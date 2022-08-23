Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg City Council to talk ARPA funds Tuesday
PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg City Council will convene Tuesday as the Committee of the Whole to discuss priorities for the remaining $10.9 million the city received from the American Rescue Plan Act. The meeting, slated for 6 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County Commission to add mulch under Almost Heaven swing
PARKERSBURG — The swing installed by the state at Fort Boreman Park was closed down briefly Thursday morning after a couple fell out of it Wednesday evening. Wood County Commissioner Robert Tebay initially ordered the swing closed off as a precaution until it could be looked at. Commissioners reviewed...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Blennerhassett DAR attends Northern District meeting
PARKERSBURG — Members of the Blennerhassett Chapter on Aug. 20 attended the Northern District Meeting, the first in-person district meeting since 2019. State Regent Jane Larke outlined the projects and goals of her administration and administered the oath of membership to the Blennerhassett Chapter’s newest members, Melody Zimmerman.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Henderson Hall hosts Mid-Ohio Valley History Expo
WILLIAMSTOWN — The 2nd annual Mid-Ohio Valley History Expo was held Saturday at Henderson Hall in Williamstown. The event brought together historical societies from the area, local artisans, including a glass blower, blacksmith, tin smith, weavers, spinners and others to share their unique skills and knowledge of the past.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Jackson County farm in competition for conservation award
CHARLESTON — A farm in Jackson County is in the competition for the 2022 West Virginia Conservation Farm of the Year. Jason Meadows’ cow and calf operation in Ripley is one of two farms competing for the 2022 award. The other is a sod and turfgrass operation in Kearneysville in Jefferson County operated by J. Ware III and his family.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
EPA talks brownfield redevelopment in Tyler County
PADEN CITY — Clean-up projects in several West Virginia counties including Tyler were among the abandoned sites visited this week by two officials of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. EPA Deputy Administrator Janet McCabe and Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz were in Paden City and Morgantown to tour sites...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg closes City Park pool for season
PARKERSBURG — The City Park swimming pool is closing early due to a pump failure but the splash pad will remain open through Labor Day. The main pump that circulates water for the pool failed earlier this week and it was determined Thursday it could not be repaired in time to finish the season, Parkersburg Public Works Director Everett Shears said.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg WIC office unveils Book Vending Machine
PARKERSBURG — In collaboration with others, the Mid-Ohio Valley WIC office in Parkersburg has unveiled its new Book Vending Machine. Mid-Ohio Valley WIC worked with the West Virginia Public Education Collaborative’s Born To Achieve: I CAN READ project, the Neal and Brook Brown Foundation, the WVU School of Pediatric Medicine and early childhood educators from the WVU Nursery School.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Look Back: Joining the club
Two or three towns in the state have walking clubs composed entirely of young ladies who find pedestrian exercise not only beneficial but extremely enjoyable. They do not walk the saw dust ring for prizes but tramp over the country at their own sweet will and to their heart’s delight. Would such a club flourish in Parkersburg? We are afraid not.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg church aids disaster recovery
PARKERSBURG — A south Parkersburg church has sent a crew to the floods in Eastern Kentucky where it plans to aid in the recovery. Seventeen members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints off Gihon Road left for Marion, Ky., on Friday afternoon, spokesman Bob Cordell said.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County law enforcement conduct warrant sweep
PARKERSBURG — Local law enforcement agencies conducted a warrant sweep under a Mutual Aid agreement, according to a press release issued Friday by the Wood County Prosecutor’s Office. According to the press release the sweep was conducted over two days and included members of the Parkersburg Police Department,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia University at Parkersburg summer 2022 President’s and Dean’s lists
PARKERSBURG — West Virginia University at Parkersburg has announced its President’s and Dean’s scholars for the Summer 2022 semester. Students on the President’s List maintained a 4.0 grade point average while earning 12 or more hours of college credit. The scholars include:. JACKSON COUNTY. Gay: Christopher...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley entities react to EPA announcement
PARKERSBURG — An attorney for a local utility with C8 in its water supply said Friday’s designation of that and a related chemical as hazardous substances should have happened long ago. “It is decades overdue to take that action, because it clearly has cost Little Hocking a tremendous...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court Aug. 19-21: * Glen Paul Siegrist, 1061 1/2 39th St., Parkersburg, pleaded guilty to second-offense shoplifting, fined $170.25 and sentenced to six months in jail which was suspended and he was placed on one year of unsupervised probation. He was ordered to pay a $50 Civil Penalty to the Vienna Wal-Mart. He is also not allowed back on Wal-Mart property.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Recipe submissions open for annual Cookbook Contest
PARKERSBURG — It’s nearing the time of year for the Parkersburg News and Sentinel and Marietta Times holiday Cookbook Contest and submissions are open for the 68th edition. “We are excited to once again give this opportunity to our readers to showcase their great recipes for all to...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Maxine Merrill Gilmore
Maxine Merrill Gilmore, 101, and formerly of Parkersburg and Vienna, died in her Whispering Pines, N.C., home surrounded by love and family on Aug. 6, 2022. Maxine Lura (Merrill) Gilmore was born April 17, 1921, in Spirit Lake, Iowa, daughter of the late John Edwin and Cleeta Fern (Doolittle) Merrill. Maxine was also preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Dr. William Edmund Gilmore, sister Beth Merrill Harsch (and David) and brother John Edwin Merrill, Jr.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
SMITH: Races were a success because of the efforts of hundreds
A little bit of normalcy returned to the streets of Parkersburg last Saturday. After a nearly 1,100-day gap, The News and Sentinel Half Marathon and Two-Mile Race returned to the downtown streets. As any business person, school teacher or shop owner will tell you, restarting anything after a global pandemic...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Marietta College’s Entrepreneurship Program announces Fall 2022 lineup
MARIETTA — The fall 2022 semester lineup for the Entrepreneurship Program at Marietta College has been announced by the school. All Marietta College students, regardless of their major, are invited to join the Entrepreneurship mentors, students, faculty, and staff to celebrate the start of the academic year in an event scheduled 4-5 p.m. Sept. 28 in the Andrews Hall Great Room. Everyone must register at https://tinyurl.com/3m2thjc7 before noon Sept. 2 to attend.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Belpre Police
BELPRE — The Belpre Police Department released the following reports on Aug. 26:. * David F. Shaffer Jr., 18, of Cutler, was cited for speed 62 mph in a 35 mph zone. * Deserah L. Marberry, 30, of Belpre, was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail on the charge of domestic violence.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Sara Emolene Savage
Sara Emolene Savage, 24, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Aug. 16, 2022, in Parkersburg. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
