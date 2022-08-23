Read full article on original website
Blennerhassett DAR attends Northern District meeting
PARKERSBURG — Members of the Blennerhassett Chapter on Aug. 20 attended the Northern District Meeting, the first in-person district meeting since 2019. State Regent Jane Larke outlined the projects and goals of her administration and administered the oath of membership to the Blennerhassett Chapter’s newest members, Melody Zimmerman.
Wood County Commission to add mulch under Almost Heaven swing
PARKERSBURG — The swing installed by the state at Fort Boreman Park was closed down briefly Thursday morning after a couple fell out of it Wednesday evening. Wood County Commissioner Robert Tebay initially ordered the swing closed off as a precaution until it could be looked at. Commissioners reviewed...
Jackson County farm in competition for conservation award
CHARLESTON — A farm in Jackson County is in the competition for the 2022 West Virginia Conservation Farm of the Year. Jason Meadows’ cow and calf operation in Ripley is one of two farms competing for the 2022 award. The other is a sod and turfgrass operation in Kearneysville in Jefferson County operated by J. Ware III and his family.
EPA talks brownfield redevelopment in Tyler County
PADEN CITY — Clean-up projects in several West Virginia counties including Tyler were among the abandoned sites visited this week by two officials of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. EPA Deputy Administrator Janet McCabe and Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz were in Paden City and Morgantown to tour sites...
Henderson Hall hosts Mid-Ohio Valley History Expo
WILLIAMSTOWN — The 2nd annual Mid-Ohio Valley History Expo was held Saturday at Henderson Hall in Williamstown. The event brought together historical societies from the area, local artisans, including a glass blower, blacksmith, tin smith, weavers, spinners and others to share their unique skills and knowledge of the past.
West Virginia University at Parkersburg summer 2022 graduates
PARKERSBURG — West Virginia University at Parkersburg has conferred certificates, associate’s and bachelor’s degrees to August 2022 graduates. Graduates who attained a 3.50 to 4.00 grade point average earned academic honors as follows: 3.50-3.749, cum laude; 3.75-3.99, magna cum laude; and 4.0, summa cum laude. Local August...
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court Aug. 22:. * Theresa M. Mulligan, 5153 Grove Church Road, Gambier, Ohio, pleaded guilty to speed limitations and fined $175.25. * Earl Wayne Selbe, 281 Buckingham Rd., Parkersburg, pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle without an inspection...
SMITH: Races were a success because of the efforts of hundreds
A little bit of normalcy returned to the streets of Parkersburg last Saturday. After a nearly 1,100-day gap, The News and Sentinel Half Marathon and Two-Mile Race returned to the downtown streets. As any business person, school teacher or shop owner will tell you, restarting anything after a global pandemic...
Parkersburg church aids disaster recovery
PARKERSBURG — A south Parkersburg church has sent a crew to the floods in Eastern Kentucky where it plans to aid in the recovery. Seventeen members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints off Gihon Road left for Marion, Ky., on Friday afternoon, spokesman Bob Cordell said.
Mid-Ohio Valley entities react to EPA announcement
PARKERSBURG — An attorney for a local utility with C8 in its water supply said Friday’s designation of that and a related chemical as hazardous substances should have happened long ago. “It is decades overdue to take that action, because it clearly has cost Little Hocking a tremendous...
Parkersburg WIC office unveils Book Vending Machine
PARKERSBURG — In collaboration with others, the Mid-Ohio Valley WIC office in Parkersburg has unveiled its new Book Vending Machine. Mid-Ohio Valley WIC worked with the West Virginia Public Education Collaborative’s Born To Achieve: I CAN READ project, the Neal and Brook Brown Foundation, the WVU School of Pediatric Medicine and early childhood educators from the WVU Nursery School.
Maxine Merrill Gilmore
Maxine Merrill Gilmore, 101, and formerly of Parkersburg and Vienna, died in her Whispering Pines, N.C., home surrounded by love and family on Aug. 6, 2022. Maxine Lura (Merrill) Gilmore was born April 17, 1921, in Spirit Lake, Iowa, daughter of the late John Edwin and Cleeta Fern (Doolittle) Merrill. Maxine was also preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Dr. William Edmund Gilmore, sister Beth Merrill Harsch (and David) and brother John Edwin Merrill, Jr.
Wood County law enforcement conduct warrant sweep
PARKERSBURG — Local law enforcement agencies conducted a warrant sweep under a Mutual Aid agreement, according to a press release issued Friday by the Wood County Prosecutor’s Office. According to the press release the sweep was conducted over two days and included members of the Parkersburg Police Department,...
Look Back: Joining the club
Two or three towns in the state have walking clubs composed entirely of young ladies who find pedestrian exercise not only beneficial but extremely enjoyable. They do not walk the saw dust ring for prizes but tramp over the country at their own sweet will and to their heart’s delight. Would such a club flourish in Parkersburg? We are afraid not.
Teen of the Week: Parkersburg’s Bentley Kinzer is a man of many talents
PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg South High School student Bentley Kinzer thought he wanted to pursue a career in the medical field, and his thought was only reassured after taking Human Anatomy with PSHS teacher Christopher Meckley. “I really enjoyed human anatomy last year,” he said. “I have always thought I...
Recipe submissions open for annual Cookbook Contest
PARKERSBURG — It’s nearing the time of year for the Parkersburg News and Sentinel and Marietta Times holiday Cookbook Contest and submissions are open for the 68th edition. “We are excited to once again give this opportunity to our readers to showcase their great recipes for all to...
Mid-Ohio Valley Faith Calendar
The Cutler Chapel UMC, 11078 Veto Road, Belpre, will hold its annual homecoming 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 28 with a meal served at noon. The program features the Spirit LED gospel group. The church, established in 1871, is six miles east of Ohio 339 and 1.7 miles west...
Larry Eugene Knopp
Larry Eugene Knopp, 68, of Ravenswood, W.Va., and Grundy, Va., passed away Aug. 23, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg. Funeral, 3 p.m., Saturday, Casto Funeral Home, Evans, with Pastor Lester Morgan and Rev. Herman Robinson officiating. Condolences may be shared at www.castofuneralhome.com.
Denise L. Farson
Denise L. Farson, of the Horseneck Community, Waverly, WV, died at her residence, Thursday, Aug. 25th, 2022, surrounded by her loving Family. Denise attended Willow Island Baptist Church. She was born in Vermont, Aug. 29th 1951, to Conrad Laplante and Solange (Sally) Chainy Laplante. Her Family moved to Connecticut on a small farm where in her Preteens she found her true calling and love for horses. She graduated in 1969 from Newington High School in Connecticut and enrolled in and graduated from Meredith Manor International Equestrian Centre in Wood County, West Virginia, where she was then employed as an instructor for over 12 years until its decline. She then enrolled and graduated from Salem University in Equine Studies.
Sara Emolene Savage
Sara Emolene Savage, 24, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Aug. 16, 2022, in Parkersburg. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
