NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A man is dead after a shooting at a Nashville bar. Metro Nashville police reported Sunday morning that a 45-year-old man died from injuries after being shot at Lucky's Bar & Grill on Stewarts Ferry Pike at 1:45 a.m. Saturday. The victim is identified as Christopher Johnson, Jr., whom they say was involved in an exchange of gunfire with another man who left the scene.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 5 HOURS AGO