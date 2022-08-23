ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicholas County, WV

West Virginia reports spike in active COVID cases

CHARLESTON — Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia made a steep increase between Thursday and Friday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said. Active cases were at 3,187 on Friday, up 366 from Thursday’s county, according to the Friday morning pandemic update from the department. Cases rose nearly 200 statewide between Wednesday and Thursday mornings.
Jackson County farm in competition for conservation award

CHARLESTON — A farm in Jackson County is in the competition for the 2022 West Virginia Conservation Farm of the Year. Jason Meadows’ cow and calf operation in Ripley is one of two farms competing for the 2022 award. The other is a sod and turfgrass operation in Kearneysville in Jefferson County operated by J. Ware III and his family.
West Virginia: Active COVID cases rise as hospitalizations drop

CHARLESTON — COVID-19 cases continued to fluctuate with an increase of almost 200 cases in West Virginia between Wednesday and Thursday. However, hospitalizations dropped about 11 percent between Wednesday and Thursday. Gov. Jim Justice, speaking during his Thursday pandemic briefing, said there has been improvement, albeit slow. “It’s slow,...
Crash, chemical spill closes part of West Virginia Turnpike

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A chemical spill from a tractor-trailer crash Thursday on the West Virginia Turnpike forced all lanes to be closed just north of Pax, the state Transportation Department said. The crash happened in the northbound lanes just after midnight when the driver lost control, jackknifed and...
COVID-19: Pandemic is not over yet

Earlier this week, Department of Health and Human Resources officials announced their regularly scheduled COVID report, with one wrenching detail. The updated death toll from the virus on Aug. 22 included a 13-year-old Nicholas County girl. In fact, there had been 17 addition deaths since the last update three days earlier. So far at least 7,251 West Virginians have died of the virus since the pandemic began.
Education: Survey shows need for reform in West Virginia

Earlier this month, the West Virginia Council for Community and Technical College Education met to discuss, among other things, the low college-going rate of West Virginia’s high school graduates. We are down to fewer than 46% of public high school graduates going on to college. National averages aren’t easy...
Greenbrier East defeats PHS boys, 1-0

PARKERSBURG — Missed opportunities came back to haunt the Parkersburg Big Reds, as Greenbrier East came away with 1-0 victory on Saturday from PHS’s Stadium Field. With the match deadlocked and scoreless, it was the Spartans’ Luke Dolin who cleaned up a mess following a free kick in front of the PHS box, as he fired a shot that found the upper lefthand corner of the net. PHS goalkeeper Aiden Merritt made a dive to stop a previous shot attempt, as that left Dolin open to make the open shot.
Parkersburg WIC office unveils Book Vending Machine

PARKERSBURG — In collaboration with others, the Mid-Ohio Valley WIC office in Parkersburg has unveiled its new Book Vending Machine. Mid-Ohio Valley WIC worked with the West Virginia Public Education Collaborative’s Born To Achieve: I CAN READ project, the Neal and Brook Brown Foundation, the WVU School of Pediatric Medicine and early childhood educators from the WVU Nursery School.
