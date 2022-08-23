ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newaygo, MI

WZZM 13

Back-to-school safety reminders from Michigan Auto Law

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s back-to-school time and that means school buses back on the roads, kids on bikes, and general school zone traffic, so we decided to talk safety with Michigan Auto Law Attorney Brandon Hewitt. He ran through the laws surrounding everything from buses to bikes:
recordpatriot.com

Police suspend search for missing West Michigan man until more leads surface

The Michigan State Police is suspending the search for 28-year-old Coopersville resident Erik Johnson who disappeared Saturday, Aug. 13, until authorities get a lead pointing them in the right direction. His family continues searching. "We need to keep his name out there," Johnson's sister Katieann Mikula said. "Police have stopped...
COOPERSVILLE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man acquitted in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks out

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The retrial for two men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is wrapping up and getting ready to go to the jury. On Friday, the defense rested its case, clearing the way for closing arguments. Local 4′s Shawn Ley was in Grand Rapids and spoke to one of the men originally charged in the case.
Kalamazoo Gazette

Long vacant building to be rehabbed for 150-unit housing project near Grand Rapids

WYOMING, MI — A 150-unit income-restricted rental housing development is planned for the corner of Michael Avenue SW and 36th Street in Wyoming. The development, Union Suites at Michael, is being led by Nicholas Lovelace and Tom Ralston, and will include the renovation of the old AT&T building into 68 senior apartments, as well as 30 townhomes for seniors and families. It will also include the construction of a three-story, 52-unit apartment building.
WYOMING, MI
WWMTCw

Muskegon attorney faces domestic violence charge

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon County Prosecuting Office issued a domestic violence charge against Attorney Jason Kolkema Friday. The alleged domestic incident happened Thursday around noon. The prosecuting office is working with police to conduct an investigation, according to DJ Hilson, Muskegon County Prosecutor. Grand Rapids: Judge delays hearing...

