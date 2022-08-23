Read full article on original website
Related
capcity.news
Wyoming high school football scores (8/26/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — As the high school football season kicked off across Wyoming on Friday, here’s a look at all the scores from the slate of games that took place. Local schools are in bold. CLASS 4A. Casper (Natrona County) 40, Laramie 0. Sheridan 24, Cheyenne (Central) 21.
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, August 27, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken east of Cheyenne, looking east down I-80 toward Burns by Rob Dickerson. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better.
oilcity.news
The Casper Journal prints final edition
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Journal, a free weekly newspaper owned and printed by The Casper Star-Tribune, has printed its final copy. Tracy Rouch with Lee Enterprises confirmed to Oil City News that the Aug. 17, 2022, edition of The Casper Journal —printed Aug. 15 — was its last, while The Casper Star-Tribune will continue to print five days a week. In 2020, the daily newspaper stopped printing Monday and Tuesday editions.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Breezy Sunday With Frontal Passage
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - There was a fair amount of cumulus clouds across a windy Wyoming Sunday. In the early afternoon, isolated storms and showers developed over the northwest and southcentral regions. Over the afternoon, the weather started to dissipate and turned to clouds as radar reflectivity decreased in returns. Winds gusted to 55 mph in Big Piney and Buffalo. Greybull, Rock Springs, Riverton, Rawlins, Casper and Douglas saw wind gusts above 40 mph. No wonder there were several Fire Weather Watches and Warnings issued by the NWS in the southeast quadrant of the state that expired at 8pm. It won’t be a surprise to see a reissuance of Fire Weather Watches and Warnings Sunday as low relative humidity and breezy winds will be the dominant weather as the feature. Low temperatures tonight will be in the lower 60s in the Cheyenne region and 50s throughout the rest of Wyoming.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
capcity.news
Red flag warning in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday for much of southeastern Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Fire danger is elevated Saturday in the Cheyenne area as hot, dry temperatures and breezy winds are impacting southeastern Wyoming. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a red flag warning for a large swath of southeastern Wyoming — including nearly all of Laramie County — until 8 p.m. Saturday. The alert area includes the entirety of the bordering counties of Platte and Goshen as well, along with other nearby areas across the state.
capcity.news
Runza no more: Popular Nebraska-based sandwich chain no longer coming to Cheyenne after lot sold
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — For those in Cheyenne who were hoping to get a taste of a Nebraska fast food staple in the city sometime soon, prepare to be disappointed. Runza, a Lincoln, Nebraska–based restaurant chain that had announced late last year that it was looking to open its first Wyoming location in Cheyenne, told Cap City News on Thursday that it had sold the undeveloped lot on Dell Range Boulevard that had been the projected site of the store.
Um, What? Cheyenne Called The Most Boring City In The U.S.A.
Now, this can't be right. I know that there are, what we could call some slow times throughout the colder months where the wind is blowing 70 MPH every day, but if you're driving through Cheyenne this time of the year, I think I have some complaints to make. This...
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (8/20/22–8/26/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wyoming Federal Judge Sentences California Man for Fraud
A California man was sentenced to five years probation and ordered to pay $700,000 in restitution to the state of Wyoming and the Internal Revenue Service for defrauding the government, according to a news release from Acting Wyoming U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo on Wednesday. Jin Chen Liang, 62, of Corona,...
county17.com
Man who sold Wyoming restaurant owners software to shirk taxes ordered to pay $700k
CASPER, Wyo. — A California was ordered to pay over $700,000 in restitution to the State of Wyoming and the IRS on federal charges of conspiracy to defraud the government, according to a U.S. Justice Department release Wednesday. Jin Chen Liang, age 62, was also sentenced to six months...
county17.com
Wyoming driver dies after ejection from crash west of Riverton
CASPER, Wyo — A 24-year-old Wyoming resident died Thursday in a fatal single-vehicle crash on Highway 26 west of Riverton, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) report. Troopers were notified of the crash around 3:20 a.m. on Aug. 25. According to the report, the driver of a...
Sheridan Media
Broncs Win a Close One
The Sheridan Broncs beat Cheyenne Central on a last second field goal Friday night at home in front of a packed house. Here are a few shots from the 24-21 win. (All photos Ron Richter ©)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
capcity.news
Cheyenne to face rising chances of thunderstorms today and tomorrow
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — There is a high chance of thunderstorms today and tomorrow, Aug. 25 and 26, for Cheyenne. According to the National Weather Service, there is a 40% chance of thunderstorms after 1 p.m. today, Aug. 25. The high is predicted to be around 84 degrees, with winds coming from the northeast at 5–15 mph and changing to the southwest in the afternoon.
‘Very Large’ New Business Could Be Coming to Cheyenne
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says the city is working to bring a "very large" new business to town. Collins in his Mayor's Minute Friday said he met with the Board of Public Utilities, engineering, and planning this week "to make sure we are all on the same page moving forward and to maximize our chances of getting this business sold on our community."
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Spray paint artist brings latest Casper mural to life downtown
CASPER, Wyo. — Using a brick wall as her canvas and cans of spray paint for brushes, muralist Koda Witsken has worked to bring the Casper Mural Project’s newest piece of beautification to life. The wall between the historic Rialto Barber Shop and what is now the Cadillac...
Former Casper Drama Teacher Running for Natrona County School Board of Trustees Position
Michael Stedillie was a teacher at Kelly Walsh High School for decades. Any student who went through the KWHS drama department has nothing but fond memories of the man who could silence a room with just a single raised eyebrow. Mr. Stedillie, retired a handful of years ago from KWHS,...
wrrnetwork.com
Red Flag Warning issued for Fremont, Natrona Counties
URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Riverton WY 106 PM MDT Sat Aug 27 2022 Natrona County/Casper BLM-Upper Wind River Basin/Wind River Basin- Casper Mountain- ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Central WY...Fire Weather Zones 280...283 and 300. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona. * WIND: West 15 to 22 mph with gusts up to 30 to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY: 11 to 14 percent. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
VIDEO: Crazy Flooding In Bar Nunn Turns Cars Into Boats
Mother Nature has been a formidable foe for Natrona County lately. A few weeks ago, she offered us a beautiful but terrifying lightning storm (and we've got the pics to prove it) and on Wednesday night, she almost flooded an entire town!. That's according to video footage taken by Laura...
This is Hands Down the WORST Parking Lot in Cheyenne!
I hate navigating parking lots. Seriously, half the time, they're completely full; the other half of the time, you can't tell where any of the lines are because the lot is so poorly maintained. And sometimes, you have to deal with potholes. Is there anything worse than hitting a pothole?...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (8/24/22–8/25/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Comments / 0