow to a “catchable” size, learn to forage and feed.
CALIFORNIA STATE
GV Wire

Another Tahoe Joe’s Restaurant Shuttered. Which Ones Remain Open?

The once-thriving Tahoe Joe’s Steakhouse chain, launched in Fresno in the mid-1990s, has suffered its latest casualty. Parent company BBQ Holdings has confirmed that the restaurant’s location in Roseville has permanently closed. It was the last remaining Tahoe Joe’s in the greater Sacramento area. “We did have...
FRESNO, CA
ABC10

What are those cones under California freeways?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Have you ever seen what appears to be upside-down cones underneath Sacramento freeways?. They're called exclusion devices. According to Caltrans, these cheap tools keep birds and bats safe during road construction. The exclusion devices first went up in Aug. 2020 in Sacramento and were originally used...
SACRAMENTO, CA

