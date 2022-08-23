Read full article on original website
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen WaltersMuskegon, MI
Mother who allegedly murdered disabled son to undergo competency evaluationLavinia ThompsonNorton Shores, MI
WZZM 13
Brothers take the field as opponents, starting quarterbacks for rival teams
LAKEVIEW, Mich. — It was a sibling rivalry for a lifetime in the making Friday night. Two brothers met on the football field for the first time as opponents. David and Ryan Sheehan have been playing football almost their entire lives. But for most of that time, they've been teammates.
WZZM 13
Back-to-school safety reminders from Michigan Auto Law
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s back-to-school time and that means school buses back on the roads, kids on bikes, and general school zone traffic, so we decided to talk safety with Michigan Auto Law Attorney Brandon Hewitt. He ran through the laws surrounding everything from buses to bikes:
WZZM 13
Grand Rapids area veterans group finds a new home
Hero's Corner held their first meeting in April at Marge's Donut Den in Wyoming. Since then, the drop-in center for veterans has found a place to call their own.
Thousands expected at Lake Michigan beach for Burning Foot Beer Festival 2022
MUSKEGON, MI - The Burning Foot Beer Festival is returning to the shores of Lake Michigan this weekend, celebrating beer, art and music. Thousands are expected at Muskegon’s Pere Marquette beach on Saturday, Aug. 27, for the seventh annual festival that kicks off at 3 p.m. and concludes at 10 p.m.
Muskegon Heights has one working fire truck
Right now, Muskegon Heights only has one fire truck capable of fighting fires.
recordpatriot.com
Police suspend search for missing West Michigan man until more leads surface
The Michigan State Police is suspending the search for 28-year-old Coopersville resident Erik Johnson who disappeared Saturday, Aug. 13, until authorities get a lead pointing them in the right direction. His family continues searching. "We need to keep his name out there," Johnson's sister Katieann Mikula said. "Police have stopped...
Hotel of tiny homes coming to Muskegon’s Lakeside district following commission approval
MUSKEGON, MI -- Anyone who has wondered what it’s like to live in a tiny house can find out firsthand at a new “hotel” that’s coming to Muskegon. The Tiny Digs village of 10 tiny homes will be set up in the city’s Lakeside district for use as short-term lodging.
Hudsonville Public Schools bus driver passes away on first day of school
HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — A Hudsonville Public Schools bus driver, Randy Tibbe, passed away Monday morning. It was the district's first day of school. Tibbe was beloved by members of the school system, superintendent Dr. Doug VanderJagt said. "He was known for his humor, passion for kids, and willingness to...
By the numbers: See what was hauled out of Muskegon River during annual cleanup
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – One would think that after 11 years of annual cleanups, there wouldn’t be much more trash to pull out of the Muskegon River.
Sheriff: driver hospitalized after hitting tree, not wearing seat belt
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a driver was hospitalized Wednesday after she hit a tree while not wearing a seat belt.
Shots fired, building damaged at Allendale complex
Ottawa County Sheriff's are investigating reports of shots fired at an Allendale apartment complex early Saturday morning.
Woman dies after SUV rolls over during medical emergency in West Michigan
A 73-year-old woman has died after she was involved in a fiery rollover crash on Monday in West Michigan. Following the incident, an MSP trooper and other jumped into action to try to save her.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man acquitted in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks out
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The retrial for two men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is wrapping up and getting ready to go to the jury. On Friday, the defense rested its case, clearing the way for closing arguments. Local 4′s Shawn Ley was in Grand Rapids and spoke to one of the men originally charged in the case.
Long vacant building to be rehabbed for 150-unit housing project near Grand Rapids
WYOMING, MI — A 150-unit income-restricted rental housing development is planned for the corner of Michael Avenue SW and 36th Street in Wyoming. The development, Union Suites at Michael, is being led by Nicholas Lovelace and Tom Ralston, and will include the renovation of the old AT&T building into 68 senior apartments, as well as 30 townhomes for seniors and families. It will also include the construction of a three-story, 52-unit apartment building.
Truck attempts to pass six vehicles on M-37, causes two rollovers
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A driver hit a car they were attempted to pass in Kent County, causing both cars to overturn, the Michigan State Police confirm. The crash happened on Aug. 18 around 10:05 p.m. on M-37 and 15 Mile Road near Sparta. Both lanes were closed for a period of time while crews cleaned the scene.
Man shot by Kentwood officer while holding AR-15 sentenced to pay fines
A man who was shot and injured by a Kentwood police officer after he raised an AR-15 pistol into a firing position in June of 2021 has been sentenced to pay fines and court costs.
Large fire shuts down SB US-131 near GR for hours
Crews are fighting a fire near Grand Rapids.
Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Kent Co.
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A man was killed in a single-vehicle car crash Monday morning in Vergennes Township. Police say a 52-year-old Ada man was driving a pickup truck westbound on Bailey Drive NE around 8:30 a.m. The vehicle drifted off the roadway and struck a tree. The man...
Thousands of dollars of checks stolen in Ottawa Co.
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is looking into a string of larcenies from commercial mailboxes in the county.
WWMTCw
Muskegon attorney faces domestic violence charge
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon County Prosecuting Office issued a domestic violence charge against Attorney Jason Kolkema Friday. The alleged domestic incident happened Thursday around noon. The prosecuting office is working with police to conduct an investigation, according to DJ Hilson, Muskegon County Prosecutor. Grand Rapids: Judge delays hearing...
