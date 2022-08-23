Read full article on original website
Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia reports spike in active COVID cases
CHARLESTON — Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia made a steep increase between Thursday and Friday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said. Active cases were at 3,187 on Friday, up 366 from Thursday’s county, according to the Friday morning pandemic update from the department. Cases rose nearly 200 statewide between Wednesday and Thursday mornings.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Jackson County farm in competition for conservation award
CHARLESTON — A farm in Jackson County is in the competition for the 2022 West Virginia Conservation Farm of the Year. Jason Meadows’ cow and calf operation in Ripley is one of two farms competing for the 2022 award. The other is a sod and turfgrass operation in Kearneysville in Jefferson County operated by J. Ware III and his family.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia: Active COVID cases rise as hospitalizations drop
CHARLESTON — COVID-19 cases continued to fluctuate with an increase of almost 200 cases in West Virginia between Wednesday and Thursday. However, hospitalizations dropped about 11 percent between Wednesday and Thursday. Gov. Jim Justice, speaking during his Thursday pandemic briefing, said there has been improvement, albeit slow. “It’s slow,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Crash, chemical spill closes part of West Virginia Turnpike
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A chemical spill from a tractor-trailer crash Thursday on the West Virginia Turnpike forced all lanes to be closed just north of Pax, the state Transportation Department said. The crash happened in the northbound lanes just after midnight when the driver lost control, jackknifed and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Clark joins West Virginia’s Office of Research and Strategic Planning
CHARLESTON — The Office of Research and Strategic Planning, a division of Justice and Community Services in West Virginia Homeland Security, has hired a new director. Catie L. Clark recently was research and planning manager for Mecklenburg County Criminal Justice Services in Charlotte, N.C. “It is an honor to...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
COVID-19: Pandemic is not over yet
Earlier this week, Department of Health and Human Resources officials announced their regularly scheduled COVID report, with one wrenching detail. The updated death toll from the virus on Aug. 22 included a 13-year-old Nicholas County girl. In fact, there had been 17 addition deaths since the last update three days earlier. So far at least 7,251 West Virginians have died of the virus since the pandemic began.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Education: Survey shows need for reform in West Virginia
Earlier this month, the West Virginia Council for Community and Technical College Education met to discuss, among other things, the low college-going rate of West Virginia’s high school graduates. We are down to fewer than 46% of public high school graduates going on to college. National averages aren’t easy...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Greenbrier East defeats PHS boys, 1-0
PARKERSBURG — Missed opportunities came back to haunt the Parkersburg Big Reds, as Greenbrier East came away with 1-0 victory on Saturday from PHS’s Stadium Field. With the match deadlocked and scoreless, it was the Spartans’ Luke Dolin who cleaned up a mess following a free kick in front of the PHS box, as he fired a shot that found the upper lefthand corner of the net. PHS goalkeeper Aiden Merritt made a dive to stop a previous shot attempt, as that left Dolin open to make the open shot.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg High School opens Matt Kimes era with dominant win vs. St. Albans
PARKERSBURG — Six different players found the end zone for first-year head coach Matt Kimes here Friday night at Stadium Field as the Big Reds pitched their first shutout at home since 2014 following a 52-0 drubbing of St. Albans. The St. Albans offense never got going after electing...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg WIC office unveils Book Vending Machine
PARKERSBURG — In collaboration with others, the Mid-Ohio Valley WIC office in Parkersburg has unveiled its new Book Vending Machine. Mid-Ohio Valley WIC worked with the West Virginia Public Education Collaborative’s Born To Achieve: I CAN READ project, the Neal and Brook Brown Foundation, the WVU School of Pediatric Medicine and early childhood educators from the WVU Nursery School.
Comments / 0